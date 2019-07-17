Gettysburg City Council held regular meeting July 1

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

July 1, 2019

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on July 1, 2019, at 7:00 PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Phillip Nagel, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, Adam Roseland, and Kelly Archer. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Todd Goldsmith, KLJ Engineering, Bob Willey, and Shane Wager.

Moved by P. Nagel, Archer seconded, to approve the minutes from the June 3 and June 10, 2019, meetings. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport, $578.23; Ambulance, $8,106.26; Council, $0.00; Finance Office, $4,388.23; Parks, $1,912.82; Police, $6,966.62; Pool, $8,150.63; Rubble Site, $2,005.96; Sewer, $2,609.12; Snow Removal, $0.00; Streets, $4,064.15; Water, $2,879.43; West Nile, $212.10.

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $41,873.55

Net Payroll $31,513.16

AFLAC, Supplemental Insurance, $517.67; Agtegra, Fuel, $6,067.13; American Red Cross, Lifeguard Training, $200.00; Applied Concepts, Inc., Police Supplies, $150.00; Arnold Pool Co., Pool Supplies, $2,957.46; Avera Occupational Medicine, Drug Testing, $89.74; Bank of the West, Payroll Taxes and Sales Tax, $9,456.40;

Butler Machinery Co., Streets Repairs/Maintenance, $806.60; CDW Government, Inc., Police Supplies, $181.24; Child Support Services, Payroll Deduction, $568.00; City of Gettysburg, Petty Cash, $68.86; Clubhouse Hotel & Suites, Travel & Conference, $906.00; Colonial Research, Snow Removal & Sewer Supplies, $1,996.96; Conradie, Susanne, Travel & Conference, $68.40;

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Street, Airport, Pool, Ambulance, Police, Fire Dept., Sewer, & Water Supplies, $775.94; Dean’s Repair, Police Equip. Repairs/Maintenance, $108.79; DENR, Drinking Water Fee, $600.00; Dollar General, Pool & Finance Office Supplies, $17.10; Drew, Dylan, Travel & Conference, $50.40; Economic Development, 2nd Qtr. Stipend, $5,000.00;

Ellwanger, Eric, Police Supplies, $10.00; Emergency Medical Products, Inc., Ambulance Supplies, $451.51; Gas-n-Goodies, Police Car Washes & Pool Supplies, $211.98; Gettysburg Development Corp., BBB Taxes, $2,852.28; Golden West Industrial Supply, Police Supplies, $318.86; Great Western Bank, Airport, Police, Finance & Pool Supplies, $410.63;

Heartland Waste, Garbage Fee, $6,115.09; Inland Truck Parts Co., Streets Repairs/Maintenance & Supplies, $1,063.97; John Deer Financial, Park & Street Supplies, $1,468.05; Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, LLC, Police & Finance Office Supplies, $20.19; KLJ Engineering, Street & Airport Projects, $22,601.02; Keep It Safe, Computer Backups, $160.00;

Kiefer Swim Products, Pool Supplies, $24.88; Logan Electric, Inc., Lighting Repairs/Maintenance, $715.06; Lowary, Anita, Professional Services, $2,950.80; Marco, Copier Lease, $105.29; Menards, Street Supplies, $249.00; Michael Todd & Company, Street Supplies, $523.86; Mid Dakota Rural Water, City & Airport Water, $14,347.00;

Midway Parts, Sewer, Pool & Street Supplies, $186.69; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric & Lighting, $5,375.61; New Creations, Police & Finance Office Supplies, $355.98; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Sewer, Water & Park Supplies, $5,891.92; Potter County News, Pool, Council, Finance & Airport Advertising, $604.61; Praxair, Ambulance Oxygen, $215.81;

Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, $80.34; Sanitation Products, Streets Supplies, $1,022.74; Schatz Electric, Inc., Sewer Repairs/Maintenance, $37.50; Schatz, Sheila, Travel & Conference, $133.80; Schlachter Lumber, Airport, Streets & Pool Supplies, $109.28; SD Department of Revenue, Water Testing, $60.00; Servall, Finance, Airport, Ambulance, & Police Rugs, $115.86;

Simon, Nadine, Travel & Pool Supplies, $879.59; South Dakota One-Call, One-Calls, $23.10; South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement, $3,426.55; True Value, Annex, Street, Sewer, Pool, Police, & Park Supplies, $1,053.83; US Postal Service, Water Bills Postage & Stamps, $446.36; Venture Communications, Phones, Faxes, & Internet Services, $932.97; Verizon, Street & Police Phones, $550.77; Wellmark BCBS, Health Insurance, $9,826.14; Wex Bank, Ambulance Fuel, $572.27.

