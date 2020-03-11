Gettysburg City Council held regular meeting March 2

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

March 2, 2020

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on March 2, 2020, at 7:00PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Todd Goldsmith, KLJ Engineering, Steven Zuber, and Mike Jager.

Moved by Archer, VanBockel seconded, to approve the minutes of the February 3, 2020, regular council meeting, with (3) corrections (please see below). All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

1) Lyle Wickersham addressed the council regarding questions on proper snow removal according to City ordinance. A short question/answer discussion was had. (Ordinance 12.16.010 (B) which addresses the issue may be found on the City website.)

2) P. Nagel asked that all property owners be reminded that all fire hydrants are to be kept clear of snow with a 3’ radius cleared around the hydrant and a cleared path to the street. The City owns the fire hydrants; however, it is the property owner’s responsibility to keep the fire hydrants clear of snow at all times. It was asked that more notice be put on the City Facebook page and Cops Corner, etc., to make sure the awareness is there. This is very important as it could save lives!

3) On the Amended Motion of the Automatic Budget Supplement – Airport – typo correction was made on object code from 101-43500-42900 to 101-43500-43300 Improve Other Than Buildings.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $978.73; Ambulance, $456.00; Council, $0.00; Finance Office, $1,657.25; Mayor, $0.00; Parks, $0.00; Police, $7,749.68; Rubble Site, $90.32; Sewer, $1,400.02; Snow Removal, $3,352.02; Streets, $5,765.28; Swimming Pool, $456.00; Water, $5,072.37; West Nile, $0.00.

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $26,977.67

Net Payroll $18,477.78

Aflac, Insurance, $517.67; Agtegra, Fuel, $2,979.29; American Red Cross, 2020 Annual LTS Facility Fee, $200.00; Avera Health Plans, Health Ins., $6,409.04; Avera/DASFlex, Medical Flex Savings Plan, $2,172.03; Axon Enterprise, Inc., Police Supplies, $12.96; Bank of the West, Sales Tax & Payroll Taxes, $6,486.20; B&R Truck Repair, Inc., Streets Repairs/Maintenance, $870.62;

Cam-Wal Electric Co-Op, Lights, $22.00; Child Support Services, Payroll Deduction, $568.00; City of Gettysburg, Petty Cash, $24.72; Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Police, Streets, Snow, & Water Supplies – Repairs/Maintenance, $1,147.57; DADI, Grant Writing Class, $25.00; Dean’s Repair, Ambulance Repairs/Maintenance, $147.36; Dollar General, Streets & Finance Office Supplies, $110.65;

Frost, Brad & Katie, Water Deposit Refund, $100.00; Gall’s, Inc., Police Supplies, $725.12; Gettysburg Development Corp., BBB Taxes, $149.42; Great Western Bank, Police, Finance Office, & Airport Supplies, $246.10; Heartland Payment Systems, CC Fees, $89.25; Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc., Garbage, $5,989.97; In Stitches, Police Supplies, $56.00;

KLJ Engineering, Airport Prof. Svs., $219.07; Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, Police Supplies, $4.59; Keep It Safe, Computer Backups, $160.00; Logan Electric, Ambulance, Lighting & Police Repairs/Maintenance, $449.44; Marco, Copier Lease, $89.28; McLeod’s Printing & Supply, Election Supplies, $162.83; Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems, Water Usage, $14,565.75;

Midway Parts, Streets & Snow Supplies – Repairs/Maint., $371.81; Midwest Alarm, Alarm Monitoring, $81.00; Mogard, Dave, Police Supplies, $65.09; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric and Lighting, $6,528.28; Mueller Systems, Water Supplies, $99.00; Muske, John & Teri, Water Deposit Refund, $100.00; New Creations, Police, Finance Office, Ambulance, & Election Supplies, $345.04;

Northern Lights Display, LLC, Streets Supplies, $968.99; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Water Supplies, $1,698.41; Potter County Auditor, 2020 NECOG Dues, $581.00; Potter County News, Finance Office, Pool & Streets Publications, $399.63; Praxair, Ambulance Oxygen, $294.30; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, $80.34; Rural Health Care, Inc., Employment Physical, $143.00;

