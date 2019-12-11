Gettysburg City Council held regular meeting Dec. 2

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

December 2, 2019

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on December 2, 2019, at 7:00 PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Brad Frost, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Beth Hamburger, Ambulance Director, Kathleen Schlachter, and Joshua Zweber.

Moved by P. Nagel, Frost seconded, to approve the minutes of the November 4, 2019, regular council meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport, $888.77; Ambulance, $457.06; Council, $0.00; Finance Office, $1,579.52; Mayor, $0.00; Parks, $1,972.00; Police, $7,232.00; Rubble Site, $637.87; Sewer, $1,495.70; Snow Removal, $0.00; Streets, $7,400.80; Swimming Pool, $457.07; Water, $3,969.03; West Nile, $0.00.

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $26,089.82

Net Payroll $17,748.00

Aflac, Insurance, $517.67; Avera Health Plans, Health Ins., $9,910.43; Avera Occupational Medicine, Drug Testing, $92.55; Bank of the West, Payroll Taxes and Sales Tax, $5,810.03; Banyon Data Systems, Computer Backups, $795.00; Blue Tarp/Northwestern Tool, Police Supplies, $15.99; Cam-Wal Electric Co-Op, Lights, $22.00; Child Support Service, Payroll Deduction, $568.00;

Creative Product Source, Police Supplies, $276.79; Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Streets, Police, & Snow Removal Supplies, $1,251.32; Decker Repair & Welding, Street Supplies, $36.40; Gall’s, Inc., Police Supplies, $254.67; Gettysburg Development Corp., BBB Taxes, $13.31; Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc., Garbage, $6,053.34; Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, Police Supplies, $8.17;

Keep It Safe, Computer Backups, $160.00; KLJ Engineering, Prof. Svs. – Projects, $19,839.82; Marco, Copier Lease, $109.28; Menard’s, Police Building & Supplies, $1,158.14; Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems, Water Usage, $14,434.50; Midway Parts, Police, Snow Removal & Streets Supplies, $167.20; Midwest Alarm, Alarm Monitoring, $78.00;

Mogard, Dave, Police Supplies, $97.84; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric and Lighting, $5,137.37; Mueller Systems, Water Supplies, $2,380.50; New Creations, Police Supplies, $139.21; Potter County News, Finance Office, Water & Snow Removal Publications, $413.07; Praxair, Ambulance Supplies, $218.22; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, $80.34;

Schatz Electric, Inc., Sewer Rprs./Maint. & Police Supplies, $457.63; Schlachter Lumber , Police Bldg. Supplies, $184.81; SD Airport Mgmt. Assoc., Annual Dues, $25.00; SD Assn of Code Enforcement, Annual Dues, $40.00; SD Dept. of Revenue, Water Testing Fees, $30.00; SD Govt. Finance Officers, Annual Dues, $70.00; SD Human Resource Assoc., Annual Dues, $50.00;

SD Municipal League, Annual Dues, $1,269.68; SD Municipal Street Maint. Assoc., Annual Dues, $35.00; SD Police Chief’s Assoc., Annual Dues, $93.63; SD Retirement Systems, Retirement, $3,445.17; SD Water & Wastewater Assoc., Annual Dues, $20.00; Servall, Finance, Airport, Ambulance, & Police Rugs, $115.86; Sharpe Enterprises, Inc., Professional Svs. – Projects, $140,440.05; South Dakota One Call, Water Locate Fees, $14.70;

Standard Ins. Co., Dental & Vision Ins. – ACH, $218.96; True Value, Police, Airport, & Streets Supplies, $849.28; US Postal Service, Water Bills Postage, $170.24; Venture Communications, Telephone/Fax/Internet, $908.34; Verizon, Streets & Police Phones, $145.30; Wager, Shane, Monthly IT Retainer, $120.00; WEX Bank, Fuel, $111.00; Zuber, Steven, EMT Travel & Conference, $602.67.

TOTAL CHECKS $237,204.48

ADDITIONAL VOUCHERS

PAYABLE 11/4/19 MEETING

Heartland Payment Systems, Airport Fuel Fees, $145.10.

Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Roseland, D. Nagel seconded, to schedule our Special Year-End Council Meeting for Monday, December 30, 2019, at 7PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment: Beth Hamburger, Ambulance Director, asked approval to purchase two brackets to mount one into each ambulance for the Lifepaks to be secure. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve purchase of two mounting brackets to secure Lifepaks in each ambulance. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Purchasing another Lucas machine was also discussed; however, this purchase will need to be put on the want list so can be budgeted for properly. Future purchase of a new ambulance was also discussed.

Hamburger also brought up the three quotes we were given on a service contract for ambulance equipment repairs/maintenance and explained we need four new batteries. Moved by P. Nagel, D. Nagel seconded, to table discussion on service contract for ambulance equipment repairs/maintenance quotes until ambulance committee has a chance to go over in detail. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. A wall mount charger was also recommended but this can be discussed further at a future meeting.

Appointment: Josh Zweber: Archer stated the perception within the community is that the City is paying for Zweber to go to law enforcement training; however, the City is not monetarily paying anything but only acting as a “sponsor” for Zweber to be able to attend the police academy. Zweber is taking time off from his current employment to take this training and the cost, thereof, on his own. Zweber asked that the timeline and parameters of gaining entrance into the police academy be explained in more detail. He also asked for clarification on the “sponsorship” of the City. He made it clear that once he gets through the training and becomes certified, he would like future employment with the City, if possible.

