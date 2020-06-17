Gettysburg City Council held regular meeting June 8

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

June 8, 2020

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session (via ZOOM) on June 8, 2020, at 7:00PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Brad Frost, Fran VanBockel, Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Michael Larson, City Attorney, Kristi Livermont, Health Officer, Tausha Kraft, Health Officer, Molly McRoberts, PC News, Mark Wiederrich, KLJ Engineering, and several public ZOOM participants.

Mayor Wuttke called the meeting of the 112th Council to order.

Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve the minutes of the May 4, 2020 regular council meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport, $1,478.48; Ambulance, $456.00; Council, $0.00; Finance Office, $1,673.64; Mayor, $0.00; Parks, $1,745.74; Police, $7,312.94; Rubble Site, $1,983.90; Sewer, $1,579.35; Snow Removal, $0.00; Streets, $5,976.58; Swimming Pool, $1,493.98; Water, $4,174.47; West Nile, $0.00

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $27,875.08

Net Payroll $19,237.45

Aflac, Insurance, $517.67; Agtegra, Fuel, $1,400.08; Avera Health Plans, Health Ins., $8,743.30; Avera/DASFlex, Flex Plan, $491.57; B&R Truck Repair, Inc., Streets Repairs/Maintenance, $10,304.68; Bank of the West, Sales Tax & Payroll Taxes, $6,283.17; Blue Tarp Financial, Annual Fee, $39.99; Child Support Services, Payroll Deduction, $568.00; City of Gettysburg, Petty Cash, $22.43;

Civil Air Patrol, Airport & Police Publishing, $145.00; Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Streets, Sewer, Parks, Pool, Police & Water Supplies, $813.32; Decker Repair & Welding, Streets & Sewer Repairs/Maint., $1,825.01; DENR, Drinking Water Fee, $600.00; Dollar General, Streets & Parks Supplies, $51.85; Ed Wager Electric, Ambulance Prof. Svs., $2,677.62;

Gettysburg Development Corp., BBB Taxes, $1,314.69; Great Western Bank, Police & Finance Office Supplies, $37.24; Hansen, Jayden, Water Deposit Refund, $100.00; Heartland Payment Systems, CC Fees, $90.79; Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc., Garbage, $6,098.74; Inland Truck Parts, Co., Streets Repairs/Maintenance, $664.90; Ixom Watercare, Inc., Water Tank Mixer, $21,635.00;

John Deere Financial, Police & Parks Supplies & Repairs/Maint., $160.04; Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, Police Supplies, $44.33; KLJ Engineering, Airport & Streets Prof. Svs., $7,881.97; Keep It Safe, Computer Backups, $160.00; Kusler, Keith, Police Supplies, $75.00; Logan Electric, Lighting Repairs/Maintenance, $666.65; Marco, Copier Lease, $89.28;

Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems, Water Usage, $14,659.05; Midway Parts, Parks, Streets & Airport Supplies, $38.44; Midwest Alarm, Alarm Monitoring, $81.00; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric and Lighting, $4,642.26; New Creations, Police & Finance Office Supplies, $248.49; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Sewer Supplies, $240.74; Oahe Area Youth Center, Annual Summer Rec. Stipend, $5,500.00;

Potter County News, Finance Office, Fire Dept., Streets, & Election Publications, $646.97; Praxair, Ambulance Oxygen, $99.98; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, $80.34; Red River Grain Co., Parks Supplies, $336.84; Schatz Electric, Inc., Water Repairs/Maintenance, $89.70; Schlachter Lumber, Police & Ambulance Supplies, $1,870.68; SD Assoc. of Rural Water System, Annual Dues, $550.00;

SD Dept. of Revenue, 2020/2021 Malt Beverage License Renewals & Water Testing, $780.00; SD Retirement Systems, Retirement, $3,559.72; Servall, Rugs, $211.57; Standard Ins. Co., Monthly Dental & Vision Ins. – ACH, $218.96; South Dakota One Call, Water Locate Fees, $17.85; True Value, Streets, Rubble Site, Parks, Police, Finance Office, & Ambulance Supplies, $192.26;

