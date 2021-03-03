Gettysburg BOE holds special meeting

February 25, 2021
The Gettysburg Board of Education held a special meeting on the above date in the band room. Present were the following: Paul Kellogg, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler. Absent: Brian Robbennolt, Kyle Kusser and Mark Schatz. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Barb Everson, and Jim Holbeck from ASBSD.
Board member Paul Kellogg called the meeting to order at 4:32 p.m.
Motion by Zeigler, second by Rausch to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Jim Holbeck from ASBSD did a training on School Board Governance.
Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Rausch to adjourn the meeting at 6:59 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Barbara Everson, Business Manager
Paul Kellogg, Board Member
Published once at the total approximate cost of $8.99.
-030421