TOTAL CHECKS $148,691.04

Moved by VanBockel, P. Nagel seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Todd Goldsmith, KLJ Engineering, informed the Council of the (3) sealed bids that came in on the Airport Taxilane Project: Morris, Inc. at $205,855.00; Sharpe Enterprises, Inc. at $284,620.70; and Lien Transportation Co. at $295,778.95.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve the 2019 FAA Grant Application for the airport. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve the KLJ Construction Administration Agreement for the Taxilane Project at $32,434.47. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve the Notice of Award to Morris, Inc., on the hangar taxilane rehabilitation. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Shane Wager addressed the Council regarding the police department needing a new computer system costing approximately $1200.00. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve Shane Wager to order parts and build a new computer for the police department. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Wager also addressed the Council regarding any interest they may have in him rebuilding the City website in the future and maintaining it, as well. He also mentioned interest in being on a retainer with the City for 1-2 hours per month at $60 per hour for general IT services. Moved by VanBockel, P. Nagel seconded, to approve hiring Shane Wager on retainer at $120 for two hours per month for general IT services for the City. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Willey addressed the Council regarding a lot near his property not being mowed. It has now been taken care of. He also addressed the Council regarding legal speed limit in passing another vehicle. Mogard handed out information regarding SDLRC Codified Law 32-25-28 addressing the same.

The police policy update was again discussed. It was decided that Attorney Larson should review for guidance and approval. Council believes it should be “Police Guidelines” not “Police Policies”. It will be discussed further at a future meeting after Attorney Larson has reviewed.

AT&T updates to water tower were again discussed. Attorney Larson had looked over the contract sent by McGuire Iron to come & inspect the upgrades after the work has been completed by AT&T. A motion was done at the June 3, 2019, meeting approving the contract and the signing of same. Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve sending a letter to AT&T regarding the inspection contract and payment thereof. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Attorney Larson provided a draft release of information and policy to be put into place for employees and elected officials regarding HIPPA. Moved by D. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to table further discussion of HIPPA release of information and policy until the August 5, 2019, meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Wuttke informed the Council that Brad Frost turned in a letter of intent with interest in filling the Ward 1 Alderman opening. Moved by Archer, D. Nagel seconded, to accept Brad Frost as the Ward 1 Alderman. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Retail (on-sale) Liquor vs. Retail (on-sale) Liquor – Restaurant licensing was discussed. Moved by Roseland, D. Nagel seconded, to approve Notice of Public Hearing for the Westside Firehouse Diner, LLC for the Retail (on-sale) Liquor license to be pro-rated at $100.00 per month, wherein after an Ordinance is accepted with both first and second reading completed, they will reapply for the Retail (on-sale) Liquor – Restaurant license at the regular rate per year. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard gave his police report. Officer Haupert graduated from the D.A.R.E. program and will be teaching the 5th & 6th grades this coming year. Mogard sent out (4) letters for lawn mowing, (2) letters with branch ordinances; and a couple letters with animal at large ordinances.

Mogard discussed possibility of purchasing a couple new portable radios as they are down to (1), currently, and having to borrow another to get by. Quotes were given. Repairs are very expensive and would only be good until 2023. Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, to approve purchasing (2) new portable radios at $450.00 each, totaling $900.00. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. One of Officer Haupert’s extenders is currently being looked at for possible repair, as well.

Mogard reminded Council that the Animal Clinic is set up at the 4-H grounds on July 19, 2019, 10AM – 3PM.

Mogard updated Council that he has approximately (20) officers coming in for the law enforcement training at the firehall on July 9 and July 16, 2019.

Mogard updated Council that he picked up the surveillance cameras for the City Shop.

Wuttke asked Mogard about the radar’s getting repaired at each end of town and Mogard is checking into it. Mogard stated we will find out in August if we were awarded the grant or to purchase a new mobile radar.

Anderson gave maintenance report. Anderson addressed the Council regarding a recent rubble site inspection. Council discussed several issues regarding this and past inspections and feel there could be borderline harassment occurring from the current inspector. Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve the Mayor writing a formal letter to request a different inspector for our location. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson informed the Council that the water tank was pumped out at the cop shop. Currently, Council is waiting for inspection results from Avera to be able to move forward with the next step regarding the current cop shop and property Avera is interested in.

Anderson updated the Council that he put the new controller in at the pool. Anderson informed that Jensen’s are currently at Suttons Bay and will be coming here next to start our street repairs.

