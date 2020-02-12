Gettysburg City Council held regular meeting Feb. 3

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

February 3, 2020

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on February 3, 2020, at 7:00PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Brad Frost, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Michael Larson, City Attorney, Dean VanDeWiele, SD DOT, Chad Howard, SD DOT, Dan Vockrodt, SD DOT, Luke Cheever, SD DOT Right of Way, Todd Goldsmith, KLJ Engineering, Kathleen Schlachter, Lyle Wickersham, Logan Decker, Morgan Frost, and Charlie Hoffman.

Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve the minutes of the January 6, 2020, regular council meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport, $1,061.66; Ambulance, $509.20; Council, $3,227.50; Finance Office, $2,456.37; Mayor, $1,180.00; Parks, $196.65; Police, $7,606.20; Rubble Site, $805.36; Sewer, $1,625.02; Snow Removal, $5,692.72; Streets, $5,418.78; Swimming Pool, $509.20; Water, $4,212.47; West Nile, $0.00

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $34,501.13

Net Payroll $24,688.42

Aflac, Insurance, $517.67; Agtegra, Fuel, $2,454.88; Avera Gettysburg Hospital, RN Fees, 3,075.00; Avera Health Plans, Health Ins., $9,910.43; Avera/DASFlex, Flex Plan, $269.40; Avera Occupational Medicine, Drug Testing, $92.55; Bank of the West, Sales Tax & Payroll Taxes, $7,641.84; Banyon Data Systems, Inc., Utility Software Support, $1,190.00; B&R Truck Repair, Inc., Snow Repairs/Maintenance, $614.84;

Cam-Wal Electric Co-Op, Lights, $22.00; CDW Government, Inc., Police Supplies, $574.08; Child Support Services, Payroll Deduction, $568.00; City of Gettysburg, Petty Cash, $41.65; Creative Product Source, Police Supplies, $369.21; Crimestar Law Enforcement, Annual Support Fee, $300.00; Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Police Supplies, $2,110.73; DCI, Payroll Deduction, $150.00;

Dean’s Repair, Police & Ambulance Repairs/Maintenance, $263.63; Decker Repair & Welding, Streets, Water & Lighting Supplies, $324.75; Dollar General, Streets & Finance Office Supplies, $64.65; DENR, Water Certification Renewals, $30.00; Emergency Medical Products, Ambulance Supplies, $287.97; Gas-n-Goodies, Police Car Washes, $45.00; Gerber, Greg, Mileage to/from Conference, $50.40;

Gettysburg Development Corp., BBB Taxes, $1,724.95; Gettysburg Rotary Club, (1) Annual Membership, $600.00; Great Western Bank, Police, Parks, Finance Office, & Ambulance Supplies, $900.32; Haupert, Shiann, Travel/Conference, $9.14; Heartland Payment Systems, CC Fees, $89.84; Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc., Garbage, $6,305.33; Hoven Co-Op Service Co., Streets Repairs/Maintenance, $266.50;

John Deere Financial, Streets Supplies, $5.19; Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, Police & Finance Office Supplies, $22.94; KLJ Engineering, Airport & Streets Prof. Svs., $245.73; Keep It Safe, Computer Backups, $160.00; Logan Electric, Streets Supplies/Oxygen Tank Refill, $234.21; Marco, Copier Lease, $89.28; Medicine Rock Sr. Ctr., Annual Stipend, $3,000.00;

Menard’s, Police Supplies, $41.98; Michael Todd & Co., Snow Repairs/Maintenance, $1,618.50; Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems, Water Usage, $14,356.50; Midway Parts, Streets & Snow Supplies, $383.57; Midwest Fire & Safety, Police Maintenance, $125.00; Mogard, Dave, Police Supplies, $52.46; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric and Lighting, $6,691.13;

New Creations, Police, Finance Office & Ambulance Supplies, $908.78; Oahe Glass, Police Minor Equip., $781.00; Potter County News, Finance Office & Election Publications, $227.83; Praxair, Ambulance Oxygen, $96.75; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, $80.34; Public Safety Center, Police Supplies, $94.56; Riteway Business Forms, Finance Office Supplies, $102.00;

Schatz, Sheila, Mileage to/from Conference, $51.24; Schlachter Lumber, Police Bldg. Supplies, $101.20; SD Dept. of Revenue, Water Testing Fees, $211.00; SD Local Transportation Assist, Travel/Conference, $125.00; SD Property Mgmt., Police Minor Equip., $200.00; SD Retirement Systems, Retirement, $3,931.15; Servall, Rugs, $210.58; Standard Ins. Co., Monthly Dental & Vision Ins. – ACH, $218.96;

