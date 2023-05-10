Get wet and be cool

It seems like we go through this a lot, but it’s time again to encourage people to consider working at the pool this summer. The city has a few showing interest, but there are more needed in order to keep it staffed and fun for everyone — with more in the loop, not everyone has to work every shift.

I’m not sure why we have such a hard time finding help. Back in the day, it was a cool summer job, and it seemed that somewhere along the line, everyone passed through the pool. It was social, stylish, and just plain fun. Now, with the fun slides and a little extra shade, it looks like an okay place to spend part of the summer and earn some money along the way.

The bottom line is, if we don’t have people willing to work, the pool won’t open. We have people willing to help raise funds to keep it going, but those folks can’t do it all. If you don’t have a summer job lined up, consider working at the pool — and it isn’t just for kids. Grown up swimmers might have fun there, too.

Check out the ad on page 11 to learn more. molly