Anderson addressed the Council regarding he would like to have the silt dug out of the dam at the far south end of Exene and 165th Street, between the dead end/T-intersection and the lagoon. LEC, Inc., is the only one who has the equipment long enough to be able to do it. LEC, Inc., quoted the City approximately $7,800.00 to complete this. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to hire LEC, Inc., to move the silt out of this dam. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Archer discussed curb stop issues with the Council. Archer will discuss concerns with an area resident of 313 S Potter that addressed concerns to Schatz regarding their curb stop, mailbox, and curb missing. It was addressed that in the event of excavation a homeowner may have done, for example, repairing sewer, etc., it is the homeowner’s responsibility to fix and/or replace any curb, gutter and sidewalks.

VanBockel asked Anderson regarding putting in a culvert on Custer and Anderson will be taking care of this.

Anderson informed the Council that Schatz applied for the West Nile Virus Grant and the City was awarded $2500.00. Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, to approve acceptance and signing of the West Nile Virus Grant. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $2.465 and Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.36. AvGas bid was $3.99 and Jet-A at $2.78. Moved by D. Nagel, Archer seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by D. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $403.49. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Schatz discussed a 4-Year Service Plan Quote for annual ship-in inspections on our (2) LifePak15s for our ambulances from Physio Control, Inc., at $2,736.00 ($684.00 per year). D. Nagel asked if we could get a full report from the safety & health and police committees regarding future needs to service all radios, etc., and what the timeframe will be, so proper decisions can be made. VanBockel suggested Cheryl Sautner be at our August 2019 meeting, if possible, and Mogard will ask her. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve and sign the 4-Year Service Plan Quote for LifePak15s from Physio Control, Inc., and pay the invoice, annually, when received. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz advised the Council and Department Heads that she needs everyone’s budget requests and project lists turned into her as soon as possible.

Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, motion carried to approve the following moving permits: Megan Lower – 20×10 storage structure from 30960 US Hwy 212 to 1005 E Blaine Avenue. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve the following building permits:

-Megan Lower – chain link fence at 1005 E Blaine Avenue

-Don & Dawn Hinckley – paver patio at 400 Dakota Street

-Doug Larson – fence at 307 W Commercial Avenue

-LEC, Inc. – concrete crawl space for rental house at 210 S Platte

-Doug Johnson – steel storage shed at 508 E Garfield Avenue

-Mat Geist – porch at 509 E Garfield Avenue

All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by D. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to go into Executive Session for personnel at 9:00 PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 9:20 PM.

Moved by D. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve hiring Ethan Pitlick and Taylor Tennant as lifeguards (seasonal employees) at the pool at $9.00 per hour, each. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave the finance officer’s report.

Correspondence: Schatz reminded the Council of the Elected Officials Workshop coming up. Schatz informed the Council of an upcoming Board & Council Training also coming up. Schatz addressed the Council regarding Governor Noem declaring July 5 of 2019 to be a State holiday, granting (8) hours of administrative leave and State Govt. offices to be closed. She asked if we would be included in this. Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve July 5 of 2019 a paid holiday for our City employees. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. A copy of proposed sign changes was discussed. Two Thank-You cards were read – one to Chief Mogard and one to City Council.

Round Table: Anderson, VanBockel and Roseland wished everyone a good 4th of July. Mogard stated the same and to please stay safe. D. Nagel wanted to reiterate that the City will be working on the streets and that it has been a waiting process due to we are working to get the company here that we need to do the work and would like to thank the community for their patience during this process. Williams wanted to thank Anderson for helping out with the lot of grass that needed to get mowed and wanted to reiterate that in the case of an absent owner, sometimes these things get missed, and that communication is important. Williams also wanted to remind all that this year’s fireworks show will be put on by the Gettysburg Fire Department at East Whitlock at dusk on July 4, 2019, and anyone wishing to make a donation can get ahold of her at Economic Development. Williams also discussed a NECOG meeting she attended regarding transportation and stated that in 8-10 years, they will be redoing the bridge at the river and will be widening it. Williams also informed the Council that NECOG and/or Growth South Dakota have discussed similar problems regarding DENR and rubble sites in SD and they are currently trying to get a representative from DENR to come and possibly have a regional meeting with communities so concerns may be voiced and discussed. Williams handed out to Council 2nd Qtr. financials. Officer Haupert also wished everyone a happy 4th of July. Schatz wanted to thank Council for giving the City the 4th & 5th off and wished everyone a happy and safe holiday weekend.

Moved by D. Nagel, Roseland seconded, motion to adjourn at 9:40 PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Published once at the total approximate cost of $171.11

-071819