Schatz Electric, Inc., Streets & Airport Supplies – Repairs/Maint., $842.29; Schlachter Lumber, Streets Supplies, $99.16; SD Ambulance Assoc., Annual Membership Dues, $75.00; SD Dept. of Revenue, Water Testing Fees, $30.00; SD Federal Property Agency, Streets Supplies, $99.50; SD Retirement Systems, Retirement, $3,643.68; Servall, Rugs, $232.95; South Dakota One Call, Water Locate Fees, $1.05;

Standard Ins. Co., Monthly Dental & Vision Ins. – ACH, $218.96; Titan Machinery, Streets Repairs/Maintenance, $909.19; True Value, Police & Streets Supplies, $527.60; US Postal Service, Water Bills Postage, $163.80; Venture Communications, Telephone/Fax/Internet, $894.83; Verizon Wireless, Streets & Police Phones, $363.25; Wager, Shane, Monthly IT Retainer, $120.00; Warner, Seth, Streets Supplies, $20.15; WEX Bank, Fuel, $283.80; Zuber Refrigeration, Police Bldg. – Repairs/Maintenance, $2,731.67.

TOTAL CHECKS $86,190.48

Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

One bid for the “2020 Street Sealing Project” was presented: ProSeal, Inc. – $1.35 seal coat per square yard and $.42 crack seal per linear foot. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to accept from and award to the bid submitted from ProSeal, Inc. on the 2020 Street Sealing Project in the amount of $1.35 seal coat per square yard and $.42 crack seal per linear foot. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Todd Goldsmith of KLJ Engineering asked for motion to approve Engineer-Owner Agreement Amendment No. 1 regarding the 212 Highway Project. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve and sign the Engineer-Owner Agreement Amendment No. 1 on the 212 Highway Project. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Goldsmith also asked for motion to approve and enter into the Agreement for Professional Services regarding the airport AWOS system. Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve and enter into Agreement for Professional Services for Airport Project Number AIP 3-46-0017-012-2020 with KLJ Engineering with maximum limiting amount of $47,978.59 as engineering fee on the airport AWOS system. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Further discussion was had on the motion approved at the February 3, 2020, council meeting regarding the Special Event 1-Day Liquor Permit for the Potter County Fair Board. It was determined and decided that the fairgrounds property is owned by the County and is not within the City limits; therefore, moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to rescind prior motion made at the February 3, 2020, council meeting to approve the Special Event 1-Day Liquor Permit for the Potter County Fair Board and to waive the $100.00 fee, thereof, for use of serving malt beverages at the annual Potter County Fair on August 2, 2020, during the fair activities of the Car Derby and Bull-o-rama. The Potter County Fair Board will need to refer this matter to the County for proper approval and follow the County’s procedure in obtaining such permit. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

D. Nagel confirmed the 5-year Planning Committee has met regarding possibly vacating several alleyways. A discussion was had on the recommendations of changes on the City map along with a few updates/corrections, as well. All current research done and the determined recommendations will now be given to the City’s attorney to begin the process of verifying records, putting together proper verbiage on descriptions to bring before the Council to act upon, and then the contacting of land owners may begin regarding vacating of certain areas. Once the entire legal verification is complete and the proper motion is made, information will be given to KLJ Engineering to complete the new maps. All information should also be recorded properly at the courthouse.

Schatz reported on past due ambulance and utility billing and discussion was had regarding sending to collections. Moved by D. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve turning current overdue ambulance billing over to collections and the like will be reviewed through Council on an annual basis and acted upon. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Moved by Archer, P. Nagel seconded, to approve sending any utility billing overdue by 120 days or more to collections without having to bring to meeting for action. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

P. Nagel discussed FEMA Grants which work through NECOG and is referred to as Mitigation Planning. It is designed that if there is a regular potential for damage, what do we do to mitigate this damage. An example of something we have done in the past was to increase our sewer size to help stop flooding. The Council is to discuss possible ideas for projects to apply for in the future. One idea mentioned was possibly converting an existing building to be utilized as a storm shelter. Our County is a good candidate for several things that we deal with often in our area such as high winds, heavy snow, thunderstorms, hail, etc., which would be applicable for needing a storm shelter. The same stands true for the camping community at the river. Roseland and P. Nagel will be working on this and updating Council at future meetings.

