Gettysburg Board of Education held regular meeting Jan. 13

January 13, 2020

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt; Mark Schatz; Paul Kellogg; Andy Mikkelsen; Chad Rausch; and Daryn Zeigler. Absent: Kenny Goebel. Also present were: Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Julie Williams and Tricia Heien.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Correspondence: None

Open Forum: None

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Schatz to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Rausch to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the December 9, 2019 regular school board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the January 9, 2020 Claims; and recognize there are no new conflict of interest disclosures. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

January 9, 2020 Claims

GENERAL FUND

ABERDEEN AWARDS $175.00 AD/letterpins; ALL-AROUND GRAPHIX 341.00 AD/fall awards plaques; AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. 188.14 Nov/Dec svcs; ARROWWOOD RESORT 100.05 Supt/conf lodging; BEADLE FORD 35.99 Program fob key for minivan; BEST WESTERN KELLY INN 263.98 Lodging/State Oral Interp;

BJ’S INSTRUMENT REPAIR 140.00 Rpr flute & flugelhorn; BOOK SYSTEMS, INC. 200.00 Lib/Autosys Snapshots renewal; CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 956.64 Cust supplies; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 200.93 Lib subscr./Fob/HS, PE, Elem supplies; CITY OF GETTYSBURG 271.69 Water 12242019; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 178.69 Freight/Bus additive/Cust, Ag supplies;

DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL INC 61.00 Milk for elem snack; DEAN’S REPAIR 88.83 Service minibus 5; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 398.40 Printer/Copier copies; FRIENDS/SD PUBLIC BROADCASTING 50.00 Library/donation; G & R CONTROLS 1,747.93 Boiler repair;

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 984.15, Mark Ulrich 148.48 BB Official/mileage, Tanner Jondahl 214.00 BB Official, Craig Cassens 146.80 BB official, DCI 86.50 Background check, Goebel, Dahlquist, Rachael Pederson 76.48 State Oral Interp travel, Schlachter Lumber 98.37 Bus Barn Elec (Nov), Beck Motor Co 128.52 2 spare keys—12 passenger van, Redfield School 85.00 VB Entry Fee;

G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND 457.38 Lunch 2nds pd by Board; GAS’N GOODIES 1,052.51 Vehicle fuel; GETTYSBURG ROTARY CLUB 298.00 Supt dues& meals (Jul-Dec); GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 345.00 Monthly networking fee; HAMPTON INN 277.50 WR lodging; HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS 239.85 BBB extra uniforms/WR scorebook;

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 Dec svcs; HEGSTROM, RANDY 290.00 Cust/pest control; HOLZWARTH SALES & SERVICE 53.43 Ag/Argon tank; IMPACT APPLICATIONS, INC. 180.00 Add’l concussion tests; IN STITCHES 170.00 AD/embr. on coaching shirts; JAGER, MIKE 212.41 Svc big bus #2; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 212.51 FACS groc;

LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC 445.00 Snow removal/Oct & Nov; LYMAN WRESTLING CLUB 200.00 WR entry fee; MCCOOK CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT 125.00 WR entry fee; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 842.15 Cust cleaner; MIDWAY PARTS INC 161.76 Bus/fuel conditioner; MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 6,786.20 Electricity/Nat’l gas; NIMCO INC 346.63 Guid/TATU materials;

OAHE GLASS 27.14 Cust/weatherstripping; OFFICE OF WEIGHTS & MEASURES 28.00 Certify new WR scale; PETTY CASH 43.76 Postage/address labels; PLANKINTON SCHOOL DISTRICT 100.00 WR entry fee; POTTER COUNTY NEWS 135.88 Fiscal printing; QUALITY INN & SUITES 297.06 Lodging/Honor Band; SALTSMAN, CHRISTY 41.54 Reim PE supplies;

SASD 60.00 Supt/conf regis fee; SCHLACHTER LUMBER 255.67 Bus Barn elec/Custodial supplies; SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 125.85 School Ofc copier paper; SDHSAA 50.00 BBB rules exam fee; STANLEY’S, INC. 745.54 School vehicle fuel; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 318.74 Ag/Cust supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 380.09 Communications; WAGER, SHANE 2,083.34 Tech svcs.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 9.17 Elem Lib book; CONNECTING POINT 9,050.00 Promethean boards (2+1); ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 474.69 Copier/printer leases; LIBRARY STORE, THE 1,919.18 Elem Lib/Bookshelf

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 1,365.00 PT/OT svcs/Nov; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 46.65 SpEd printer leases/copies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 10.79 Communications; WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 1,477.00 Psychological svcs

BOND REDEMPTION-NEW SCHOOL

US BANK ST PAUL $600.00 Bond/admin fee.

FOOD SERVICE FUND

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC $120.00 Dec svcs; THRIVE NUTRITION SERVICES 12,013.15 Dec purch svcs.

DRIVERS ED/AFTERSCHOOL/ICU

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST $79.13; Dollar General 79.13 ASP snacks.

There were no new updates on the water issues. The new lights are in the elementary hallways and look great.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Mikkelsen to set the election date for April 14, 2020 and combine it with the city election, if we both have one. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, and Kenny Goebel terms (all 3 year) are done on 6-30-2020. The first day to pick up petitions is January 31, 2020.

Motion by Rausch, second by Schatz to approve increasing the bus layover pay to the new minimum wage of $9.30/hr. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to approve Carl Cronin as volunteer wrestling coach. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve, with regrets, the resignation from Sara Wuttke at the end of the 2019-20 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kellogg to join the Western Dakota State Perkins Consortium. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rausch, second by Zeigler to approve the School Improvement Plan. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson reported to the Board that the After School program received donations of $2,500 from the Youth Center and $5,000 from the Maas Foundation. She is currently working on the RFP for the Food Service Management program.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported on upcoming activities. The new promethean boards are updating the ones in the 1st and 2nd grade classrooms. Dual Credit class numbers were given. A representative from the CTE department at DOE will be visiting the school on the 22nd.

Mr. Sundberg reported there will be a student teacher in SPED this spring. We now have a vocal teaching job and Elementary teaching job to fill for next school year. On January 25th at noon there will be a cracker barrel in the music room with the District 23 Legislators. The calendar committee will meet this month. Daryn is the board member on that committee. Mr. Sundberg discussed the Accreditation review was today.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to adjourn to Executive Session for Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2 at 7:49 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 7:53 PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 7:54 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 8:20 PM.

The next meeting is scheduled for February 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to adjourn the meeting at 8:23 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $128.43

-012320