US Postmaster, Water Bills Postage, $169.12; Venture Communications, Telephone/Fax/Internet, $885.38; Verizon Wireless, Streets & Police Phones, $512.71; Vilas Drug, Ambulance Supplies, $4.44; Wager, Shane, Monthly IT Retainer, $120.00; WEX Bank, Fuel, $573.69; Wheelhouse Plumbing, Police Bldg. Repairs/Maintenance, $332.30; Zuber Refrigeration, Sewer Repairs/Maintenance, $132.94.

TOTAL CHECKS $129,535.20

Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Canvassing of the June 2, 2020 Municipal Election, Ward 2, 4-Year Term took place with the canvassing board present of Mayor Wuttke, P. Nagel, Frost, Roseland, and Archer. The Official Canvass Sheet was signed off as true and correct. The official Ward 2 Election results were as follows: Lyle W. Wickersham – 23; Eric J. Ellwanger – 52; and Dawn M. Nagel – 48, with Eric J. Ellwanger elected as the new Ward 2, 4-Year Term Alderman.

Resolution No. 2020-6-2 Resolution Declaring Results of Annual Municipal Election was read aloud and discussed. Roseland suggested the Resolution be amended to change the term “majority” in paragraph 5 to the correct term “plurality”, as majority is over 50%. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve Resolution No. 2020-6-2 “Resolution Declaring Results of Annual Municipal Election” after said amendment to change the term “majority” in paragraph 5 of the Resolution to “plurality” was completed.

Resolution No. 2020-6-2

RESOLUTION DECLARING RESULTS

OF ANNUAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION

BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, that at the annual municipal election duly called and held in the City of Gettysburg on June 2, 2020 the results were as follows:

Mayor: having no opposition at the municipal election for the vacant office, William L. Wuttke is hereby declared elected to the office of Mayor for a term of four (4) years;

Alderman, Ward 1: having no opposition at the municipal election, Brad Frost is hereby declared elected to the office of Ward 1 Alderman for a term of four (4) years;

Alderman, Ward 2: having no opposition at the municipal election, Philip Nagel is hereby declared elected to the office of Ward 2 Alderman for a term of two (2) years;

Alderman, Ward 2: having received plurality of all votes cast for the office, Eric J. Ellwanger is hereby declared elected to the office of Ward 2 Alderman for a term of four (4) years;

Alderman, Ward 3: having no opposition at the municipal election, Adam Roseland is hereby declared elected to the office of Ward 3 Alderman for a term of four (4) years.

Dated this 8th day of June, 2020

Approved:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Archer – Aye, Roseland – Aye, and VanBockel – Aye. Motion carried.

Motion by P. Nagel, Archer seconded, to adjourn the 112th council at 7:20PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Archer – Aye, Roseland – Aye, and VanBockel – Aye. Motion carried.

Mayor Wuttke called the first meeting of the 113th Council to order at 7:22PM.

Mayor Wuttke welcomed Alderman Ellwanger and thanked all other Council for returning for another term.

Oath of Office was given by Schatz to all newly elected and Certificates of Election were given.

Nominations were open for President and Vice President of the Council. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve to nominate Philip Nagel as President of the Council and that nomination cease and to cast a unanimous ballot for Philip Nagel as President. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Archer – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, and VanBockel – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by P. Nagel, Frost seconded, to approve to nominate Adam Roseland as Vice President of the Council and that nomination cease and to cast a unanimous ballot for Adam Roseland as Vice President of the Council. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Archer – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, and VanBockel – Aye. Motion carried.

