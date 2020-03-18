Gettysburg Board of Education held regular meeting March 9

March 9, 2020

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen and Chad Rausch. Absent: Daryn Zeigler

Also present were Chip Sundberg, Barb Everson, Kelli Nagel, Julie Williams, Sara Wuttke, Monica Odvody, Tricia Heien and Craig Smith.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 6:30 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Correspondence: None

Open Forum: None

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to approve the agenda with the following addition: add School Health/Wellness. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Rausch to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the February 10, 2020 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the March 5, 2020 claims and recognize there were no new conflict of interest disclosures. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

March 6, 2020 Claims

GENERAL FUND

212 MINI MALL $36.00 Ag/flowers for plant science; ABERDEEN AWARDS 38.40 AD/stickers for medals; ABLER, JONIE 90.00 MSGBB official; ACCESS ELEVATOR & LIFTS, INC. 567.00 Annual maint lifts; ADEL, JEFF 140.00 BB scorer; AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. 160.92 Cust supplies; AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE 92.55 Bus driver drug testing;

B&R TRUCK REPAIR, LLC 3,193.46 Svc & rpr big bus 2; BASSETT, SHELLI 75.00 MSBB official; BJ’S INSTRUMENT REPAIR 220.00 Rpr band instruments; CENTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. 327.25 Locks for student lockers; CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 1,247.70 Cust supplies; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 664.10 Cust/tech/AD/MS/Office supplies;

CITY OF GETTYSBURG 317.75 Water; COLE PAPERS, INC. 1,904.00 Copier paper; CROSSROADS HOTEL 175.98 Math conf/lodging; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 114.12 Bus/Cust/Ag supplies; DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL INC 31.58 Milk for elem snack; DEAN’S REPAIR 88.83 Svc minibus #6; DEROUCHEY, CONNOR 132.50 BB worker; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 375.01 Copies/supplies;

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 2,809.44, Post Office 165.00 Postage, Daren Lorenz 150.00 BB Official, Jordan Moench 214.00 BB Official, Jordan Opp 150.00 BB Official, John Krogstrand 120.00 BB Official, Kyle Kurth 150.40 BB Official, Dan Swenson 120.00 BB Official, Kelli Nagel 95.00 Reimb coaching classes, Joel Osborn 150.00 BB Official, Brendan Roth 150.00 BB Official, Greg Stroh 201.40 BB Official,

Brent Koens 116.80 BB Official, Brent Mareska 186.52 BB Official, Angela Ostrander 178.12 BB Official, Brent Koens 165.28 BB Official, John Krogstrand 180.40 BB Official, Brent Mareska 216.52 BB Official, Winner School 100.00 BB Official

G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND 414.03 Lunch 2nds pd by Board; GAS’N GOODIES 941.18 School vehicle fuel; GEDITZ, KEVIN 50.00 WR clock oper; GOEBEL, CASSIDY 25.00 BB worker; GOEBEL, JAYDON 120.00 BB worker; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 345.00 Monthly networking fee; GOVERNORS INN 164.00 Supt lodging/Legis. Conf;

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 Feb svcs; HEIEN, CORY 105.00 BBB official; HOLZWARTH, SHANE 60.00 BBB official; IMPACT APPLICATIONS, INC. 120.00 Additional concussion tests; J.W. PEPPER & SON INC 87.50 Band/Vocal music; LARSON, ASHTON 7.50 BB clock oper; LARSON, DAVID 210.00 BB official; LARSON, DOUG 330.00 BB shot clock oper;

LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC 3,659.41 Snow removal/Jan and rpr emergency lights; McLEOD’S PRINTING & OFFICE SUP 67.22 Fiscal forms; MCPECK, JORDAN 60.00 BB official; MEINKE, ZOE 15.00 BB clock oper; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 4,855.21 Gym floor supplies/cust supplies; MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 6,655.61 Electricity/Natural gas;

NEW CREATIONS 112.00 Fiscal forms; PETTY CASH 36.00 Postage; PITLICK, ETHAN 45.00 BB official; POTTER COUNTY NEWS 93.22 Fiscal printing; POWER DISTRIBUTORS LLC 323.67 Ag class/engine parts; PRINCIPALS’ CONFERENCE, THE 150.00 Admin/regis fee; REGION 6 MUSIC CONTEST 110.00 Band/vocal entry fees; SALTSMAN, BRAD 165.00 BB clock oper;

