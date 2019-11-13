Gettysburg City Council held regular meeting Nov. 4

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

November 4, 2019

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on November 4, 2019, at 7:00 PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Phillip Nagel, Brad Frost, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Todd Goldsmith, KLJ Engineering, Josh Zweber, Kathleen Schlachter, Jackie Borszich, and Mike Jager.

Moved by Roseland, D. Nagel seconded, to approve the minutes of the October 7, 2019, regular council meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport, $1,612.87; Ambulance, $773.56; Council, $3,740.00; Finance Office, $1,910.37; Mayor, $1,180.00; Parks, $2,513.69; Police, $7,303.22; Rubble Site, $2,596.66; Sewer, $1,476.20; Snow Removal, $829.49; Streets, $5,410.65; Swimming Pool, $2,506.29; Water, $4,297.89; West Nile, $0.00.

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $36,150.89

Net Payroll $26,670.65

Aflac, Insurance, $517.67; Agtegra, Fuel, $16,565.12; Avera Health, Health Ins., $9,910.43; Balco Uniform Co., Inc., Police Supplies, $67.59; Bank of the West, Payroll Taxes and Sales Tax, $7,850.47; Butler Machinery Co., Streets Repairs/Maintenance, $68.69; Cahill Bauer & Assoc., LLC, Audit, $4,440.00; CarQuest, Streets Repairs/Maintenance, $31.19; Cam-Wal Electric Co-Op, Lights, $3.93;

Child Support Service, Payroll Deduction, $568.00; Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Street, Police, Parks, Water & Ambulance Supplies, $1,596.41; D.A.R.E. Program, Donation, $500.00; DCI Credit Services, Payroll Deduction, $150.00; Decker Repair & Welding, Street Supplies, $29.90; Division of Motor Vehicles, Title & Licensing, $21.20; Dollar General, Police Supplies, $3.00;

Emergency Medical Products, Ambulance Supplies, $613.38; Gas-N-Goodies, Car Washes, $56.00; Gettysburg Development Corp., BBB Taxes, $2,296.79; Great Western Bank, Finance Office & Police Supplies, $438.80; Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc., Garbage, $5,987.90; Insurance Benefits, Airport Liability Ins., $1,905.00; John Deere Financial, Street, Police & Park Supplies, $785.71;

Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, Finance Office Supplies, $14.73; Keep It Safe, Computer Backups, $160.00; KLJ Engineering, Prof. Svs. – Projects, $10,840.03; Lamb Motor Co., Street Equipment, $28,627.00; Logan Electric, Lighting Repairs/Maintenance, $817.77; Marco, Copier Lease, $89.28; Menard’s, Police Building & Supplies, $3,100.21;

Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems, Water Usage, $14,427.00; Midway Parts, Park, Police & Street Supplies, $80.71; Mogard, Dave, Mileage, $50.40; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric and Lighting, $4,976.04; MPH Industries, Inc., Police Equip., $5,658.00; New Creations, Police Supplies, $149.98; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Sewer Repairs/Maintenance, $635.00;

Petty Cash, Petty Cash, $14.02; Potter County News, Finance, & Liquor Publications, $150.57; Praxair, Ambulance Supplies, $98.14; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, $80.34; Riteway Business Forms, Finance Office Supplies, $1,100.54; Schatz Electric, Inc., Airport & Police Supplies, $1,510.87; Schlachter Lumber, Police Bldg. Supplies, $632.40; SD Dept. of Revenue, Water Testing Fees, $30.00;

SDML Work Comp, Annual Work Comp, $13,284.00; SD Public Assurance Alliance, Annual Liability Ins., $39,963.15; SD Retirement Systems, Retirement, $3,742.76; Servall, Finance, Airport, Ambulance, & Police Rugs, $115.86; Shiann Haupert, Police Supplies, $165.00; South Dakota One Call, Water Locate Fees, $23.10; True Value, Police, Airport, Streets & Finance Office Supplies, $596.84;

US Bank/First National, Sewer Loan, $8,930.13; US Postal Service, Water Bills Postage, $172.48; Venture Communications, Telephone/Fax/Internet, $1,208.84; Verizon, Streets & Police Phones, $627.70; Wager, Shane, Monthly IT Retainer, $120.00; Western Communications, Police Equip, $375.78; WEX Bank, Fuel, $349.37.

TOTAL CHECKS $223,964.68

Moved by Archer, VanBockel seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment: Kara Williams of Gettysburg Development Corp. asked the council for their endorsement/support to take the next step into the further research of creating a walking path within the community which is to have a study conducted to see where the community feels this project should go, what type of phases are followed for completion, etc. The study is basically a long-range plan that allows the process wherein to seek additional funding for such a project. The Development Corp. has budgeted for the cost of the study. Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to give the City’s support in moving forward with the study for the walking trail project. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment: Jackie Borszich has concerns regarding the community fire hydrants and how often they are being flushed and/or checked to make sure all are functioning properly. It was informed that they are flushed twice per year, once in the Fall, and once in the Spring, and they are all checked once per year. A discussion was had how the flushing process works and it was suggested that the maintenance crew put door knockers on the doors of the residents in the area of the hydrant they are working on at the time to inform the residents the flush or the check is being done. There is one fire hydrant in the school vicinity that will not be made to work as it is tied to the school’s sprinkler system and we would lose the sprinkler system if used that hydrant. It was decided that hydrant would be painted blue.

