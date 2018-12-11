Gettysburg City Council held regular meeting Dec. 3

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

December 3, 2018

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on December 3,2018, at 7:00 PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Pat Everson, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development and George Saltsman.

Moved by Everson, Nagel seconded, motion carried to approve the minutes from November 5, 2018, meeting with (2) corrections noted below, with the following roll call vote: Everson – Yea, VanBockel – Yea, Nagel – Yea, Archer – Yea, Roseland – Yea

1) Eliminating entire Paragraph 4, Page 4 regarding “Moved by VanBockel, Nagel seconded, motion carried to advertise for a Public Hearing on the transfer of the liquor license from The Burg to Gas N Goodies.” This was an error/misprint and should not have been part of these minutes.

2) Correction of spelling in renewal of liquor licenses for 2019 – Kayle’s Liquor Store & More, LLC should have been Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, LLC.

No discussions.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $321.60; Ambulance $0.00; Finance Office $4,157.86; Parks $839.28; Police $6,694.00; Rubble Site $428.23; Sewer $2,966.73; Streets $3,490.52; Water $6,204.50; Snow Removal $69.66.

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $25,172.38

Net Payroll $17,213.69

Aaron Swan & Associates, Street Project, $1,140.50; AFLAC, Supplemental Insurance, $350.06; Avera Occupational Medicine, Random Drug Testing, $88.19; Bank of the West, Payroll Taxes and Sales Tax, $5,631.34; Butler Machinery Co., Street Repairs/Maintenance, $364.28; Child Support Service, Child Support, $568.00; CopsPlus, Inc., Police Supplies, $135.92;

Custom Cage, Police Equipment, $875.00; Dakota Farm & Ranch, Building, Police & Water Supplies, $1,254.86; Dana Safety Supply, Inc., Police Equipment, $2,166.82; Division of Motor Vehicles, Auto Licensing, $21.20; Dollar General, Finance Office Supplies, $51.18; Elliott Company, Water Parts & Equip., $9,910.80; Emergency Medical Products, Inc., Ambulance Supplies, $291.71;

Gall’s, Inc., Police Supplies, $78.61; Gettysburg Economic Development, BBB Taxes, $2,953.49; Great Western Bank, Website Fees, Meals & Police Supplies, $433.86; Heartland Waste Management, Garbage Fee, $6,127.38; John Deere Financial, Street Repairs/Maintenance, $98.56; KLJ Kadrmas, Lee & Jackson, Inc., Street & Airport Projects, $18,883.49;

Keep It Safe, Computer Backups, $160.00; Lamb’s Chevrolet & Implement, Police Auto Repairs, $55.00; Larson, Michael, Legal/Attorneys Fees, $510.00; Logan Electric, Inc., Lighting Repairs, $2,332.42; Marco, Copier Leasing, $87.78; Menards, Building & Police Supplies, $1,467.23; Mid Dakota Rural Water, Airport & City Water, $14,187.00; Midway Parts, Police Supplies, $32.98;

Midwest Alarm, Auditorium Alarm, $78.00; Milbank Communications, Inc., Police Supplies, $8.00; Mogard, David, Police Supplies, $285.05; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric, & Lights, $4,877.34; New Creations, Police & Finance Office Supplies, $299.67; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Water Supplies, $528.02; Potter County News, Council, & Snow Removal Ads & Mtg. Minutes, $424.13;

Praxair, Ambulance Supplies, $88.70; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, $80.34; Rural Health Care, Inc., Employee Vaccinations, $124.00; Schatz Electric, Fire Hall Repairs/Maintenance, $660.62; Schlachter Lumber, Inc., Building Supplies, $865.08; SD Department of Revenue, Water Testing, $30.00;

SD Municipal Attorneys Association, Membership Dues, $20.00; SD One Call, One Calls, $71.40; Sharpe Enterprises, Inc., Airport Project, $67,280.85; South Dakota Retirement, System Retirement, $3,316.23; Sunset Graphics, Police Supplies, $390.99; True Value, Police & Building Supplies, $814.18;

Venture Communications, Phone, Fax, Internet, Alarm, $811.15; Verizon Wireless, Street & Police Cell Phones, $368.06; Vilas Superstore, Police, Park, Water & Finance Supplies, $76.58; Wellmark BCBS, Health Insurance, $9,822.50; Wex Bank, Ambulance Fuel, $99.00.

