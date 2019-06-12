Gettysburg City Council held regular meeting June 3

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

June 3, 2019

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on June 3, 2019, at 7:00 PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Phillip Nagel, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, and Kelly Archer. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Michael Larson, City Attorney, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Rick Shaw, Michael Schlachter, Josh Zweber, Robert Scheckler and Jeff Jost.

Moved by P. Nagel, Archer seconded, to approve the minutes from the May 6, 2019, meeting with the following corrections:

1) Moved by D. Nagel, Archer seconded, to rescind the prior May 6, 2019, motion: “Moved by Roseland, Archer seconded, to approve acceptance of appointing Seth Warner for new City Council member of Ward 1” and to also amend the committee appointments taking Seth Warner off as Seth Warner was not in the correct Ward; and

2) To amend information and prior May 6, 2019, motion as follows: (from) “Schatz advised the Council of a quote given from Cahill, Bauer & Associates LLC in the amount of $7,000.00 for 2-year audit of 2017/2018. Kohlman, Bierschbach & Anderson, LLP quoted us $14,500.00. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve the hiring of Cahill, Bauer & Associates, LLC to complete our 2-year audit of 2017/2018. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.” (to) “Schatz explained that Cahill, Bauer & Associates, LLC mistakenly thought this was a 1-year audit thus quoted us $7,000.00; however, when discovered it was a 2-year audit, requoted us at $13,000.00. Schatz polled the Council via e-mail/text on May 7, 2019, and the vote was unanimous to still hire Cahill at the new quoted price of $13,000.00. Moved by Archer, D. Nagel seconded, to amend prior May 6, 2019, motion as follows”: (to) “to approve the hiring of Cahill, Bauer & Associates, LLC to complete our 2-year audit of 2017/2018 at the quoted price of $13,000.00.”

All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport, $1,059.69; Ambulance, $0.00; Council, $0.00; Finance Office, $4,993.79; Parks, $1,201.27; Police, $6,966.62; Pool, $3,337.91; Rubble Site, $435.02; Sewer, $1,889.63; Snow Removal, $0.00; Streets, $5,980.12; Water, $2,862.77;

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $28,726.82

Net Payroll $19,885.95

AFLAC, Supplemental Insurance, $517.67; Agtegra, Fuel, $3,045.49; Alert Magazine, Police Advertising, $90.00; Anderson, Russell, Annual Airport Mgr. Dues, $525.00; Arnold Pool Co., Pool Supplies, $517.95; Avera Occupational Medicine, Drug Testing, $89.74; Axon Enterprise, Police Licensing, $1,830.00; B&R Truck Repair, Inc., Street Equip. Repairs/Maintenance, $82.38;

Bank of the West, Payroll Taxes and Sales Tax, $6,426.79; Bassett, Susan, Water Deposit Refund, $100.00; CDW Government, Inc., Airport Supplies, $234.26; CarQuest, Street Equip. Repairs/Maintenance, $182.86; Child Support Services, Payroll Deduction, $568.00; City of Gettysburg, Pool Start-Up Cash & Water Deposit Refund Correction, $256.90;

Colonial Research, Pool Supplies, $1,071.28; Creative Product Source, Police Supplies, $235.03; Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Street, Airport, Pool, Ambulance, Police, Fire Dept., Sewer & Water Supplies, $2,749.61; Dean’s Repair, Police Equip. Repairs/Maintenance, $108.79; Decker Repair & Welding, Street Equip. Repairs/Maintenance, $29.75;

Division of Motor Vehicles, Street Equip. Licensing, $21.20; Dollar General, Pool, Park, Police & Street Supplies, $166.52; Doyen, Austin, Water Deposit Refund, $43.10; Ed Wager Electric, Fire Dept. Repairs/Maintenance, $458.88; Emergency Medical Products, Inc., Ambulance Supplies, $817.31; Gas-n-Goodies, Car Washes, $86.01;

