Gettysburg City Council held regular meeting Feb. 4

Gettysburg, South Dakota

February 4, 2019

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on February 4, 2019, at 7:00 PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Phillip Nagel, Pat Everson, Dawn Nagel, and Kelly Archer. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Beth Hamburger, Ambulance Director, Mike Jager, and Kathleen Schlachter.

Moved by Everson, P. Nagel seconded, to approve the minutes from the January 7, 2019, meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport, $66.24; Ambulance, $358.62; Council, $3,760.00; Finance Office, $4,747.38; Parks, $428.24; Police, $7,239.30; Sewer, $3,876.88; Snow Removal, $3,162.87; Streets, $2,509.46; Water, $5,837.95

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $31,986.94

Net Payroll $22,787.27

AFLAC, Supplemental Insurance, $350.06; Agtegra, Fuel, $12,700.70; AlcoPro, Drug Testing Supplies, $414.86; Bank of the West, Payroll Taxes and Sales Tax, $7,048.30; CDW Government, Inc., Police Supplies, $523.54; Child Support Services, Payroll Deduction, $568.00; Crimestar, Annual Support Fee, $300.00; Custom Cage, Police Equipment, $220.00;

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Street, Annex, & Police Supplies, $675.04; DCI Credit Service, Payroll Deduction, $150.00; Decker Repair & Welding, Street Supplies, $5.20; DENR, Certifications, $30.00; Elliott Co., Street Repairs & Maintenance, $67.41; Emergency Medical Products, Ambulance Supplies, $596.18; Gas-N-Goodies, Car Washes, $47.50;

Gettysburg Economic Development, BBB Taxes, $748.46; Great Western Bank, Credit Card Payoff, $239.12; Heartland Waste, Garbage Fee, $5,892.29; Julie Schaunaman, Pool Supplies, ($553.12); Julie Schaunaman, Pool Supplies, $402.27; Keep It Safe, Computer Backups, $160.00; KLJ Engineers, Street Project & Airport Fuel Project, $6,879.62;

Logan Electric, Water Line Dig, $3,775.26; Marco, Copier Lease, $98.92; Medicine Rock Senior Center, Annual Stipend, $3,000.00; Menards, Annex Repairs & Police Supplies, $690.39; Mid Dakota Rural Water, City and Airport Water, $13,798.00; Midway Parts, Street and Police Repairs, $240.09; Mogard, David, Police Supplies, $15.98; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric and Lighting, $7,020.06;

Nat’l Criminal Enforcement Assoc., Police Workshop, $225.00; New Creations, Police & Ambulance Supplies, $152.48; Northern Plains Co-Op, LP Gas, $40.00; Physio Control, Inc., Ambulance Supplies, $466.00; Potter County Auditor, 2019 NECOG Dues & ½ Teletype Services, $1,931.21; Potter County News, Council Advertising, $146.50;

Praxair, Ambulance Supplies, $179.91; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, $80.34; Riteway Business Forms, Tax Forms, $146.00; Robbennolt, Allen, Mileage, $100.80; Santa Cruz Gunlocks, LLC, Police Equipment, $499.99; Schatz Electric, Inc., Airport Repairs & Maintenance, $476.90; Schatz, Sheila, Mileage to Conference, $51.24;

Schlachter Lumber, Annex Repairs & Maintenance, $277.53; SD Association of Rural Water Systems, Conference, $250.00; SD Department of Revenue, Water Testing, $211.00; SD Local Transportation Assist, Conference, $125.00; Servall, Finance, Airport, Ambulance, & Police Rugs, $110.38; Sharpe Enterprises, Airport Fuel Project, $240,196.82; South Dakota One Call, Water Locate Fees, $4.20; South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement, $3,682.10;

Titan Machinery, Street Repairs & Maintenance, $19.50; Ultimate Duct Cleaning, Annex Repairs & Maintenance, $490.00; US Bank, Sewer Loan, $8,930.13; US Postal Service, Water Bill Postage, Stamps & Permit #19, $894.40; Venture Communications, Phones, Faxes, and Internet Services, $825.01; Verizon, Street and Police Phones, $145.08; Wellmark BCBS, Health Insurance, $9,767.56; Wex Bank, Ambulance Fuel, $520.53.