TOTAL CHECKS $178,891.24

Moved by Roseland, Everson seconded, motion carried to approve the vouchers payable with the following roll call vote: Everson – Yea, VanBockel – Yea, Nagel – Yea, Archer – Yea, Roseland – Yea. No Discussions.

Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, motion carried to approve our year-end special meeting will be held on December 27, 2018, at 7 pm with the following roll call vote: Everson – Yea, VanBockel – Yea, Nagel – Yea, Archer – Yea, Roseland – Yea. No Discussions.

Archer discussed that the Animal Control Ordinance changes are still being worked on. City’s Attorney is still in the process of making changes and is supposed to be emailing to Archer and Nagel to go over said changes when completed.

There were two letters of intent turned in for the Council Member Opening for Ward 2. They will be looked over, discussed and decided upon in tonight’s Executive Session.

Discussion was had regarding traffic issues due to parking on both sides of the street at the intersection of Blaine & Harrison as there is a jog in the road at that point when crossing over and tends to cause one-lane traffic and a potential hazard for seeing oncoming traffic. It was decided that council will go there, physically, and do further investigation and it will be tabled until next month’s regular meeting to discuss again.

Clean up and renovations of the old library building were discussed and it is coming along nicely. Moved by Roseland, Nagel seconded, motion carried to call Gary Snow & Associates and set up mold testing at the old library building with the following roll call vote: Everson – Yea, VanBockel – Yea, Nagel – Yea, Archer – Yea, Roseland – Yea. No Discussions.

Annual raises and bonuses will be taken care of in Executive Session.

Mogard gave police report. Mogard stated the new 2019 Squad is here and ready to go. Mogard reported he spoke with Officer Allen Robbennolt and he has agreed to come back to Gettysburg on weekends from the academy and help out rather than the City having to find extra help. Mogard stated he gave Linda Vail permission to park the dumpster next to her building so they can start getting it cleaned out and ready to be torn down by end of January. Mogard mentioned interest in getting matching decals on the older squad to match the new squad as there was a substantial savings from the quote given when the new squad was done. Mogard reported that he would be going to the Commissioner’s meeting this week to let them know the Ford Squad would be up for sale after one recall was taken care of. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, motion carried to put the Ford squad on surplus with the following roll call vote: Everson – Yea, VanBockel- Yea, Nagel – Yea, Archer – Yea, Roseland – Yea. No Discussions. Mogard mentioned that the Highway Patrol will be donating a new computer docking station for the new 2019 Squad which is very much appreciated.

Anderson gave the maintenance report. Anderson handed out a list he made up of signs that may need changed or added and let Council know it can be added to, if necessary. Anderson gave the update on the Airport Fuel Project and it is coming along nicely. The concrete is laid and we will be getting a jet fuel bid ready for the next meeting. We have not heard anything on the card control system as of yet but are trying to get a response from them.

Anderson explained the SITA radio system is being installed at the airport this week. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, motion carried approving the Lease Agreement with SITA wherein Schatz polled the Council regarding the same on November 15, 2018, with the following roll call vote: Everson – Yea, VanBockel – Yea, Nagel – Yea, Archer – Yea, Roseland – Yea. No Discussions. Anderson discussed the wind damage to the light towers at the ball park this summer and a claim offer that was received. Estimates from local area businesses are being looked into for the cost of replacing some of the lights before agreeing to accept any offer. Research on grant possibilities is also being done for discussion at upcoming meeting. The estimates are due in by business closing on December 26, 2018, to discuss at the year-end meeting and Nagel stated that we would like cost affordability but also want something that is reliable long-term.