Gettysburg Development Corp, BBB Taxes, $1,120.85; Great Western Bank, Finance & Pool Supplies, $58.56; Heartland Waste, Garbage Fee, $6,120.81; Huckins, Kent, Lifeguard Training, $800.00; Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc., Street Equip., $25,000.00; John Deer Financial, Park Supplies, $320.34; KLJ Engineering, Street & Airport Projects, $8,374.66;

Keep It Safe, Computer Backups, $160.00; Kiefer Swim Products, Pool Supplies, $1,125.57; Law Enforcement Systems, Inc., Police Supplies, $205.00; Logan Electric, Inc., Lighting Repairs/Maintenance, $688.23; Marco, Copier Lease, $87.78; Menards, Fire Dept., Ambulance, Airport, & Police Supplies, $571.77; Michael Todd & Company, Street Supplies, $517.72;

Mid Dakota Rural Water, City & Airport Water, $14,365.25; Midway Parts, Street, Pool, Police & Park Supplies & Repairs, $103.12; Midwest Alarm, Fire Alarm Monitoring, $78.00; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric & Lighting, $5,631.18; New Creations, Police, Airport & Finance Office Supplies, $28.11; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Water & Pool Supplies, $620.20;

Potter County News, Police, Pool, Council, Finance, Street & Rubble Site Advertising, $718.22; Praxair, Ambulance Oxygen, $98.65; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, $97.10; Schatz Electric, Inc., Sewer & Airport Repairs/Maintenance, $216.38; Schlachter Lumber, Street & Pool Supplies, $58.05; SD Association of Rural Water System, Annual Membership Dues, $550.00;

SD Department of Revenue, Malt Beverage Liquor License Renewals, $900.00; SD Municipal League, Finance Officer Seminars, $50.00; SD Public Health Laboratory, Lab Testing, $40.00; Servall, Finance, Airport, Ambulance, & Police Rugs, $115.86; SOS Technologies, Police Equip., $1,143.15; South Dakota One-Call, One-Calls, $16.80; South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement, $3,650.51; Stryker, Ambulance Equip., $3,507.93;

Titan Machinery, Street Supplies, $47.80; True Value, Annex, Street, Sewer, Pool, Police & Park Supplies, $681.08; US Postal Service, Water Bill Postage, $170.80; Venture Communications, Phones, Faxes, & Internet Services, $885.21; Verizon, Street & Police Phones, $445.72; Vilas Drug, Police Supplies, $4.99; Wellmark BCBS, Health Insurance, $10,274.64; Wex Bank, Ambulance Fuel, $550.26; Zuber Refrigeration, Annex Repairs/Maintenance, $231.89.

TOTAL CHECKS $130,572.66

Moved by D. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Scheckler addressed the Council regarding the current cop shop building and land by the hospital with regards to the new hospital building project. The City will be doing some research of the sewer system there and this will be discussed further at July’s meeting.

Shaw addressed the Council regarding some sewer backup issues. A battery backup system is being researched with possible dial-up or alarm in case of another power outage occurring. This will be discussed further at July’s meeting.

VanderVorst was unable to attend the meeting. Wuttke explained that the VFW is interested in making our community a “purple heart community” and asked for the City’s support on this. This will be discussed further at a future meeting.

Moved by D. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve to continue advertisement of the Ward 1 Council member opening. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Dean VandeWiele, P.E., SD DOT addressed the Council at the May 6, 2019, meeting with updates on the upcoming 212 Highway Project. Attorney Larson looked through the proposed agreement and informed Council that it looked straight forward. Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve signing of the proposed agreement with SD DOT on the 212 Highway Project. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

AT&T updates to water tower were again discussed. Attorney Larson looked over the contract sent by McGuire Iron to come & inspect the upgrades after the work is completed by AT&T. A letter will be sent to both AT&T and McGuire Iron. Moved by Archer, VanBockel seconded, to approve AT&T to do the water tower updates and to sign the contact with McGuire Iron in the amount of $1,850.00 for inspection after the work is completed. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

The police policy update was brought up and Council needs more time to go over. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to table the motion on approving the police policy update until further discussion is had at July’s meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

