Gettysburg City Council held regular meeting March 4

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

March 4, 2019

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on March 4, 2019, at 7:00 PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Phillip Nagel, Pat Everson, Fran VanBockel (via phone), Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer, and Adam Nagel. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kathleen Schlachter, and Mike Jager.

Moved by Roseland, Everson seconded, to approve the minutes from the February 4, 2019, meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Finance Office, $4,176.78; Parks, $124.12; Police, $6,091.35; Sewer, $1,958.72; Snow Removal, $7,735.63; Streets, $2,363.73; Water, $2,937.21

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $25,387.54

Net Payroll $17,391.50

AFLAC, Supplemental Insurance, $350.06; Agtegra, Fuel, $8,436.29; Avera Occupational Medicine, Random Employee Drug Testing, $89.74; Bank of the West, Payroll Taxes and Sales Tax, $5,793.45; Banyon Data Systems, Inc., Utility Billing & Meter Device Support, $1,190.00; CDW Government, Inc., Police Supplies, $479.54; Child Support Services, Payroll Deduction, $568.00;

Conradie, Susanne, Office Equipment, $319.48; Custom Cage, Police Equipment, $220.00; Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Street, Annex, Ambulance, Police, & Snow Removal Supplies, $491.29; Dean’s Repair, Police Auto Repairs, $108.79; Emergency Medical Products, Ambulance Supplies, $278.22; Gas-N-Goodies, Car Washes, $36.00; Gerber, Greg, Mileage to Conference, $50.40;

Gettysburg Economic Development, BBB Taxes, $1,978.64; Heartland Waste, Garbage Fee, $5,714.67; John Deere Financial, Snow Removal Equip. Repairs, $92.95; Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, Office Supplies, $23.24; Keep It Safe, Computer Backups, $160.00; KLJ Engineers, Sanitary Sewer Manhole Replacement & Airport Fuel Project, $3,590.30;

L-Tron Corporation, Police Equipment, $356.75; Marco, Finance Supplies, $87.78; Menards, Fire Hall & Ambulance Equipment, $463.95; Mid Dakota Rural Water, City and Airport Water, $14,156.50; Midway Parts, Street, Snow Removal & Police Repairs, $105.05; Midwest Alarms, Auditorium Fire Alarm Monitoring, $78.00; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric and Lighting, $6,655.76;

New Creations, Police & Ambulance Supplies, $87.01; Northern Plains Co-Op, LP Gas, $40.00; Petty Cash, Petty Cash, $45.08; Potter County News, Council Advertising, $629.68; Praxair, Ambulance Supplies, $190.37; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, $71.96; Schatz Electric, Inc., Airport Repairs & Maintenance, $35.62; Schlachter Lumber, Annex Repairs & Maintenance, $426.04;

SD Department of Revenue, Water Testing, $30.00; Servall, Finance, Airport, Ambulance, & Police Rugs, $146.40; South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement, $3,023.41; Stanley’s, Inc., Fuel, $60.01; True Value, Finance, Street, & Annex Supplies, $298.13; US Postal Service, Water Bill Postage, Stamps & Permit #19, $166.04;

Venture Communications, Phones, Faxes, and Internet Services, $804.99; Verizon, Street and Police Phones, $368.50; Wellmark BCBS, Health Insurance, $9,828.61; Wex Bank, Ambulance Fuel, $255.31; Zuber Refrigeration & Heating, Annex & Fire Hall Repairs, $247.85.

TOTAL CHECKS $86,021.36

Moved by Roseland, Archer seconded, motion to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Two bids for the “2019 Street Sealing Project” were presented: ProSeal, Inc. – $1.35 seal coat per square yard and $.42 crack seal per linear foot; Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc. – $1,000.00 mobilization, $1.53 seal coat per square yard and $.50 crack seal per linear foot. Moved by D. Nagel, P. Nagel seconded, motion to accept bid from ProSeal, Inc. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Todd Goldsmith of KLJ Engineering was not able to attend the meeting. Moved by D. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, motion to table discussion and signing of DOT contracts on Gettysburg Municipal Airport until April 1, 2019, meeting wherein Goldsmith may be at the meeting to explain. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

K. Schlachter expressed her concerns on certain stop signs that were put up wondering if they can be changed back to yield signs (King & Ellsworth and Logan & East). Schatz has done research on process of being able to change out signs but is awaiting further information from SD DOT. A few other sign areas that were mentioned were Lincoln & East; Hilltop & Commercial; and Cottage & Blaine. Street Committee will continue to devise a list. Schatz will bring information once received from SD DOT and further discussion will be had at next month’s meeting.