South Dakota One Call, Water Locate Fees, $2.10; Stanley’s Inc., Fuel, $25.18; Stryker, 3-Year Ambulance Equip. Svs. Contract, $16,466.20; Sunmaster Auto Glass, Police Maintenance & Minor Equip., $610.00; Sunset Graphics, Police Minor Equip., $85.00; Titan Machinery, Streets Supplies, $376.47; True Value, Police, Streets & Snow Supplies, $861.80;

US Bank, Sewer Loan, $8,930.13; US Postal Service, Water Bills Postage & Stamps, $510.20; Venture Communications, Telephone/Fax/Internet, $938.60; Verizon Wireless, Streets & Police Phones, $363.25; Vilas Pharmacy, Ambulance Supplies, $85.83; Wager, Shane, Monthly IT Retainer, $120.00; WEX Bank, Fuel, $473.27.

TOTAL CHECKS $129,768.09

Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Charlie Hoffman from Eureka, SD, is currently running for District 23 of the House and wanted to stop in and introduce himself.

Lyle Wickersham addressed the council regarding questions on proper snow removal according to City ordinance. A short question/answer discussion was had.

Kathleen Schlachter of the Potter County Fair Board handed in a Special Event 1-Day Liquor Permit asking for approval of the same to be able to serve malt beverages on August 2, 2020, at the annual Potter County Fair during the activities of Car Derby and Bull-o-rama. They are hoping to do this to create a revenue stream to fund any repairs or future improvement projects. There was question as to whether this approval should be coming from City or County as the County owns the property. Schlachter advised she would also be going to the County Commissioner’s meeting to hopefully gain their approval, as well. Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve the Special Event 1-Day Liquor Permit for the Potter County Fair Board and to waive the $100.00 fee, thereof, for use of serving malt beverages at the annual Potter County Fair on August 2, 2020, during the fair activities of the Car Derby and Bull-o-rama. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.*

Dean VanDeWiele of SD DOT updated Council on the urban reconstruction through Gettysburg via the upcoming 212 Highway Project. They are currently working on the traffic control phasing plans. Luke Cheever, DOT Right of Way, also addressed Council regarding this project asking for a Motion approving a temporary easement of a 10’ right-of-way in front of the Fire Department for said project so the entrances can be put back in and function as they do today. Moved by P. Nagel, Frost seconded, to approve signing of the temporary easement of the Fire Department for the purpose of the 212 Highway Project. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Todd Goldsmith of KLJ Engineering updated Council on the design portion of the upcoming 212 Highway Project. Preliminary plans had been completed but DOT has since added a larger scope of work to the project, i.e., fire hydrants and associated water works for those, along with adding that entire section of sanitary. The City is at the limit on the original agreement and Goldsmith is asking for a formal amendment to said agreement. The amendment to the agreement is being worked on but was unable to be completed in full by this meeting and will be ready by the March 2, 2020 meeting. Goldsmith, however, is asking for approval to proceed with some of said work now in order to meet deadlines for DOT. Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, to approve KLJ Engineering’s continuation of working on 212 Highway Project to meet deadlines for DOT pending amendment to revise formal agreement on the 212 Highway Project. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schlachter mentioned the Potter County Fair Board is also interested in possibly getting a larger water line to the fairgrounds during this 212 Highway Project, if possible. Goldsmith will look in to this further with Anderson.

D. Nagel confirmed that on vacating alleyways some further research has been done but the 5-year planning committee needs to meet again to discuss said research. Further discussion will be had at March meeting.

Potter County FCCLA students, Logan Decker and Morgan Frost, are asking the Council’s permission to paint the City park wooden picnic tables and/or park benches as part of a school project. They would like to paint them in school colors. Moved by D. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve the Potter County High School FCCLA class to paint the City park wooden picnic tables and/or park benches in school colors and agree to purchase the paint for them to do so. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mayor Wuttke explained to Council that the Potter County 7th Grade class was also hoping to do a school project dealing with recycling of cardboard and plastic. An entity in Aberdeen would be furnishing the recycling dumpsters but location of where to put the dumpsters was discussed. It was thought a good central location may be in the Fire Hall lot where recycling of cans is currently being done. Plastics consist of plastic bottles, not bags. It was asked if bottles were supposed to be rinsed out thoroughly and contain no lids and if cardboard was to be broken down. The entity furnishing dumpsters should be including a set of proper rules to post at the dumpster site. Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, approval of the Potter County 7th Grade class to get the recycling dumpsters in place on the Fire Hall corner lot with rules posted for the recycling of plastic bottles and cardboard. As part of their project, the lot will need to be kept picked up of debris from this. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

P. Nagel asked that all property owners be reminded that all fire hydrants are to be kept clear of snow with a 3’ radius cleared around the hydrant and a cleared path to the street. It was asked more notice be put on the City Facebook page and Cops Corner, etc., to make sure the awareness is there. This is very important as could save lives!