SCHLACHTER LUMBER 224.50 Bus shed elec/Jan.; SCHLACHTER, MICHAEL 2,083.63 State WR/ team lodging, reimb meals/gas; SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 11.16 Fiscal supplies; SCHUCHHARDT, KINSEY 22.50 BB clock oper; SD FCCLA 1,500.00 State FCCLA regis (partial); SDACC 275.00 Teacher job fair regis; SDVBCA 125.00 VB regis fee; STANLEY’S, INC. 673.25 Bus diesel; STUWE, ERIC 128.00 State WR meals; SUNDBERG, DUANE 49.58 Reimb mileage/fuel;

SUPER 8 MOTEL 409.80 Lodging/Region WR; TRAINING ROOM INC 132.38 AD/tape; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 247.58 Cust/Ag/AD supplies; UNIVERSITY OF OREGON 41.00 Dibels data system fee; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 377.48 Communications; WAGER, SHANE 2,083.34 Tech svcs; ZUBER, CHRIS 50.00 WR computer oper; ZWEBER, TAELOR 60.00 BB clock oper.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 4.59 Elem Lib book; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 474.69 Copier/printer leases; MIDAMERICA BOOKS 610.88 Elem Lib books.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 805.00 PT/OT svcs/Jan; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 24.95 SpEd supplies; COLE PAPERS, INC. 336.00 Copier paper; CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE 260.00 Online course fee; DAKOTALINK ACCESS CENTER 1,600.00 Desktop video magnifier; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 49.49 Printer leases/copies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 9.01 Communications; WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 4,290.00 Psychological svcs.

FOOD SERVICE FUND

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 69.50 Lunchroom cart; CWD 16.18 Lunch/red pails(2); HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 120.00 Feb svcs; THRIVE NUTRITION SERVICES 12,822.62 Feb purch svcs.

DRIVERS ED/AFTERSCHOOL/ICU

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 107.35; Dollar General 107.35 ASP snacks.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kusser to adjourn to Executive Session for Legal, SDCL 1-25-2-3 at 6:35 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 6:57 PM.

Repair of the water- damaged wall was discussed. Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to have LEC do the repairs with the estimate at $44,973.84. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to appoint Paul Kellogg as the school board representative to the local board of equalization. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Rausch to accept the resignation, with regrets, of LaNae Fuerst, FACS teacher and FCCLA advisor. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to offer administrative contracts for the 2020-21 school year to Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith and Barb Everson, with salaries/benefits to be negotiated later. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rausch, second by Kusser to set Driver’s Ed fees as $210 in district and $260 out of district. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Schatz to set March 31, 2020 at 6:30PM as a special meeting for negotiations with the Board, and April 2, 2020 at 6:30 PM as a special meeting for negotiations with the Board and teachers. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Mr. Sundberg will be scheduling a meeting with Hoven for a Sports Coop meeting. Board members on the co-op committee are Zeigler and Schatz.

Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to set March 19, 2020 at 5:30 PM as a special meeting for Board training by Jim Holbeck from ASBSD. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve the new 2021 Graduation requirements. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Robbennolt handed out information from the CDC on coronavirus and plans were discussed for student/parent education. Senior trip permission slips with regards to this were discussed.

Business Manager Everson reported that 3 petitions were returned by the incumbents, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser and Mark Schatz for three 3-year terms. Therefore there will there will not be an election. She also reported that she received notice today that Thrive Nutrition Services, our Food Service Management Co is pulling out of school nutrition services as of the end of the school year. She reported that the deadline for our Food Service RFP is March 25th. She discussed the financial part of the legislative bills that will possibly come out of session.

Mr. Sundberg discussed legislative issues and the probability of the 2% increase. He reported that the RASDAK bike riders will be giving a $500 scholarship to one of our seniors as a thank you for us letting them use our facility. He also discussed the teacher job fairs he attended and that we currently have a FACS and Music opening for next school year.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kusser to adjourn to Executive Session for Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2 at 7:40 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 7:50 PM.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Rausch to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 7:50 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 8:07 PM.

The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for April 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to adjourn the meeting at 8:10 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

-031920