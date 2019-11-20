Gettysburg Board of Education held regular meeting Nov. 11

November 11, 2019

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Andy Mikkelsen and Daryn Zeigler. Absent: Kenny Goebel and Chad Rausch. Also present: Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Vern Smith, Julie Williams, Tricia Heien, Jamie Dupris, Danny Meinke, Joel Luikens and Craig Smith.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Open Forum: none

Correspondence: A letter from Molly McRoberts was read thanking the Board for the opportunity to work with our students and inviting them to the Elementary Concert on November 22nd.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve the agenda with the following agenda: add Executive Session for Legal, SDCL 1-25-2-3. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Zeigler to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the October 14, 2019 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the November 8, 2019 claims and recognize there are no new conflict of interest claims. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

November 2019 Claims

GENERAL FUND

AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. $196.98 October Svcs; ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARDS OF SD 40.00 Regis fee/Board member mtg; AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE – 92.55 Bus driver/drug test; B&R TRUCK REPAIR, LLC 2,531.92 Rpr radiator & fan/big bus #1; BJ’S INSTRUMENT REPAIR 100.00 Rpr trombone; BROOKLYN PUBLISHERS LLC 124.25 One-Act Play scripts;

CAHILL BAUER & ASSOCIATES, LLC 10,000.00 FY19 audit svcs; CDW GOVERNMENT INC 128.59 Elem/promethean lamp; CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 1,893.74 Cust supplies; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 1,712.14 Elem/Ag/HS/MS/AD/Fiscal/Cust supplies; CHURCHILL, MANOLIS, FREEMAN, KLUDT 129.40 Legal svcs/FY19 audit ltr response;

CITY OF GETTYSBURG 400.71 Water; COACH AND ATHLETIC DIRECTOR 49.95 AD/3-yr subscription; COMFORT SUITES UNIVERSITY 91.00 Lodging/Guidance; CRONIN, KIRSTEN 65.72 Elem/reim supplies; CROSSROADS HOTEL 373.46 Lodging/FCCLA Fall Leadership Conf; CWD 47.62 VB/Rolls for Battler Tourney; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 161.36 Ag/Cust supplies;

DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL INC 94.80 Milk for elem snack; DEAN’S REPAIR 88.83 Service minibus #6; DECKER REPAIR & WELDING, LLC 17.60 Ag class metal; DOUGHERTY & COMPANY, LLC 400.00 Bond disclosure svcs; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 588.68 Copier/printer copies/supplies;

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 1,664.85, Tate Gabriel 125.00 FB Official, Jeremy Mikkelsen 125.00 FB Official, Mark Smith 175.40 FB Official/mileage, Patrick Snyder 125.00 FB Official, Louis Young 125.00 FB Official, Highmore Action Club 25.00 CC Entry Fee, Northwestern School 42.00 MS Band/Vocal entry fees,

Chip Sundberg 226.70 Reimb CDL testing, Sharon Ferry 90.00 VB Official, Terry Keller 140.40 VB Official/mileage, Dollar General 66.04 Ag class supplies, Post Office 275.00 Postage, Eureka School 50.00 FB entry fee, Highmore School 44.12 Share of Region CC, April Cline 30.19 Reimb Cheer supplies

G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND 692.94 Lunch 2nds pd by Board; G’BURG SCHOOL – T & A FUND 221.10 Share of District Oral Interp costs; GAS’N GOODIES 1,825.05 School vehicle gas; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 345.00 Monthly networking fee; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 Oct svcs; HILLYARD/SIOUX FALLS 38.00 Cust supplies;

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC 97.74 Vocal/band music; JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 355.35 Cust/mower parts; JOSTENS, INC. 612.36 AD/chenille letters; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 328.69 Ag/AD/FACS/Elem supplies; LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC 580.89 Cust/fix lights(locker rm,FB field,door); MATHCOUNTS FOUNDATION 140.00 MS math contest regis fee;

MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 1,518.31 Cust supplies; MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 4,908.87 Electricity/Natural Gas; PEDERSON, RACHAEL 42.32 Reim Oral Interp supplies; PETTY CASH 60.90 Postage; POTTER COUNTY NEWS 133.37 Fiscal printing; ROSE, ASHLEY 170.86 CRP/AED training/reimb supplies; RURAL HEALTH CARE, INC. 600.00 Bus driver physicals(5);

SCHLACHTER LUMBER 83.01 Bus barn electricity-Oct; SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 111.89 Elem/Ofc supplies; SCOTT, KEITH 14.10 Reimb wash minibus; SDCTM 20.00 Math membership dues; SEURER, CHUCK 105.00 Reimb coaching classes/dues; SUNDBERG,CHIP 157.92 Mileage; STANLEY’S, INC. 14.64 Bus diesel; TRAINING ROOM INC 56.14 AD/shoulder support;

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 136.15 Ag/FB supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 381.58 Communications; WAGER, SHANE 2,083.34 Tech svcs; WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING, INC. 785.58 XC porta-potty rent/replace valve water heaters

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES $94.10 Library books; COLE PAPERS, INC. 634.18 Cust/Floor machine; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 474.69 Printer & copier leases; GREAT WESTERN BANK 65,400.00 QSCB/final pmt; KNOWBUDDY RESOURCES 563.71 Library books; LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC 1,836.74 Add’l work on drainage problem; MIDAMERICA BOOKS 513.48 Elem Lib books; PNC EQUIPMENT FINANCE, LLC 5,118.64 Scoreboard lease #18/20

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL $1,277.50 PT/OT svcs-Sept; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 314.57 SPED travel; CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE 260.00 SpEd/credit recovery class fee; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 88.25 SpEd printer lease/copies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 0.94 Communications; WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 2,485.00 Psychological svcs

BOND REDEMPTION-NEW SCHOOL

US BANK ST PAUL $324,053.75 Bond payment/interest new school

FOOD SERVICE FUND

BYERS, HALEY $7.00 Refund lunch acct bal.; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 120.00 Oct svcs; THRIVE NUTRITION SERVICES 14,076.17 Lunch purchased svcs/Oct

Mikkelsen reported on speaking with Kevin Logan regarding fixes on the water issue. This is still being discussed.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 7:35 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 8:10 PM.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Mikkelsen to deny the request in the complaint. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to adjourn to Executive Session for Legal, SDCL 1-25-2-3 at 8:11 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 9PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 9:04 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 9:18 PM.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve the first reading of the Procurement Plan. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Schatz to approve the FYE 2019 Audit. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to approve the payment to Sara Wuttke for $1,270.79 for our share of unpaid SD Retirement for years 2011-2018. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to approve the volunteer coaching contract for MSGBB for Wendy Rausch. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye, Schatz aye, Kellogg nay, Zeigler aye, Mikkelsen aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson reported that her computer was having issues and Tech director Shane Wager will build her a new one if the Board approves this. Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kellogg to approve a new computer for the Business Manager. All present voted aye. Motion carried. She also discussed a Fiscal Management Review on Federal funds she just completed. She reminded the Board of the staff Christmas party on November 23rd.

Mrs. Wendy Smith discussed the G&R controls transition with our HVAC system to Windows 10 next year. Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kellogg to approve the $10,244.00 for this in the FYE 2021 budget. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Mrs. Smith reported that Hunter Eide received 3rd in the nation at National FFA. She discussed American Education Week activities, and also upcoming activities. Oral Interp has 4 students moving on to Regionals. The Veteran’s Day program was held today with a great turnout. She also discussed our current cell phone policy and possible changes to it.

Mr. Sundberg reported that the Department of Education will be performing an Accreditation Review in January. He reported on the SDUSA meeting and topics for this year’s legislature. The boilers in the elementary are down and G&R is coming on Wed so the elementary building is being heated with the mini-splits.

The next meeting is December 9, 2019 at 7:30 PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to adjourn the meeting at 9:52 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $140.74

-112319