VanBockel expressed that the Ambulance Committee would like to advertise for bids on a new 2020 ambulance. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve advertising for “2020 Ambulance Bid” for two weeks in the newspaper. Specs will be available at the City office and all sealed bids are due by 5:00PM on April 3, 2020 and will be opened and read at the April 6, 2020 Council meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard gave police report. An update on the police building was given. The air exchanger has been installed and seems to help circulate the air within the building well. We have not heard back from Gary Snow & Associates yet as to when they are returning to do follow-up mold testing.

Mogard stated to watch for information in the Cop’s Corner section of the newspaper regarding state codified law 32-29-2.2 which explains the law on a vehicle coming to a complete stop before emerging from an alley, building, private road, or driveway within a business or residence district. Violation of said state codified law is a Class 2 misdemeanor. A discussion of possibly implementing stop signs coming out of the school parking lot was had. Moved by P. Nagel, Archer seconded, to approve going through the proper channels in starting the process of getting an ordinance in place for the implementation of stop signs at the (3) exit areas of the school parking lot. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. A reminder was given that we also need to get the crosswalks in place at the school and on Commercial Avenue that were previously approved by motion at a prior meeting. This will be taken care of this Spring.

Mogard informed that Josh Zweber will be attending the police academy starting March 9, 2020.

Anderson gave maintenance report. A short discussion on advertising for pool personnel and applications was discussed. A few applications have come in but it was agreed to continue advertising. Moved by D. Nagel, Archer seconded, to approve advertisement for pool personnel for three more weeks. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

At February 3, 2020 council meeting, Anderson was approved to purchase a sander from federal surplus in the amount of $700.00 as the City’s is no longer working nor repairable. The sander was picked up but was returned as not in proper working condition. Anderson is continuing to look for one.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $2.105, Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.13, #1 Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.40, Aviation Gas at $3.695. Moved by Roseland, D. Nagel seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave finance office report. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $1,260.54. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz reminded Council that the District 7 Meeting will be held in Akaska this year on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. A head count was asked for to be able to turn into SDML and send payment. Eleven will be attending this year.

Schatz asked for motion approving renewal of another CD at the bank. Moved by Roseland, Archer seconded, to approve renewal of CD for another nine months at Great Western Bank. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for motion approving two water deposit refunds. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve two water deposits refunds in the total amount of $200.00. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave update on upcoming municipal election for council vacancies. Notice of Vacancies was published and circulation of nominating petitions began on January 31, 2020 and ended February 28, 2020. After review of petitions duly filed with the Finance Officer for the upcoming election, the following motion was called for election as follows: Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, an election of Municipal Official of the City of Gettysburg will be held on April 14, 2020. The polling place will be the City Finance Office located at 109 E Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, SD. The polls will be open from 7:00AM to 7:00PM CST without interruption for the said purpose of electing an Alderman for Ward 2 – Four (4) Year Term. The petitioners upon the ballot for the Ward 2 – Four (4) Year Term will be Dawn M. Nagel, Eric J. Ellwanger and Lyle W. Wickersham. No opposing petitions were taken out against the other vacancies; therefore, the following will remain:

Mayor – All Wards – Four (4) Year Term – William L. Wuttke

Ward 1 – Four (4) Year Term – Brad Frost

Ward 2 – Two (2) Year Term – Philip Nagel

Ward 3 – Four (4) Year Term – Adam Roseland

All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

The Notice of Deadline for Voter Registration has been sent for publication and all supplies have been ordered. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to hire election workers with Superintendent to be paid $12.00 per hour and two deputies each to be paid $10.00 per hour. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. The lot drawing for name placement on ballot will be held at the City Finance Office at 4:45PM on March 4, 2020, and Schatz will call the three petitioners letting them know they may be present if they so choose.