Mayor Wuttke read the list of appointed positions for the following:

Airport Manager: Russell Anderson

Assistant Airport Manager: Tyler Fischer

Attorney: Michael Larson

Official Depositories: Bank of the West and Great Western Bank

Health Officers: Kristi Livermont and Tausha Kraft

Official Newspaper: Potter County News

Mayor Wuttke then read the Council Appointments:

Airport: P. Nagel and Frost

Animal Control: Roseland and Archer

Parks and Recreation: Archer and Ellwanger

Building Permits: Archer and Ellwanger

Economic Development: Wuttke and Ellwanger

Finance Office and Maintenance Building: Wuttke, P. Nagel and VanBockel

Fire Department and Auditorium: P. Nagel and Roseland

Health and Safety and Drug Policy: Wuttke, P. Nagel, VanBockel, and Roseland

Law Enforcement: Wuttke, P. Nagel and VanBockel

Rubble Site: Frost and Ellwanger

Streets: Roseland, Frost and Archer

Water and Wastewater: Roseland, Frost and Archer

5-Year Planning Commission: Roseland and Ellwanger

Motion by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to approve 2020-2021 appointed positions and committee appointments. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve the 2020-2021 Gettysburg Fire Department and Gettysburg EMT rosters. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Oath of Office was given to Finance Officer, Sheila Schatz, by Mayor Wuttke.

Appointments: None

P. Nagel discussed the Mitigation Plan which was drafted and posted to the City website. The public had 30 days to appeal it and the State and FEMA had 45 days to appeal it. It was approved as of June 4, 2020. Moved by P. Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve and adopt the Resolution to Adopt the Potter County Hazard Mitigation Plan. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried. The plan is to make the current City Auditorium a designated storm shelter and the City will contact NECOG to write up the grant.

The Gettysburg Fire Department is asking for a Special 1-Day Event Alcohol License for a 4th of July event which will take place on the 4th of July, 2020. The annual car show decided to cancel for this year due to COVID and the issue of social distancing. Discussion. Schatz advised a motion is needed approving to publish Notice of Hearing and a special meeting would need to be held due to the next regular meeting not being until July 6, 2020. Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to approve publishing the Notice of Public Hearing on Application for Sale of Malt Beverages for 2020 for 1-Day Permit for a 4th of July Event to be held on the 4th day of July 2020. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Archer – Nay, VanBockel – Aye, and Frost – Aye. Motion carried. (See City website and City Facebook page for Special Meeting date and time once determined.)

A reminder was given on completing certain street projects (i.e. painting of curbs in no-parking areas, stop signs to be placed at school parking lot, crosswalks to be painted, signage changes, etc.) Anderson informed they are on the list to be completed as time allows.

Updates on parking ordinance changes, vacating of alleyways and police guidelines were discussed. Archer and Roseland are currently working on the parking ordinance changes and vacating of alleyways and will be doing further work with Attorney Larson. Chief Mogard sent Attorney Larson more information regarding the police guidelines and they will continue to be worked on to finalize in the near future.

P. Nagel discussed the current protocol for anyone interested in being trained and certified as an EMT. VanBockel and P. Nagel are interested in having the protocol changed wherein the cost of the classes would be covered by the City up front. The concern, however, is that the City may be out that up-front cost if a participant does not successfully complete the course and its protocol. Ellwanger suggested Attorney Larson draw up a simple contract that would be signed by both the applicant and the City wherein if the applicant would forego their year of service and not fulfill their commitment, they would individually be legally liable and required to repay the City for the upfront cost of the classes. Moved by Archer, P. Nagel seconded, to approve Attorney Larson to draw up a simple contract to be signed by both the EMT class applicant and the City wherein the City will cover the up-front cost of the EMT classes and that it is required the applicant complete the classes, pass the practical and the written test, be hired on through the City and be active as an EMT for a term of (1) full year and have a minimum of (3) runs completed or they, as the applicant, if do not fulfill their commitment, will be legally liable and required to reimburse the City the up-front cost of the EMT classes. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