TOTAL CHECKS $359,837.01

Moved by D. Nagel, Everson seconded, motion to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Hamburger discussed items the ambulance is hoping to purchase in the near future. Moved by Everson, D. Nagel seconded, motion to approve purchase of a hotspot and 4G SIM card for the ambulance I-pad for $20.00 per month. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Hamburger gave an update on research being done on purchase of a new ambulance and Wuttke suggested Ambulance Committee get together and gather further information to present to the Council. Hamburger gave price of new Stryker stair chair to be around $3500.00-$3700.00 and new scoop to be around $1300.00. Hamburger informed EMT classes are going well. Hamburger explained discussions are still being had regarding the carrying of Saline Solution bags and IVs on the ambulances. Moved by Archer, P. Nagel seconded, motion to approve purchase of new Stryker stair chair and new scoop by Ambulance Department. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Hamburger discussed sanding at the airport in bad weather for emergency flights coming in and possible snow removal to walkways at the Fire Hall. Hamburger also discussed establishing hiring practices and requirements thereof for Ambulance Director and the compensation thereof.

Schatz informed the Council that (2) motions were inadvertently done on the wording of the EMT Class Registration. Moved by D. Nagel, Archer seconded, to amend the Motion from the October 1, 2018, meeting as null and void and to approve the Motion from the January 7, 2019, meeting, wording of EMT Class Registration to say: “Students are required to submit a six hundred dollar ($600.00) deposit as a condition of registration, including books, for the Initial Certification Program for EMT-Basic. The deposit must be paid in full at the start of the first class. If, after one year, the student has completed the class, passed the exam, and has successfully attended four (4) ambulance runs for the City of Gettysburg, the six hundred dollar ($600.00) deposit will be refunded to the student.” All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had on the 212 Highway Project. Moved by P. Nagel, Everson seconded, motion approving the utilizing of block closures in the construction of US 212 to expedite construction and improve public safety and to agree to enter into an agreement with the SDDOT allowing SDDOT to pave Mannston Street, Court Street, and Old 83, and utilize those segments as a detour during the urban reconstruction of US 212 through Gettysburg, anticipated to be constructed in 2021 and 2022. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Four bids for the “2019 Library Building Furnace” were presented: Zuber Refrigeration & Heating 1) $4,749.99, or 2) $3,649.99; Thomas Heating for $6,669.90; Peitz Heating and Air Conditioning for $3,987.00; Climate Control for $6,572.00; and Allied Plumbing and Heating for 1) $8,590.00, 2) $7,840.00, or 3) $6,630.00. Moved by P. Nagel, Archer seconded, motion to accept bid from Zuber Refrigeration & Heating of $4,749.99 on the 2019 Library Furnace Project. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Archer, Everson seconded, motion approving to enter into and go forward with doing the First Reading at the March 4, 2019, regular council meeting, and advertising of the same, indicating the changes to take place at the intersections of Blaine & Harrison and King & Mannston. Changes being the marking of approximately 70 feet with yellow paint on the North side of the street as well as implementing a “No Parking” sign at each location. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by D. Nagel, P. Nagel seconded, to approve the 2019 Firemen & EMT Rosters. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard gave police report. Mogard discussed the 2013 Ford Explorer squad, giving options of either surplusing it on State site or possibly using it as a courtesy vehicle at our airport. P. Nagel informed that there is a need for that but suggested researching cost of insurance first to present at March 4, 2019, council meeting for further discussion.

Mogard informed the Council that (3) outside cameras at Fire Hall entrances and (2) cameras above ambulance bay area would cost approximately $800.00. Moved by Archer, D. Nagel seconded, approving to move forward with installation of the cameras at the Fire Hall. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard informed the Council that there is now a website for the Police Department and it may be accessed at www.@gettysburgpdsd.com. Current cost is $12.54 per year.

Mogard discussed the POD meeting held in town and stated it is good training for first responders and/or anyone that wants to volunteer to help out with point of distribution during a crisis. They will now be having a meeting one time per month at the Fire Hall.

