Gettysburg City Council held regular meeting April 1

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

April 1, 2019

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on April 1, 2019, at 7:00 PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Phillip Nagel, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Todd Goldsmith, KLJ Engineering, George Saltsman, and Mike Jager.

Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve the minutes from the March 4, 2019, meeting with (1) correction noted below:

1) Adam Nagel should be corrected to Adam Roseland.

All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport, $242.88; Ambulance, $4,298.47; Finance Office, $3,369.22; Parks, $517.50; Police, $4,314.96; Rubble Site, $66.24; Sewer, $1,356.57; Snow Removal, $10,772.85; Streets, $2,286.65; Water, $2,832.96

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $30,058.30

Net Payroll $21,325.49

AFLAC, Supplemental Insurance, $350.06; B&R Truck Repair, Inc., Street Equip. Repairs/Maintenance, $2,406.18; Bank of the West, Payroll Taxes and Sales Tax, $6,739.62; CDW Government, Inc., Police Supplies, $117.13; Child Support Services, Payroll Deduction, $568.00; Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Street, Annex, Ambulance, Police, Water & Snow Removal Supplies, $1,031.47;

Dean’s Repair, Ambulance Repairs/Maintenance, $137.49; Emergency Medical Products, Ambulance Supplies, $2,006.05; Gettysburg Economic Development, BBB Taxes & 1st Qtr. Stipend, $6,969.80; Great Western Bank, Office Equip., Fees & Hotel, $373.25; Haupert, Shiann, Mileage – Police Coverage, $347.76;

Heartland Payment Systems, Airport Fuel Card Network, $432.39; Heartland Waste, Garbage Fee, $5,830.37; Keep It Safe, Computer Backups, $160.00; KLJ Engineers, Sanitary Sewer Manhole Replacement & Airport Fuel Project, $3,516.86; L-Tron Corporation, Police Equipment, $356.75; Marco, Finance Supplies, $140.69; Menards, Police Equipment, $41.99;

Merchants Bank Equip. Finance, Equip. Lease Payment, $31,682.69; Michael Todd & Company, Snow Removal Supplies, $2,709.99; Mid Dakota Rural Water, City and Airport Water, $14,126.50; Midway Parts, Street & Snow Removal Repairs, $101.82; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric and Lighting, $5,262.46; New Creations, Police & Finance Supplies, $103.39;

Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Water & Sewer Repairs & Supplies, $4,270.16; Potomac Aviation Technology, Airport Monitoring, $300.00; Potter County News, Police, Pool, Council & Rubble Site Advertising, $585.19; Praxair, Ambulance Oxygen, $98.14; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, $71.96; Schatz Electric, Inc., Airport Repairs & Maintenance, $190.41;

Schatz, Sheila, Conference Mileage & Office Software, $292.45; SD Department of Revenue, Water Testing, $30.00; Servall, Finance, Airport, Ambulance, & Police Rugs, $110.38; South Dakota Municipal League, 2019 District Meeting, $161.00; South Dakota One-Call, One-Calls, $2.10; South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement, $3,283.64;

South Dakota Sheriff’s Assoc., Police Conference, $85.00; Titan Machinery, Street Repairs/Maintenance, $2,041.17; True Value, Street & Annex Supplies, $201.23; US Postal Service, Water Bill Postage, $166.60; Venture Communications, Phones, Faxes, and Internet Services, $801.68;

Verizon, Street and Police Phones, $398.95; Wager, Ed, Firehall Lights Repair, $2,446.80; Wager, Shane, Finance & Airport Computer Upkeep, $180.00; Wellmark BCBS, Health Insurance, $9,048.77; Wex Bank, Ambulance Fuel, $195.34; Zuber Refrigeration & Heating, Annex & Finance Office Furnaces, $9,919.80.

TOTAL CHECKS $141,718.97

Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, motion to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, motion to accept Pat Everson’s resignation as Council Member in Ward 1. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Todd Goldsmith of KLJ Engineering explained the design financial and state assistance agreement for airport hangar taxilane resurfacing. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to accept and authorize the Mayor to sign the Gettysburg Design Agreement for airport hangar taxilane resurfacing. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded to accept and authorize the Mayor to sign the Gettysburg Municipal Airport, 2018 Pavement Maintenance, State Financial Assistance Agreement. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to accept and authorize the Mayor to sign the Agency Agreement between the State of South Dakota Department of Transportation and City of Gettysburg. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by D. Nagel, Roseland seconded, Second Reading of Ordinance #2019-3-3 A Revised Animal Ordinance Amending Title 6:Animals, Chapters 1-6, of the Gettysburg Municipal Code. Roll call was as follows: Roseland – Aye; Archer – Aye; D. Nagel – Aye; VanBockel – Aye; and P. Nagel – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by P. Nagel, D. Nagel seconded, First Reading of Ordinance #2019-3-4 amending Chapter 10.28 by adding Chapter 10.28.120 No Parking. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had on the 2013 Ford Explorer that will be used as our airport courtesy car.