The shooting range at the Civil War site was briefly discussed and Wuttke explained that the wording within the Hay Land Lease states “more or less” in acres so should be able to move ahead with the plans on this. P. Nagel stated he talked to the Beringers who lease the Hay Land and they are fine with this. Moved by P. Nagel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve the Sportsmen’s Club to enter into a contract regarding going ahead with the developing of the shooting range plans at the Civil War site as discussed in the May 6, 2019, meeting and that the final plans will be brought to us and the specifics will be worked out at a later date. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

P. Nagel discussed the website briefly. The committee would like to stay with our original site with some proposed updates/changes. Moved by D. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve hiring Shane Wager to assist Susanne in the upgrades to the existing website if so needed. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Archer informed the Council that the gravel in alley for Bill Fischer was taken care of.

Attorney Larson informed Council that he is in the process of putting together a release of information policy put into place regarding HIPPA. It will be ready for discussion at the July meeting.

Mogard gave his police report. Mogard gave the update that the cameras are installed at the airport. Officer Haupert starts her D.A.R.E. course on June 10, 2019. The Sheriff’s office is interested in her doing the class in Hoven, as well. Mogard reminded Council that he has some training set up at the Firehall for law enforcement on July 9 on crisis intervention and July 16 on mental illness, trauma related disorders, and suicide by cop training, etc.

Mogard mentioned an upcoming vacation and would like to hire Officer Haupert on overtime vs. bringing someone in and having to pay for motel and travel and wages. Council was supportive of this.

Mogard informed the Council that he sent out a code enforcement letter to both Vail and Schlachter regarding safety issues with their buildings on Commercial Avenue.

Mogard advised the Council that all AED equipment that the City owns are up-to-date and batteries are good. It was mentioned if there is interest in ordering a separate one for the Auditorium, Mogard had quotes.

Mogard gave Council a list of squad items he has available for surplus. Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve Mogard to list the squad equipment on surplus for law enforcement. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard addressed the Council regarding Josh Zweber attending the academy soon and wanting to practice with one of our sidearms. Liability and insurance were discussed to be researched first. Zweber decided that he would just purchase one and did not need to borrow one from the City.

Mogard informed the Council that they are having some issues with their portable radios. He will be taking them to Pierre and having State radio take a look at them to see if they can be repaired or need to be replaced.

P. Nagel asked Mogard to go over the process of how the cameras at the Firehall work with the Fire Chief. Mogard also mentioned that we have been having issues with people throwing larger items into the City Shop dumpster that are supposed to be hauled to the rubble site. He suggested getting a couple of new cameras to put on the City Shop to monitor this. It will be discussed further at July’s meeting. Archer mentioned that he also has seen quite a bit of garbage and fish being dumped out at the Civil War site that we need to keep an eye on.

D. Nagel reminded Mogard to issue a date for the Animal Clinic soon and Mogard is currently working on this.

Anderson gave maintenance report. Anderson informed the Council that Jensen ended up having a second truck available he was interested in looking at and possibly purchasing. He informed that it would be the same vintage and for the same purchase price of $25,000.00. Moved by Archer, P. Nagel seconded, to approve Anderson to look at the truck and make the decision whether to purchase it or not for the purchase price of $25,000.00. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. The possibility of surplus on 3 older trucks will be discussed at July’s meeting.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $2.565 and Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.47. AvGas bid was $4.066 and Jet-A at $2.85. Moved by D. Nagel, P. Nagel seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson advised the Council that the 2019 SD DOT Brooming Contract Proposal needed to be looked over and approved. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, the approval and signing of the SD DOT Brooming Contract Proposal. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson informed the Council that we need to advertise for bids for the airport improvements on the Hangar Taxilane Rehabilitation. Moved by Archer, D. Nagel seconded, to approve advertising for bids on the airport improvements on the Hangar Taxilane Rehabilitation. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson discussed with Council that MDU would be upgrading their flood lights to energy efficient LED lights and were notifying us of the same due to the lighting rental agreement the City has with MDU.