Ms. Borszich also has concerns with the condition of the culvert and/or the dirt surrounding it in her yard. A discussion was had how the drainage of the culvert works and the correct amount of dirt to be around said culvert so as not to disturb the proper flow of water to allow the culvert to work correctly. Screens to cover the said flow holes on top of the culverts were also discussed.

Archer addressed with Council that the Street Committee did meet to discuss the possible changes to be made within the parking ordinance but informed that further discussion needs to be done with the City Attorney regarding the same. Archer handed out maps and a discussion on the continued research of vacating some alleyways and/or streets was had. The Police Committee is also in the process of meeting with Attorney Larson regarding updating the police guidelines. Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to table conversation on these items until the January meeting after further work has been done and the committees can report back. All members present voted Aye.

Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve and sign the new 2020 Retail On-Sale Liquor – Restaurant Operating Agreement for the Westside Firehouse Diner, LLC. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Frost informed Anderson that Karen Doerr would like a ditch drained properly to the East of her place and would also like her road graveled. Anderson said he would look at it and get it taken care of. Another resident was hoping a blade could be ran on Custer from 212 past the mill and behind the Catholic Church and a few potholes filled in due to the truck traffic.

Archer discussed the possibility of the City helping the County out with signs and/or a pedestrian crosswalk to be painted in the new temporary parking lot area where the hospital and clinic employees are walking across to go to work while the new hospital is being constructed. It was mentioned that possibly we could donate a small amount of gravel for the muddy portions of said parking area, and Anderson informed he had already talked with MDU who is in contact with the hospital about getting a light on the pole in that area. Other ideas mentioned were possibly slowing the speed limit there, temporarily, and/or using portable stop signs.

The meeting was open to the public for the renewal of Liquor Licenses to operate within the City of Gettysburg for 2020:

• City of Gettysburg, Stan’s, Package (off-sale) Liquor

• City of Gettysburg, Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, LLC, Package (off-sale) Liquor

• City of Gettysburg, Gettysburg Country Club, Retail (on-sale) Liquor

• City of Gettysburg, Mug’s Bar & Grill, Retail (on-sale) Liquor

• City of Gettysburg, American Legion, Retail (on-sale) Liquor

• City of Gettysburg, Gettysburg Flowers/ Coffee Bean, Retail (on-off sale) Wine & Cider

• City of Gettysburg, Dollar General, Retail (on-off sale) Wine & Cider

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve the renewal of these liquor licenses for 2020. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, that City has approved its Mayor as the City’s authorized representative and has empowered the Mayor with the authority to sign grant agreement forms on behalf of the City. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard gave police report. It was explained that saturation patrol is when they are doing saturation patrols for speeders, seat belts, DUIs, etc. A yearly fiscal report of traffic stops was handed out to the Council.

Todd Goldsmith, KLJ Engineering, gave an update on the Airport Taxilane Rehabilitation Project. Two change orders were presented #1 in the amount of $47,839.42 for a soft spot repair and #2 in the amount of $18,760.58 to purchase excess gravel, etc., with the City’s portion being 5% under the grant. The entire project was not able to be completed in full this year due to cold weather setting in not allowing the asphalt to be placed. All hangars are currently accessible but letters will be going out to all hangar owners with a status report and recommendations. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve and sign off on Change Order Nos. 1 and 2 on the Airport Taxilane Rehabilitation Project. All members present voted Aye. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve pay request on the Airport Taxilane Project in the amount of $140,440.05. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. The Capital Improvement Plan for the airport was discussed. Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve the Airport Capital Improvement Plan. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson gave maintenance report. Hospital construction is looking good. We had a rubble site inspection last week and it was good. A second reading and roll call was asked for on Ordinance 2019-10-07 Amending Chapter 13.04 “Water Service”, Section 13.04.130 Entitled “Deposit-Rates-Late Penalty” of the Gettysburg Municipal Code. Roll call was as follows: Roseland – Aye; Archer – Aye; D. Nagel – Aye; VanBockel – Nay; Frost – Aye; P. Nagel – Aye. Motion carried.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $2.255, Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.31, and #1 Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.70. Moved by P. Nagel, D. Nagel seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson discussed snow season is upon us and he would like to put a reminder ad in our local newspaper to help remind the public of trying to keep cars off the streets during the snow removal process. Moved by D. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, motion carried to approve putting a snow removal reminder ad in the local newspaper. Motion carried. Reminders will also be posted by Mogard in the police corner in the local newspaper and on the police Facebook page, and it will also be added to the City Facebook page and Website, as well.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $933.33. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave the finance office report. The new dental and vision plans were discussed and a motion was needed to allow monthly payments on the same via ACH or credit card. Moved by D. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve monthly payments via ACH or credit card on the new dental and vision plans. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz explained the option of an employee Flex Spending Plan with our new health insurance plan. Moved by D. Nagel, P. Nagel seconded, to approve setting up the optional Flex Spending Plan through the health insurance plan and paying the initial $250.00 set up fee and $150.00 annual fee, thereafter. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz explained that we received (3) separate quotes regarding an ambulance equipment service plan. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to table the conversation until December’s meeting so Council has a chance to look over the information sent. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz explained the research she had conducted regarding recodification and cleaning up and organizing all ordinances. It was decided to have the company come in and do a power point explaining what options are available to the Council and to let the Council ask what questions they may have. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to table this subject until our February meeting wherein the company may come in and do the power point. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz explained that in the Council’s packets, there was information regarding the American Legion and/or Annex that Don Hericks asked I hand out. The information was discussed and it was addressed do we want to take the next step in having the Legion draw up a draft lease for us to look over and should we have Schatz talk with the City’s insurance to see what options are and what the cost might be on the City owning it vs. leasing it. It was also discussed that the personnel committee may also want to meet to discuss the work load such a new endeavor may put on current staff.