Discussion was had on the new and updated website. Moved by Roseland, D. Nagel seconded, to table the website. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard gave police report. Mogard discussed he is interested in applying for a grant for a portable radar sign that can be moved around and used in town where needed. Moved by Roseland, P. Nagel seconded, to apply for and submit grant for the State of South Dakota Highway Safety Grant for a portable radar. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard advised that he updated the police policy to-date from 2001. Moved by D. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to table approving the updated police policy until review at our May 6, 2019, meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard informed the Council that the State of SD was offering Police One for law enforcement on-line training free of cost.

Anderson gave maintenance report. The Airport Fuel Project is very close to completion. Schatz advised there is not internet at the airport. Venture Communications will need to set this up. There will be a one-time installation fee of $49.95 and monthly cost will be $63.95, thereafter. Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, approving getting internet with a wireless router through Venture Communications at the airport. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson discussed airport fuel pricing. Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to rescind prior motion and to set the price of our aviation gas and jet-a fuel, currently, at .10 higher than Kraft’s fuel pricing. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. VanBockel discussed the need for a camera to be installed on the fuel system at the airport.

Anderson informed that the library project has been on hold due to snow removal.

Anderson discussed AT&T alterations they are requesting to make on our water tower. Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to table the AT&T updates on the water tower until our May 6, 2019, meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Roseland, P. Nagel seconded, to approve Clean-Up Week for the City to be May 6 – May 10, 2019, and approve to run the ad. All members voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson discussed the applicants for the pool personnel.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol $2.415 and Ruby Field Master $2.44. Moved by D. Nagel, P. Nagel seconded, to accept the bid from Agtegra on fuel. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson mentioned the drainage culverts are working great.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, motion to approve the ambulance write offs in the amount of $2,058.16. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave the Finance Officer’s Report. Moved by D. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to make official the approval of the advertising of the Council Member Opening in Ward 1 via Pat Everson resigning his position. The Council was polled on 3-8-19 and all members voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by D. Nagel, Roseland seconded, approving Susanne to go to HIPPA training relatable to her work here at the City. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, P. Nagel seconded, approval of the following moving permit: Cindy Zweber, moving trailer house from 404 W Commercial Avenue to 206 S. Main with completion date in accordance to ordinance. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by D. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to go into Executive Session at 8:32 PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 9:48 PM.

Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve the Police Committee’s suggestion to hire Shiann Haupert to fill the police officer opening for $17.75 per hour with a review in (6) months. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, to approve sponsoring Josh Zweber to attend the academy. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz informed the Council that she updated vehicle insurance.

Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve the wording of “Void 180 Days After Issue” be put on our checks when next check order is placed. All members voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to update our Microsoft Office 365 program to the 2019 version for the finance office and police department at approximately $10.00 per month with Shane Wager doing the update. All members voted Aye. Motion carried.

A request was made for (2) single annual pool passes good for 2019 to be used as prizes for the preschool dance on April 13, 2019, and the high school prom on April 6, 2019. Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, the approval to donate a single annual pool pass as a prize for the preschool dance. All members voted Aye. Motion carried. Moved by Archer, P. Nagel seconded, the approval to donate a single annual pool pass as a prize for the high school prom. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz read a Thank-You to Mogard from Avera thanking him in helping the Careflight Team with a patient transport. A Thank-You was also read to Maintenance Department thanking them for all their hard work and timeliness in snow removal this year.

Schatz advised the Council of a quote given from Kohlman, Bierschbach & Anderson, LLP for audit this year. It was decided that Council would like Schatz to check into some other options and will discuss at May 6, 2019, meeting.

Correspondence: SDPAA Memo regarding them insuring most municipalities and are considering including schools now.

Round Table: Thanks were given to the public works employees for doing additional duties during the snow storms. Wuttke informed Council that several of us attended the 2019 District Meeting and they talked about several legislative changes, FIT funds for municipalities making higher interest, and new rules regarding going into executive session. Wuttke thanked Saltsman and Jager and K. Williams for coming to the meeting. Williams reported that Economic Development is in a partnership with NECOG regarding some of the businesses in town, one being the Bakery. Williams informed that Suttons Bay will no longer be utilizing the Sage Motel for their employees. Williams would also like to revisit the possibility of getting Pickle Ball into our community. There will be upcoming grants from the State for recreation but the tennis court cannot be converted.

Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, motion to adjourn at 10:06 PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