Anderson informed Council that there is a Community Access grant available again this year with regards to school, elevator and parks if they so wish to apply again this year. There is a very short time window in which to apply for the grant. Kara from Economic Development said that she would be willing to look at the grant information. P. Nagel suggested the Parks & Recreation committee get together to discuss future projects and grant options. The committee will update Council at July’s meeting.

Anderson updated Council that the pool is up and running. Some repairs had to be done.

The Council 5-Year Planning Committee was reminded to get together and continue working on a new city map and plans of vacating a few streets in the northern area.

Schatz gave the finance officer’s report. Schatz informed the Council that at the May 6, 2019, meeting the Annual Report was looked over and discussed and was sent into the State in a timely manner; however, a motion was needed approving the same. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve the 2018 Year End Report. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz advised the Council that at the May 6, 2019, meeting they did a motion approving a one-day application for malt beverages for the Gettysburg Fire Department for the June 29, 2019, car show. P. Nagel handed in the application and Schatz asked for a motion approving advertising the Notice of Public Hearing for the same. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve advertising the Notice of Public Hearing on the One-Day Application for Malt Beverages for the Gettysburg Fire Department for the June 29, 2019, car show. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz informed the Council there were two water deposit refund cards turned in from people moving out of the community. Schatz asked for a motion approving the same. Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve the two water deposit refunds. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz informed the Council that Attorney Larson looked over the agreement on the new (GovPayNet) system which they did a motion approving to move forward with at our May 6, 2019, meeting and felt that it looked good. It was suggested to advertise on the City’s Facebook page, website and water bills letting the public know. Moved by P. Nagel, D. Nagel seconded to approve signing of the agreement. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz advised the Council that the 2017-2018 audit was scheduled for July 16-19, 2019, with Cahill, Bauer & Associates LLC, and after poll was conducted and it was a unanimous vote, Mayor Wuttke signed the contract.

Schatz let the Council know that the Elected Officials Workshop was coming up and asked that anyone interested in going let her know.

Moved by Archer, D. Nagel seconded, to go into Executive Session for personnel at 8:25 PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 8:55 PM.

Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $738.62. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Wuttke asked Anderson to go forward and find out what is available for warning systems via battery backup dial-up on the sewer system and put out for bids if necessary. Moved by Archer, VanBockel seconded, to approve moving forward with a battery backup system for the lift station and advertise for bids, if necessary. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Building permits will need to be discussed at July’s meeting as were not on the agenda.

Correspondence: Schatz informed the Council that another CD was coming up for renewal and the new rates would be coming in on June 5, 2019. Schatz advised the Council that she received an AIP Grant Oversight Risk Assessment form that came in after our May 6, 2019, meeting but was due to be turned in by May 14, 2019, and will need a motion approving signature. Moved by VanBockel, P. Nagel seconded, to approve the signing of the AIP Grant Oversight Risk Assessment. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Schatz informed the Council that she filled out the state funded grant that is open for a mosquito control program to help prevent West Nile virus and we are just waiting to hear back.

Round Table: VanBockel asked that the maintenance crew check out a possible snake issue up at the pool park. Mogard wanted to advise that the fund raiser last weekend seemed to go great and he wanted to thank everyone that helped. There was talk about possibly doing a similar fundraiser annually and getting a committee put together and putting that money aside for any juveniles that may become injured. It was mentioned that Gettysburg In Action is possibly a group that could handle something like this if they are interested. Schlachter addressed the Council regarding policy to building owners that have maintenance issues. It was explained that it is dealt with under code enforcement in which law enforcement handles. The wording of the current code enforcement letters was discussed and the committee would like to meet and go over. Williams reminded everyone if they would like to donate to the fireworks, the Chamber of Commerce is collecting donations and the firemen are doing a firework show this year. The deadline to donate is June 9, 2019, and they can be left at the Potter County News.

Moved by P. Nagel, Archer seconded, motion to adjourn at 9:25 PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Published once at the total approximate cost of $198.42

-061319