Schatz asked permission to obtain a quote from accountants on doing the annual year-end report which is due May 1, 2020. Discussion was had and information will be presented at the April meeting.

Schatz presented a power point regarding moving forward with hiring a company to complete ordinance codification. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve entering into contract with American Legal Publishing to complete ordinance codification for the City of Gettysburg at a total cost of $5,337.50 with 35% due upon acceptance of the agreement, 35% due within 30 days after submission of the manuscript and invoice, and balance due 30 days after receiving final delivery of the printed Code books plus invoice. The code will be hosted on American Legal Publishing website for $450 per year (1st year free) wherein a link to this will be posted on our City website for the public to be able to access and utilize. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz reminded Council that our Local Board of Equalization meeting will be at the City Finance Office from 7:00PM to 10:00PM CST on March 16, 2020. All claim forms for appeal on assessments are due in the City Finance Office no later than 5:00PM on March 12, 2020. A school board member will be a part of this local board and decision on who this person will be made at the March 9, 2020, school board meeting. Roseland will be at the Local Board of Equalization meeting representing as current Director of Equalization, therefore will not have voting power in processing of appeals but will be available to answer questions. It was asked if residents wanted to be at the meeting, would it be wise set up appointment times for this. It was agreed that we would set up 15-minute appointments and if a second or third evening needed to be incorporated, the board would set these up accordingly.

Further discussion was had on informative emails from Rod Fortin, Legislative Audit, regarding the process of which Council can “earmark” funds for future capital outlay. Schatz did inform that there is no time limit or maximum limit of funds with respect to this process. Further discussion will be had at a later date as to what Council is interested in earmarking for future capital outlay.

D. Nagel asked where Deputy Finance Officer Conradie is at in the process of updating and making corrections to our current City website page. Schatz will research this and inform Council at the April meeting.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to go into Executive Session for personnel at 9:06PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 9:25PM.

VanBockel informed Council that Steven Zuber has been appointed by the EMTs as their new director. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to pay a stipend of $150.00 per month to the Director of EMTs. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

In general updates, Schatz informed that it was asked to look at some problems occurring with the doors of the auditorium to see if they could be resolved. Anderson informed he would look into this.

Schatz explained that a motion was approved for ordering of new Christmas bows at the February 3, 2020 meeting. However, several days later, the company called stating their initial quote given was incorrect and the bows were actually less in cost than originally quoted but there would be a shipping/handling fee bringing the new total in at $968.99 instead of $860.00. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to amend prior motion at February 3, 2020 council meeting to approve the quote from Northern Lights Display for (20) Christmas bows but to accept the new quote which includes shipping/handling brining the new total cost from $860.00 to $968.99. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

There were no permits for approval.

Correspondence: Report on airport fuel tax funds available; Air exchanger quote; Jan. & Feb. Airport Fuel Report; Thank you from Mogard; Financials reconciliation report.

Schatz reported we had some recent trouble with the airport fueling system but repairs have since been taken care of and it is up and running properly.

Round Table: D. Nagel wanted to again thank Beth Hamburger for all of her work as the Director of EMTs and to also welcome Steven Zuber as the new Director of EMTs. Williams stated that AG Dakota, who is running Gettysburg Inn & Suites, contacted her at Economic Development as well as Mayor Wuttke explaining they wanted to restore their reputation with various community leaders. They claim they currently have a couple of investors interested but they will remain open until March 15, 2020, unless decide differently to extend this date. The current employee working at the hotel had left but has since returned and claims he will fulfill his obligation as employee until the date of closing. Williams wanted to remind the community that we do still have other places to stay, mentioning Logan’s Extended Suites, K&J Suites which was formerly the Sage Hotel, and a few Bed & Breakfasts in the area, as well.

Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, motion to adjourn at 9:39PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Witness:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Published once at the total approximate cost of $195.19

-031120