The updating of parking ordinance, vacating of alleyways, and approval of police guidelines were all approved by motion in the November 4, 2019, meeting to table conversation on these items until the January, 2020, meeting after further work has been done and the committees can report back.

Hamburger discussed a form that we will be having transport patients sign off on that they understand that Medicare will not cover the return trip back home from a transport and that the patient will be monetarily responsible for the return trip home by ambulance. This is a demand made by Medicare and health insurance, not by our ambulance service.

Mogard gave the police report. Mogard stated the new speed trailer is here and working nicely. He also mentioned two new AED’s have been received from the SD Department of Health and they have been placed in each squad. Hamburger offered training on the AED’s, if needed.

Anderson gave the maintenance report. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve signing of the FAA Grant Initial Request for Federal Assistance to possibly get our airport’s Automated Weather Observing Station (AWOS) updated. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson discussed an option of crushing concrete with the amount of concrete we have from current demolitions going on and asked Council if the City would have any interest in putting a bid out for the same. Moved by Frost, VanBockel seconded, to approve advertising for bids on concrete crushing. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $2.215, Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.35, #1 Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.79, and Aviation Gas at $4.31. Moved by D. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $1,452.96. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave the finance office report. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve signing of the Joint Cooperative Agreement (JCA) for 2020 with Northeast Council of Governments (NECOG). All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz explained recent research she did through the City’s insurance with SDPAA regarding the possibility of leasing or purchasing the American Legion Annex building if there is an interest. Moved by P. Nagel, Archer seconded, to set up a meeting with two Council members, legal council, an SDPAA representative, and an American Legion representative to have a live question and answer session to understand the legalities of insurance on the Annex building. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Schatz will get the meeting scheduled. It was also asked that Schatz call Faulkton to find out how they handle their community center as it is City owned. Schatz will do so and report back at the next council meeting.

Schatz asked approval to put an ad in the newspaper to remind the community of the water basic fee increase becoming effective in January of 2020 per Ordinance #2019-10-7. Moved by Roseland, Archer seconded, to approve the advertising of the upcoming water basic fee increase becoming effective in January of 2020 in the newspaper, on the City’s Facebook page, and on the City website. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. It will be advertised the third week of December, 2019.

Schatz handed out copies of financials and discussion was had regarding budget and end-of-year for 2019. A motion for an automatic supplement on the airport budget was discussed; a motion for an automatic supplement on the West Nile budget was discussed; and a Resolution 2019-12-30 Contingency Transfer with regards to budgeting on snow removal, liquor, and Annex/Auditorium was discussed. Moved by VanBockel, P. Nagel seconded, to approve the Motion for Automatic Supplement on the West Nile Budget in the amount of $2,500.00 which was the amount of the grant that was awarded to us. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Once all final monetary numbers are in on the other two budgetary items, all will be finalized and properly approved by vote at special meeting scheduled for Monday, December 30, 2019, at 7PM.

There were no permits for approval.

Moved by Archer, D. Nagel seconded, to go into Executive Session for personnel at 8:35 PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 10:03 PM.

Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, to approve the new Salary Listing for 2020 be as follows: Russell Anderson – $22.58; Greg Gerber – $20.70; Tyler Jost – $16.87; Allen Pope $14.44; Bert VanEssen – $12.00; Sheila Schatz $17.25; Susanne Conradie $15.20; Dave Mogard $22.94 per hour – $47,715.20 annual salary; Shiann Haupert – $19.00 per hour – $39,520.00 annual salary; and Nadine Simon – $12.00. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. The 2020 Salary Listing will be published in Potter County News in January of 2020.

Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, to approve the 2019 employee bonuses to be as follows: Russell Anderson, Greg Gerber, Tyler Jost, Allen Pope, Sheila Schatz, Susan Conradie, and Dave Mogard at $500.00, each; Bert VanEssen at $100.00; Shiann Haupert at $370.00; Nadine Simon at $50.00; and Sasha Cordell at $100.00. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Correspondence: Schatz read the October, November, and current year-to-date fuel sales reports. She informed that due to the cost increase in AvGas, Anderson asked Schatz to increase AvGas from $4.85 to $5.00 per gallon. This has been done.

Round Table: Schatz explained that she had a phone call from a member of the community concerned about the water trickling down the street at the new hospital development site and she informed her this was being taken care of. Schatz and VanBockel also informed of the damaged mailbox calls they have both received due to the heavy snow removal. It was discussed that this is due to the weight and force of the snow when doing snow removal and these will be taken care of to the best of their ability if notified about them. VanBockel did want to thank the maintenance crew for a great job in handling the snow removal. We all know this is no easy task. Mogard wanted to thank the community for all donations and help given toward the D.A.R.E. project. D. Nagel also wanted to thank the maintenance crew for a job well done. Williams informed that the GIA tree lighting at Loitwood Park has been moved to Saturday evening, December 7, 2019. The details should be in both the newspaper and on Facebook. It was also reminded that the Shop at Home Sweepstakes is going on at various business throughout the community and to be sure to sign up and take advantage of this. Williams also wanted to thank Anderson and the maintenance crew for how great they have been to NECOG in helping to mow and remove some larger debris that needed to be done for the Medicine Rock Café open house. Schlachter was again asking why money is being spent out-of-town for items in remodeling the new police building. Council members shared that this concern had again been discussed within approving the vouchers payable prior to her coming to the meeting this evening.

Moved by P. Nagel, Frost seconded, motion to adjourn at 10:20 PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Witness:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