Schatz asked for amendment of Motion for Automatic Budget Supplement – Airport – 101-43500 which was previously approved at the December 30, 2019 special meeting. The amount to be supplemented is correct, however, the revenue numbers need corrected as follows:

(Amended Motion) Motion by Archer, seconded by Roseland, to approve an automatic budget supplement in the amount of $406,500.00 as per SDCL 9-21-9.1 to the following accounts for federal grant revenue 101-33100 in the amount of $287,766.72 $466,465.72 and state grant revenue 101-33400 in the amount of $178,699.00 $25,914.77 received to be expended on the airport projects: 101-43500-42200 Professional Services and Fees and 101-43500-42900 Improve Other Than Buildings. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard gave police report. Mogard is not sure they are having a Criminal Patrol Stop Workshop this year but is asking for approval to attend the SD Police Chief’s Convention in Deadwood on (4-21 to 4-23). Moved by VanBockel, P. Nagel seconded, to approve Mogard to attend the SD Police Chief’s Convention in Deadwood on (4-21 to 4-23). All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

An update on the police building was given. Mogard received a quote from Schlachter Lumber in the amount of $1,168.66 and is asking approval to purchase material to finish the kitchenette area. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve the purchase of material from Schlachter Lumber in the amount of $1,168.66 to finish the kitchenette area of the police building. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard informed that Gary Snow & Associates would be coming to take another look at our police building to address any further mold concerns there may be. Moved by P. Nagel, D. Nagel seconded, to have Gary Snow & Associates re-inspect police building for any visible mold issues and appraise any work to repair same and then complete mold retesting wherein Schatz will poll the Council for approval of the appraisal. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard informed Council that Gary Snow & Associates did recommend an air exchanger be installed in the police building to circulate the air before they come re-inspect. Moved by Archer, VanBockel seconded, to contact Zuber’s about getting an air exchanger installed into the police building as soon as possible. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard let Council know that he recently purchased (2) $3,400.00 computers for only $100.00 each from the highway patrol as we have switched to electronic citations.

Mogard informed the Council that last week both he and Officer Haupert had some pipeline natural gas training.

Anderson gave maintenance report. Anderson asked for a motion to advertise for bids on the 2020 Street Sealing Project. Moved by D. Nagel, Frost seconded, motion to advertise for bids on the 2020 Street Sealing Project. Bids will be for approximately 45,000 square yards more or less and sealed bids will be due by 4:00PM on Monday, March 2, 2020 and will be read aloud at the March 2, 2020 regular council meeting at 7:00PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson asked for a motion approving advertising for swimming pool personnel. Parks Committee will need to meet soon so the hiring process can begin. Moved by D. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve advertising for swimming pool personnel. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson asked for approval to attend the 2020 SD Asphalt Conference in Pierre on February 26-27, 2020. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve Anderson to attend the 2020 SD Asphalt Conference in Pierre on February 26-27, 2020. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson informed that last month there was an inspection by SD DOT and Helms & Associates on the airport pavement to determine quantities and to verify the final treatment needed on the runway come this Spring. Anderson asked for a motion approving the signing of the Certification of Economic Necessity for same. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve signing of the Certification of Economic Necessity for the Gettysburg Municipal Airport. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson explained that currently MDU is switching our streetlights out to new brighter LEDs. Anderson asked for a motion to approve signing Amendment of Municipal Street Lighting and Equipment Agreement with MDU. Moved by VanBockel, Frost seconded, to approve signing of Amendment of Municipal Street Lighting and Equipment Agreement with MDU. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson asked for approval to purchase a sander from federal surplus in the amount of $700.00 as ours is no longer working nor repairable. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve the purchase of a sander from federal surplus in the amount of $700.00. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Roseland expressed that he has had a few residents requesting more sand at the intersections, especially those up near the 4-lane highway.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $2.105, Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.17, #1 Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.44, Aviation Gas at $3.715, and Jet-A at $2.56. Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave finance office report. Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $569.58. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz updated on the upcoming election for council vacancies wherein we are combining the election with the school. Date of the combined election is set for Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Notice of Vacancies was published in the newspaper for (2) consecutive weeks and circulation of nominating petitions began on January 31, 2020. Petitions must be filed in the City Finance Office located at 109 East Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, SD 57442, between the hours of 8:00AM and 5:00PM, CST, no later than the 28th day of February 2020. Schatz wants to remind the community to watch for the Notice of Deadline for Voter Registration which will be published in the newspaper March 11 and March 18, 2020, with a deadline date to be registered no later than March 30, 2020, by 5:00PM, CST.