First Reading of the revised Animal Ordinance was held. Moved by D. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, motion approving the First Reading of the revised Animal Ordinance with updates made. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had on bid from LEC Construction Services on tearing out old light towers and replacing with new light towers at the ball field. Moved by Everson, P. Nagel seconded, motion approving LEC Construction Services’ bid of $99,247.00. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Roseland, D. Nagel seconded, motion to table First Reading of Ordinance #2019-3-4 amending Chapter 10.28 Vehicles and Traffic Sections of the Gettysburg Municipal Code regarding designated areas with no parking until the April 1, 2019, meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had on the 2013 Ford Explorer options of either surplusing it on the State site or using it as a courtesy vehicle at our airport. Schatz had researched and informed Council that it would be covered under our current liability insurance at a reasonable rate. Everson advised he feels it should be surplused. Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve the 2013 Ford Explorer to be used as an airport courtesy vehicle for (1) year using an honor system and having a rules sign posted, along with a sign out sheet to include name, address, phone no., and license no., and the keys to same would all be locked inside the airport lounge/office area wherein a code would be needed to get in and out. There will also be a mileage log inside the vehicle wherein start mileage and end mileage should be logged by each person at time of using the vehicle. All members present voted Aye with the exception of Everson voting Nay. Motion carried.

Mogard gave police report. The maintenance crew has the cameras for the Fire Hall/Ambulance and will be installing soon. Discussion was had on the police officer opening. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve acceptance of Officer A. Robbennolt’s resignation. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. On 2-4-19, Schatz polled the Council regarding advertising for open police officer position. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to formally approve advertising for a new police officer. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard mentioned that he has had a few complaints regarding snow at intersections to get onto Hwy 212. Discussion was had on the excessive amount of snowfall and possible remedies.

Moved by VanBockel, P. Nagel seconded, approving Mogard to attend the upcoming 2019 Sheriffs & Police Chiefs Conference (April 23-25). All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson gave maintenance report. Council was informed that E. DeKnikker would no longer be able to fill the position of manager at the City rubble site. Moved by Roseland, D. Nagel seconded, to approve acceptance of E. DeKnikker’s resignation and to approve advertising for new help opening for seasonal Rubble Site Manager position at the City rubble site. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

On 2-14-19, Schatz polled the Council regarding emergency repair or replacement of furnace at City Hall due to no heat. Due to emergency circumstances, Zuber Refrigeration & Heating offered and extended their previous bid from library project if replacement of furnace was desired. Moved by Roseland, Everson seconded, to formally approve acceptance of the $4,749.99 bid from Zuber Refrigeration & Heating to replace the furnace at City Hall. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson gave an update on the Airport Fuel Project. We are still waiting for the weather to cooperate for final testing of fuel system to be done and card reader to be installed.

Roseland informed that A. Haberer found out she will not be able to fill position as Pool Manager again this year. Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, to have Pool Manager added back into the advertisement and to continue to run pool personnel ad until positions are filled. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol $2.105, Ruby Field Master $2.41, and #1 Ruby Field Master $2.87. Moved by D. Nagel, P. Nagel seconded, to accept the bid from Agtegra on fuel. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Everson, Roseland seconded, motion to approve the ambulance write offs in the amount of $2,541.24. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave the Finance Officer’s Report. Schatz reminded the Council that she will be attending Excel Training in Pierre (3/6) which was previously approved. Schatz informed that she needs to send registration in by 3/16 on anyone wanting to attend the 2019 District 7 Meeting being held in Mobridge on 3/27. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, motion to approve Schatz and Conradie to attend the HR and Finance Officer School in Pierre and to close City Hall from Tuesday, June 12 at noon to Friday, June 14. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, motion to approve Schatz to attend Budget Training in Pierre (6-25). All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Correspondence: Time Certificate #144002249 automatically renewed on 1/19/19 for another 12 months; Dean VanDeWiele, P.E. SD DOT, sent e-mail informing that the legal is almost complete with the agreement that Council approved for the utilizing of block closures in the construction of US Hwy 212; the 2018 Drinking Water Report is in. Moved by Everson, Archer seconded, motion approving the 2018 Drinking Water Report to be available at the City Office and on the City Website. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Round Table: D. Nagel & P. Nagel asked how updates on City Website is coming along. It was said that it is almost complete and ready for Council to look at for final approval. Mogard would again like to thank the Fire Department for assisting last weekend at the hospital and the airport. It is greatly appreciated. D. Nagel wants to again thank the snow crew for a job well done with snow removal during this crazy winter. Roseland mentioned that although A. Haberer is not able to come back as Pool Manager this year, if she is in the area, she would be more than willing to help train the new manager.

Moved by Everson, D. Nagel seconded, motion to adjourn at 8:22PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Published once at the total approximate cost of $117.19

-031419