P. Nagel expressed that the recent council meetings conducted via ZOOM have had good turnout in numbers from the community participating. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by VanBockel, to continue livestreaming the council meetings with Council attending the meetings in person and to have Shane Wager set up such a system within the City office. Discussion. VanBockel withdrew her second to the initial motion. Motion died for lack of a second. Further discussion. Moved by P. Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve hiring Shane Wager to install a camera and microphone in the City Office to host all future City Council meetings via ZOOM or on a comparable livestream method. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Annual employee reviews were discussed. Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to propose and approve the standard practice of every employee be reviewed by their respective department head or assigned department committee in the month of October, to then be discussed with Council in the November meeting, and formally submitting raises in the December meeting of each year. Law Enforcement would be handled through the law enforcement committee and finance office employees and maintenance employees would be handled through the Finance Office and Maintenance Building committee. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had regarding maintenance crew obtaining their Class B CDLs at this time. Schatz stated study books were given to all maintenance employees.

Mogard gave police report. Mogard asked permission to hire Kenny Johnson to help trap and handle skunk disposals for the City and possibly reimburse him $15-$20 per skunk. Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to hire Kenny Johnson to help trap and handle disposal of skunks for the City at reimbursement of $20 per skunk. He will start by being reimbursed for (3) skunks he has already disposed of this season and will keep track and submit an invoice to the City. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had on the Linda Vail building which has still not been torn down. It was stated that there are letters dating from back in 2014 on this issue. Mogard stated the front of the building is also starting to come apart and if it is going to remain standing, some type of barrier fence will need to be put along the front of the building, as well. Discussion was had on possibly having the building condemned. Attorney Larson will research different options available to the City. Mogard will forward to Attorney Larson all letters previously sent to Vail. Further discussion will be held at a future meeting.

Mogard updated the drone demonstration which was held at the firehall was extremely informative. He is still working on grant funding for the drone.

Mogard stated several code enforcement letters were sent out to residents regarding bushes and trees hanging out over the alleys and sidewalks and mowing getting taken care of in a timely manner. One resident, in particular, received notice and the issue has still not been addressed. Moved by P. Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to allow the resident until June 15, 2020 to resolve the issue and if not taken care of properly by said date, to have the City Maintenance Department take care of the issue and the expense would be assessed against such resident’s property taxes. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried. It was explained the rule is there must be a 12’ vertical clearance over an alley an 8’ vertical clearance over a sidewalk.

Mogard discussed the sewer problems at the police building. Both the maintenance crew and a plumber have been addressing the issues. Anderson stated the maintenance crew will work on putting a clean out in.

Mogard discussed the Animal Clinic. A tentative date of July 16, 2020 was mentioned. Mogard will speak with the 4-H Board to see if it could be done there again this year. See future publication in the paper confirming the date, time and place. Moved by Archer, P. Nagel seconded, to advertise the Animal Clinic for two consecutive weeks once the date, time and location have been confirmed. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard wanted to remind the community the hospital is no longer considered a storm shelter at this time. The police will open the City Auditorium as a storm shelter as needed.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $1.715, Ruby Fieldmaster at $1.58, AvGas at $3.156, and Jet-A at $1.74. Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson gave maintenance report. No new update on the 212 Highway Project at this time.

Anderson asked about applying for a grant toward replacing approximately 9 blocks of road around the hospital area that have been damaged due to the new hospital construction. Moved by Ellwanger, VanBockel seconded, to approve sending in the Application for Industrial Park, Agri-Business Access, or Community Access Grant by due date of July 15, 2020, and working with NECOG to help with grant writing to replace approximately 9 blocks of road around the hospital area that have been damaged due to the new hospital construction. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson informed the airport taxilane project is about 2/3 complete and will hopefully be finalized by end of this week, weather permitting.

M. Wiederrich of KLJ Engineering was asked to give an update on the airport AWOS. It was expressed the City is still hoping to receive the AWOS III model. The determination is still awaiting FAA approval and it is the hope it will be made sometime in July.

Anderson informed LEC is hoping to complete the installation of the new ballfield park lights by the end of the month, weather permitting.