Moved by Everson, D. Nagel seconded, motion to approve Mogard to attend the 2019 Criminal Patrol Stop Workshop in Mobridge (2-12 to 2-13). All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson gave maintenance report. Anderson gave an update on the old library building progress. Schatz was asked by VanBockel to do a poll of council via phone to see about approval of having duct work professionally cleaned at the old library building as needed to be done before a furnace unit could be installed. Schatz polled the council via texting on Monday, January 14, 2019, and received the following: D. Nagel – Aye; P. Nagel – Aye; Roseland – Aye; VanBockel – Aye; Everson – Aye; and Archer – Nay (until a written estimate could be given and approved upon). Quorum/majority approved. Moved by Everson, D. Nagel seconded, motion to approve professional duct cleaning work and payment thereof in the old library building by Bryan Haberer of Ultimate Duct Cleaning. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson gave an update on the Airport Fuel Project. We are waiting for the weather to cooperate for final testing of fuel system to be done and card reader to be installed. Anderson also informed the Council that on this year’s project list, we have to resurface the taxiways to the buildings at the airport with the approximated cost around $15,000.00.

Anderson asked for a motion to advertise for bids on 2019 Street Sealing Project. Moved by D. Nagel, P. Nagel seconded, motion to advertise for bids on the “2019 Street Sealing Project.” It will be for approximately 48,000 square yards and bids will be due by 5PM on Monday, March 4, 2019. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson discussed that on Custer Avenue, there is approximately 1800 feet of sewer line that needs to be replaced and would like approval to do this project this year with approximate cost of material being $9,000.000. Moved by P. Nagel, Archer seconded, to approve the purchase of pipe for replacement of sewer line on Custer Avenue. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson asked for a motion approving advertising for swimming pool personnel. Current pool manager, A. Haberer, was contacted and will remain in her position for 2019 and will meet with the Parks Committee so the hiring process can begin. Moved by D. Nagel, Archer seconded, motion approving advertising of pool personnel. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol $1.875, Ruby Field Master $2.22, and #1 Ruby Field Master $2.52. Moved by P. Nagel, D. Nagel seconded, to accept the bid from Agtegra on fuel. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson discussed proposed pricing per gallon of both AvGas and Jet A fuel for new fuel system at airport. Moved by P. Nagel, Archer seconded, motion to approve AvGas and Jet A fuel to start at the same current rate per gallon as posted of Pierre, SD, with the condition that the Airport Committee does visit with Krafts at our airport to see what their plans are for retailing fuel in the future. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by D. Nagel, Archer seconded, motion to approve Anderson to attend the 2019 South Dakota Asphalt Conference in Pierre (2-27 to 2-28). All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave the finance office report. Moved by Archer, P. Nagel seconded, motion to approve the ambulance write offs in the amount of $1,980.08. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Wuttke reminded everyone that the high school Government Days are on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the American Legion at 11:45AM. Anyone who would like to attend is welcome to do so.

Wuttke informed the Council that Logan Electric did submit a new estimate on tearing down the old and the replacement of new lighting towers at ball field. It will be discussed further at the March 4, 2019, meeting for a decision to be made.

No executive session was had.

Correspondence: Teletype bill from County Auditor; Claims Associates Settlement; 2018 Performance Report for NECOG; Airport Owner’s Report of Fuel Purchased for Use in Aircraft; Medicine Rock Sr. Ctr. yearly finances ledger.

Schatz informed the Council of two complaints regarding the timeliness of snow removal in their areas. It was taken under advisement.

Round Table: Mogard wanted to thank the Fire Department again for helping out with medical call last week, shoveling snow and lifting the cot, etc. Hamburger also wanted to thank both the Fire Department and the Police Department for all their help in the medical calls. She said it is very nice to have them there. Williams mentioned there is a group of people interested in possibly having a 2020 All School Reunion. She believes there will be a meeting on it in the next month. Williams also mentioned that the Hospital is planning on doing a kickoff for their fund raising wherein they will be having some fun events on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the American Legion. It will be a free will donation and they will be having a pork feed and dueling pianos for entertainment and it will be a fun community wide event to get us all excited in getting ready for the challenge of helping bring a new hospital to the community.

Public Comment: Schlachter asked where Council is at with regard to the chicken ordinance. Archer explained that it is still being worked on and moving forward. Schlachter also requested officers not sit in the Schlachter Lumber approach during business hours.

Motion by Archer, P. Nagel seconded, motion to adjourn at 8:50PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

