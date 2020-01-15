Gettysburg City Council held regular meeting Jan. 6

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

January 6, 2020

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on January 6, 2020, at 7:00PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, and Kelly Archer. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, and Beth Hamburger, Ambulance Director.

Moved by P. Nagel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve the minutes of the December 2, 2019, regular council meeting and the December 30, 2019, special council meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Agtegra, Fuel, $2,454.88; Bank of the West, Sales Tax, $480.42; Cam-Wal Electric Co-Op, Security Light, $22.00; CDW Government, Inc., Police Supplies, $287.04; Decker Repair & Welding, Snow, Water & Streets Supplies, $118.65; DENR, Cert. Renewals, $30.00; Dollar General, Police & Finance Office Supplies, $64.65;

Great Western Bank, Supplies, Certifications, Renewals, $520.52; Heartland Payment Systems, Airport Fuel Monthly CC Fees, $89.84; Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, Police & Finance Office Supplies, $22.94; Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems, Airport & City Water Usage, $14,356.50;

Riteway/Business Forms, Finance Office Forms, $102.00; Schlachter Lumber, Police Bldg. Supplies, $101.20; Servall, Rugs, $37.79; Standard Ins. Co., Dental & Vision Ins., $218.96; Stanley’s, Fuel, $25.18; Titan Machinery, Streets Supplies, $376.47; US Bank/First National, Sewer Loan, $8,930.13; Vilas Drug, Ambulance Supplies, $60.08.

TOTAL CHECKS $28,299.25

Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Two sealed bids were opened and read aloud for the Concrete Crushing Bid. There was a bid from Jeremy Thomas Construction in the amount of $80,000.00 and a bid from SolBros Construction in the amount of $71,500.00. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to accept and award the bid to low bidder, SolBros Construction, for $71,500.00. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment: Beth Hamburger, Ambulance Director, to be in Executive Session.

Hamburger asked if Council had decided on a service contract for ambulance equipment. This was done in the December 30, 2019, special council meeting and council has a copy in their packets. Information regarding possible purchase of a new ambulance was given to each council member in their packets, as well, and the Ambulance Committee will need to meet to discuss.

The updating of parking ordinance, vacating of alleyways, and approval of police guidelines are all still being worked on and will be discussed further at a future meeting. Mogard informed that he did check with the city attorney, the state’s attorney, and the attorney general’s office, and police guidelines are not public record.

A short discussion was had regarding the American Legion Annex. Some insurance questions and answers were discussed. No action currently taken.

Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve the 2020 Rosters for Firemen and the EMT’s. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Newspaper Designation is done each May along with Officer Appointments so did not need to be taken care of now.

Mogard gave the police report. Mogard asked for approval on joining Rotary membership in the amount of $600.00 per year. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, approval of the sponsorship in the amount of $600.00 for (1) member to the Rotary. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard gave an update on the new police office building and is asking approval to have it retested for mold. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to call Gary Snow & Associates for a quote to have the police office building and the finance office basement retested for mold and to clean up any existing mold issues. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Discussion was also had regarding possibly purchasing an air exchanger for the police office building. No action currently taken.

Mogard asked for approval to have a remote start installed in Officer Haupert’s squad with estimated cost to be around $450.00. Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve the installation of a remote start in Officer Haupert’s squad. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard would like approval to apply for a couple of highway safety grants through the office of South Dakota Highway Safety. One is a community grant and the other is a law enforcement grant. Moved by Archer, P. Nagel seconded, to approve Chief Mogard to apply for (2) highway safety grants. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson gave the maintenance report. Anderson asked for approval to attend the South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems (SDARWS) Forty-Fifth Annual Membership Meeting in Pierre on January 14-15, 2020. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve Anderson to attend the SDARWS Forty-Fifth Annual Membership Meeting on January 14-15, 2020. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson mentioned that we received an email requesting an update on the installation of the new ballpark light towers. It was discussed that there are still issues in getting the holes dug and the concrete set up without problems of caving due to the higher water tables from an overly wet season. Schatz will send an update via email.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $2.245, Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.38, #1 Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.78. Moved by D. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson informed that he would like to meet with the 5-year Planning Committee, Street Committee and Park Committee sometime in the near future.

Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $1,051.42. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave the finance office report. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve signing of the revised Intergovernmental Contract (IGC) from the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz discussed the upcoming election for council vacancies. It was asked for a motion to set the election date. In the past, the City has had a combined election with the School and the date is the second Tuesday of April 2020 which will be April 14, 2020, this year. The school sent a contract over to combine the election. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve setting the election date on April 14, 2020. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Archer, VanBockel seconded, to approve entering into the agreement with the combined election with the School and the City. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve publishing a Notice of Vacancies and other election items. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz informed the annual financials for the Gettysburg Whitlock Bay Development Corporation and the Medicine Rock Senior Center were put in each member’s packet. The 4th quarter stipend for the Development Corporation was just paid the end of December 2019, and the Medicine Rock Senior Center gets paid their annual stipend the end of January 2020.

Discussion was had regarding possibly changing the City’s audits from biannual to annual. Moved by VanBockel, P. Nagel seconded, to approve changing the City’s audits to be carried out annually instead of biannually, starting with 2019. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz reminded Council she will be attending the Legislative Audit End-of-Year Report conference in Ft. Pierre on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, which they had already approved prior.

There were no permits for approval.

Moved by P. Nagel, Archer seconded, to go into Executive Session for personnel at 7:55PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 8:20PM.

Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, that a committee be formed consisting of P. Nagel, Archer and Mayor Wuttke regarding the Legion Annex building and future research. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Correspondence: Schatz informed that the 2019 NECOG Performance Report came in and she will make copies for any members who wish to receive one, otherwise, it is in the office for viewing. Schatz gave a report on the airport fuel for the month of December and the total for the year. There was also a handout on (3) free trainings for elected officials and city staff if anyone was interested in going.

Round Table: P. Nagel wanted to say “good job” on snow removal to the maintenance crew. He only had one complaint which was from the fire department, regarding individual approaches needing to be cleaned out so that pickups were not coming in where trucks were trying to come out, and it has already been handled. Mogard mentioned he only had a couple complaints on snow removal, as well, and that was the high snow piled at certain intersections and the trucks hauling snow not properly stopping at all stop signs. D. Nagel wanted to remind the public that they do need to keep their fire hydrants cleared of snow so there is access to them in case of an emergency. Mogard mentioned that if the fire department has monthly trainings, that may be something they could do to help out during the snow months. D. Nagel also wanted to thank both the City Police and the City Maintenance for their good work and long hours endured with snow removal on the storms we have had so far. Archer also mentioned that if we would have had the time, there were some intersections that would have been nice to be bladed while it was still soft, but the cold set in while removal was still being done. D. Nagel also asked regarding snow removal and some city signs being hit or bent, wondering if it was mainly secondary people removing snow or maintenance crew or a combination thereof. It was noticed that there were a few signs bent or knocked over that need to be addressed and will need to be fixed.

Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, motion to adjourn at 8:35PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Witness:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