The opening of the showers in the park bathhouse was discussed. The restrooms are on a 1x per day cleaning schedule and same is being documented. Moved by Roseland, P. Nagel seconded, to approve opening showers up in the park bathhouse. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson stated we did apply for the West Nile Grant again this year to help with offsetting the cost of purchasing chemical. We are awaiting determination of acceptance or not.

Discussion was had regarding the opening of the swimming pool this season. Archer expressed it is the recommendation of the pool committee to open the pool once the lifeguards are hired and trained and wherein certain CDC Guidelines will be followed. Moved by Archer, Frost seconded, to open the pool on June 20, 2020 with the guidelines discussed in place (i.e. front door being propped open for entry during open sessions; staff members be temperature and pulse oximeter checked and documented at the beginning of each shift upon opening; front desk workers to wear a mask and gloves; temperature and pulse oximeter checks be completed and documented on each and every participant before entering the pool, and if any temperature reading comes in at 100° or higher, a second reading will be done after a 1-2 minute rest period in the shade, wherein if it again reads 100° or higher, a note be sent with said person explaining they are not allowed to enter into the pool due to a high temperature reading; water fountain will be taped as off-limits and a cooler with water and throw away cups will be provided; extra cleaning and sanitization will be done daily; and there will be no swim lessons offered this year). All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Nay, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried. Schatz expressed the female lifeguards are asking permission to have two-piece swimsuits this year approved through the pool managers and Council. Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to allow the female lifeguards to order two-piece suits which were discussed and approved. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Abstained, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $778.08. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving (4) water deposit refunds in the amount of $100 each this month. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve (4) water deposit refunds in the amount of $100 each. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked that budget requests be turned in as she will be starting to work on the budget next week.

Schatz asked for a motion approving having the finance office carpets cleaned. Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to approve the cleaning of carpets in the finance office. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz reminded Council that she is still trying to get in contact with Gary Snow & Associates to return to Gettysburg and finish the mold testing and any repairs that may need to be done in the police building as well as in the basement of the finance office.

Schatz informed the 2019 audit was completed last week and are just awaiting final results.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve the following building and moving permits:

Building Permits: Nathan Sorum – 132 Hilltop Drive – Wooden deck

Mike & Jean Senyak – 707 E Lincoln Ave. – Addition (porch, office & 2-car garage)

Moving Permit: Nancy Tennant – 502 S Potter – 66×15 Mobile home

All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to go into Executive Session for personnel at 9:12PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, Archer – unavailable; and VanBockel – Nay. Motion carried.

Council returned from Executive Session at 9:37PM. Moved by Archer, Frost seconded, to approve hiring the following pool personnel: Nadine Simon and Jamie Ahlemeier as co-managers for $12.25 per hour; to hire returning lifeguards Leah Mogard and Ethan Pitlick at $9.50 per hour; and to hire new lifeguards Haylie Ahlemeier, Dakota Goebel, Makaivry Schatz, and Autumn Pitlick at $9.00 per hour. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Nay, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Roseland, Frost seconded, to make it a requirement with a 6-month window that all current employees of the City Maintenance Department, excluding the Rubble Site Manager, obtain and maintain a Class B CDL with tank endorsements and air brakes. Also, that new hires of the Maintenance Department going forward will also be required to have or obtain such CDL within 6 months of employment, and once obtained a .50 raise will be given. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Correspondence: Schatz included an airport fuel report for both the month of May and a report from March 2019 to-date in each Council member’s packet. A bank reconciliation was included in each packet, as well.

Round Table: Kara Williams wanted to express that she has also tried contacting Ted Dickey from NECOG and had not received a response either. She spoke with Sandy Hagny who sits on the Executive Board and Hagny will be contacting Ted Dickey asking NECOG to respond to Schatz. P. Nagel asked if the new candidate who is interested in getting enrolled in the EMT Program can join now with the understanding that said applicant will sign off on the new contract once Attorney Larson has drafted it and it has been approved at our next meeting. All Council present agreed.

Moved by P. Nagel, Archer seconded, to adjourn meeting at 9:43PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Roseland – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

