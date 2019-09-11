Gettysburg breaks ground on Avera Missouri River Health Center

On Monday, Sept. 9, north-central South Dakota communities and Avera gathered to celebrate the ground breaking for the Avera Missouri River Health Center in Gettysburg, S.D. In February, Avera announced plans to raise funds for a new 21,000 square foot hospital and clinic, contributing $9 million to the $12 million project.

Since then, the communities have raised more than $2.6 million toward the $3 million capital campaign.

“Today, we continue to follow the footsteps of our parents, grandparents and family members who understood that a vibrant medical community is crucial for our community’s growth and quality of life,” said Robert Sheckler, Avera Gettysburg Administrator.

The key reason Avera invests in regional facilities like the Avera Missouri River Health Center is so residents throughout Avera’s footprint have access to quality health care in or near their hometown.

The building will include an inpatient unit, a first-class emergency room facility, radiology and imaging services including 3D mammography, IV infusion suites, a new physical therapy gym, and a welcoming clinic – all fully connected to Avera eCARE.

The Avera Missouri River Health Center will be a site for eCARE Specialty Clinic telemedicine visits, in which specialists are available to consult with local patients and providers through interactive video. While eCARE Emergency will allow immediate access to emergency medicine specialists at the touch of a button.

“This facility will expand and enhance the quality of health services available locally,” said Sheckler. “The Avera Missouri River Health Center will better our community and improve the lives of patients and their families throughout our area.”

Avera Gettysburg has been humbled by the generosity poured out toward the fundraising campaign. The money that has been raised is significant, but we still have work to do even as the building project progresses.

If you would like to help provide quality health care by making a commitment to the Avera Missouri River Health Center project, contact the Avera Gettysburg Foundation at 605-280-9593.