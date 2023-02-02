Get out during February to vote in Brrrger Battle

Prepare your tastebuds for battle and visit neighboring businesses to beat the winter blahs, one burger at a time!

February is taking a turn this year, as the neighborhood is firing up for a friendly, fun competition with the first ever PCNews Brrrrger Battle.

Eateries from across the region were invited to compete, and the participating businesses are all within a short drive. They are each putting together their tastiest burger, some with not-so-usual toppings, to try to earn your vote for the best burger in the region.

The way it will work is easy — you have from Feb. 1-26 to travel to the participating businesses to taste their designer burger. Then, using your cell phone, scan the QR code at the business to vote online for your favorite. If you’d rather vote old-school, stop by the Potter County News in Gettysburg and cast your vote or simply get online at www.pottercountynews.com and select your favorite.

It’s a great excuse to get out during a cold time of year and warm up with friends and fantastic food as part of the PCNews’ Brrrrger Battle! While the concept is not new, it is new to the area.

Participating businesses are Dakota Haus in Hoven, Sportsman’s and Akaska Tavern and Bait Shop in Akaska, Millie’s Diner and The Bunkhouse in Agar. The competition is on throughout the month of February, so check the back page of the PCN to learn more about each of the entries.

-Molly McRoberts