Fuel bids were not turned in on time for discussion at the meeting. Schatz will follow up and get fuel bids as soon as possible from local vendors and Agtegra. Moved by Roseland, Nagel seconded, motion carried approving lowest fuel bid once all bids are in with the following roll call vote: Everson – Yea, VanBockel – Yea, Nagel – Yea, Archer – Yea, Roseland – Yea. No Discussions.

Wuttke addressed the council with the need for a Supplemental Appropriations Ordinance of our 2018 budget for the Elevator Street Project in the amount of $126,850 to properly show monies moving out to pay invoices currently billed to us that we will be getting reimbursed 5% back for due to having the grant; and $50,000 for the new 2019 police squad to properly show monies moving out to pay for squad that will be transferred back in from monies that have been set aside for it; and $3,500 for building repairs currently being done. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, motion carried that Supplemental Appropriations Ordinance – Ordinance #2018-8-3 in the total amount of $180,350.00 be approved for first reading with the following roll call vote: Everson – Yea, VanBockel- Yea, Nagel – Yea, Archer – Yea, Roseland – Yea. No discussions.

A 2nd reading of Supplemental Ordinance 2018-8-2 was presented to the Council. The Ordinance is to supplement the budgets of the following funds:

Revenue Cash Gettysburg

Municipal Airport $207,500

Expense Airport Fuel Project $207,500

Section 2. Said sums to be supplemented from the General fund cash.

Roll Call Vote was as follows: Everson – Yea, VanBockel- Yea, Nagel – Yea, Archer – Yea, Roseland – Yea and motion carried. No Discussions.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, motion carried to approve ambulance write-offs in the amount of $1,722.88 with the following roll call vote: Everson – Yea, VanBockel – Yea, Nagel – Yea, Archer – Yea, Roseland – Yea. No discussions.

Schatz was not able to get further research completed on new CD rates as of yet and it was agreed this discussion could be tabled until next meeting.

Motion by Everson, Roseland seconded, motion carried to go into executive session for personnel at 8 pm with the following roll call vote: Everson – Yea, VanBockel – Yea, Nagel – Yea, Archer – Yea, Roseland – Yea. No discussions. Council reconvened at 8:40 pm.

Motion by Everson, VanBockel seconded, motion carried to go forward with the nomination of Phillip Nagel to take the council position of Ronald Larson for Ward 2 wherein he would fill in for the rest of Ron’s term with the understanding that a new 2-year term will need to be ran for this position at the next election in 2020, with the following roll call vote: Everson – Yea, VanBockel – Yea, Nagel – Yea, Archer – Yea, Roseland – Yea.

Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, motion carried to approve the fiscal year increases, which in order to receive such fiscal year increase that occurs on January 1 of the new year, employees have to have been here for at least (1) year. The following increases are as such: 3% fiscal year increase for Russell Anderson, Greg Gerber, Tyler Jost, Allen Pope, Ed DeKnikker, Susanne Conradie and Dave Mogard with the following roll call vote: Eversonn – Yea, VanBockel – Yea, Nagel – Yea, Archer – Yea, Roseland – Yea. No discussions.

Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, motion carried to approve end-of-year bonuses as follows: $500 to be given to Russell Anderson, Greg Gerber, Tyler Jost, Allen Pope, Susanne Conradie and Dave Mogard; $400 to be given to Sheila Schatz; $300 to be given to Allen Robbennolt; $250 to be given to Ed DeKnikker; and $75 to be given to Alyssa Haberer with bonuses to be cut on the 15th of December with the following roll call vote: Everson – Yea, VanBockel – Yea, Nagel – Yea, Archer – Yea, Roseland – Yea. No discussions.

Correspondence: None.

Round Table: Anderson wanted to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. VanBockel stated she wanted to thank all of the city employees for all the great work they have been doing and that she appreciates them all and wants to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. There was a short question & answer discussion regarding the upcoming 212 Street Project.

Motion by VanBockel, Everson seconded, motion carried to adjourn at 9:08 pm with the following roll call vote: Everson – Yea, VanBockel – Yea, Nagel – Yea, Archer – Yea, Roseland – Yea. No discussions.

Attest: Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer

Published once at the total approximate cost of $131.92

-121318