Schatz reminded everyone that the high school Government Days are on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the American Legion at 12:00PM. Anyone who would like to attend from the City office is welcome to do so.

Schatz informed the District 7 Meeting will be held in Akaska this year on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Schatz asked to please let her know as soon as possible if one plans on attending so she may get a valid head count for the meeting.

Schatz handed out an informative email from Rod Fortin, Legislative Audit, regarding the process of which Council can “earmark” funds for future capital outlay such as a new ambulance, etc. This will be discussed further at the March meeting after further research has been done by Schatz.

Schatz confirmed she researched with SDML and city attorney protocol on if a council member is calling into a meeting by phone, can they be part of executive session? It was determined it is at the discretion of the Council & city attorney, which both agreed they cannot be a part of executive session if calling into meeting via phone.

Schatz polled the Council on January 27, 2020 regarding renewal of a CD at Great Western Bank. Voting was as follows: Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, to approve CD renewal at Great Western Bank for another 12 months at the rate of 1.0%. P. Nagel – Aye; Frost – Aye; VanBockel – Aye; D. Nagel – Aye; Archer – Aye; Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Schatz mentioned that Great Western Bank would like the opportunity to rebid all City accounts again sometime in the future.

Schatz was informed we need new outdoor Christmas bows for next year. Three quotes were received. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve the quote from Northern Lights Display for (20) bows at a total cost of $860.00. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

It was brought to the City’s attention that County Commissioners have opted out of the consolidation with the City regarding the local Board of Equalization. The City is now responsible to devise a local Board of Equalization and will now be the entity in which original assessment appeals are to be made. Objection to Real Property Assessment forms may be picked up at the City Finance Office after March 1, 2020, Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00AM and 5:00PM and are due back in the office by 5:00PM no later than March 12, 2020. The local Board of Equalization will consist of all Council, the Mayor and City Attorney. Moved by Roseland, Archer seconded, to set a special meeting on March 16, 2020, at 7:00PM, for the purposes of going through assessment appeals as the local Board of Equalization. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz explained to Council that every (5) years, the County is required to update its County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. It was asked a representative of each municipality be at meetings and the first meeting will be held at the Fire Hall on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 10:00AM-12:00PM. Alderman P. Nagel will be attending.

Schatz discussed financials. All reconciliation is complete within the Banyon software system. Moved by Archer, VanBockel seconded, to approve the financials and audit related journal entries regarding the reconciliation of bank/book accounts. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Roseland, D. Nagel seconded, to approve moving all FIT interest for the year back into the General Fund to-date and each year, forthcoming. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

There were no permits for approval.

Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to go into Executive Session for personnel at 8:57PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 9:39PM.

Moved by D. Nagel, Archer seconded, to accept the resignation of Beth Hamburger as Ambulance/EMT Director for the City of Gettysburg effective February 29, 2020. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. We would like to thank her for directing the EMTs and we truly appreciate her service. She will be greatly missed.

Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve a .25 per hour raise to Chief Mogard in recognition of (2) certifications he has recently achieved, taser and tire deflation spike strip. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Correspondence: A Thank-You from Nadine Simon, pool manager, was read; a Thank-You will be going out to the Haag Family for a donation given to the City; a DENR notice regarding proposed air quality general permit for grain elevators was received; ICS 300 Emergency Management training information was handed out; SDML sent out (2) new bills that were being proposed, SB 29 and HB 1070, and asked for input and/or comment on same.

Round Table: VanBockel also wanted to say that Beth Hamburger will be greatly missed as our Ambulance/EMT Director and again wants to thank her for everything she has done. Williams wanted to remind everyone that there are a lot of pickle ball grants being applied for in surrounding areas. Officer Haupert wanted to thank the Council for approving her to have a remote start installed in her squad as it has come in very handy.

Moved by D. Nagel, Archer seconded, motion to adjourn at 9:45PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

*After review, the said Motion will be properly rescinded at the March 2, 2020, regular council meeting and proper approval of Council will be asked for publishing the Notice of Public Hearing on Application for Sale of Malt Beverages for 2020 for 1-Day Permit for publication to follow the proper process of statute.

Witness:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Published once at the total approximate cost of $218.20

-021320