Schatz asked that a motion be done to approve authorizing Finance Officer to pay payroll and all regular monthly bills in a timely manner to avoid penalties and to take advantage of discounts for auditing reasons as it should be done yearly and/or when a new Finance Officer comes into place. Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, to approve authorizing Finance Officer to pay payroll and all regular monthly bills in a timely manner to avoid penalties and to take advantage of discounts. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve moving permit of Frank Pearman – 513 W Garfield, Block 15, Lots 21,22,23,24 – 34×26 residential home; and building permits of Frank Pearman – 513 W Garfield, Block 15, Lots 21,22,23,24 – entry room to residential home; Sandra Stiegelmeier – 407 E Commercial Ave. – wood fence in backyard; and Eugene & Stella Nagel – 110 S Mannston St. – bedroom handicap access & shower to existing structure; and demolition permit of William & Vicki Fischer/Logan Construction – Lot 3 – N 15’ of Lot 4, Block 85, Western Town Lot Company’s Addition to Gettysburg – residential house. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked permission to attend the SD Dept. of Legislative Audit Workshop in Ft. Pierre on January 7, 2020. It is a workshop on the year-end report and is free of charge. Moved by Roseland, D. Nagel seconded, to approve Schatz going to the yearly SD Dept. of Legislative Audit Workshop in Ft. Pierre on January 7, 2020. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Archer, D. Nagel seconded, to go into Executive Session for personnel at 8:48 PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 9:37 PM.

Moved by P. Nagel, Archer seconded, to approve giving Officer Haupert a .25 raise for her six month subservice, a .25 raise for her D.A.R.E. certification; and to promote her to the rank of sergeant with an additional .25 per hour raise for such, all effective retroactive to her six month anniversary date of employment. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

General Updates: Schatz informed Council that our insurance carrier will be performing our 3-year property inspection sometime in November.

Correspondence: The annual rating for our SDPAA Insurance in the amount of $39,963.15 was just approved to be paid.

Round Table: VanBockel wanted to say how she truly appreciates when the community comes into the meetings and discusses different issues they may have so they can be properly addressed by the Council. She also wanted to state that she feels we have good supervisors and good City workers and she appreciates them for all the good work they do. Mogard stated the State radio was down over the weekend but is now back up and running properly. He also wanted to remind that the crosswalks over by the school still need to be painted that were approved some time ago. It was asked by Council for Schatz to provide a copy of the current employee handbook, to research and provide all training and/or certification completed and needing to be completed in each department, and to put together a tangible dollar configuration of what each employee’s current wages are with benefits included to Council as soon as possible. Archer asked if Anderson got his new pickup and he has and is very happy with it. Williams wanted to let everyone know that the Chamber is going to be having their Holiday Lights Parade on Saturday, November 30, 2019, and anyone may participate. The theme this year is Christmas. After the parade, all can attend the Fireman’s Ball. She also mentioned that a community resident has mentioned they would still like to see a community ice skating rink and there were a few areas mentioned. Anyone interested can stop in and talk to Kara. Kathleen Schlachter asked the approximate cost of the remodel of the new cop shop. The project is not fully complete yet and Schatz explained she would need to run a report for numbers. Schlachter asked where the majority of funds for such remodel were spent. Her concern was, that as a taxpayer in our community, too much was spent out of town. Schlachter stated she is proud of both the time and money the Schlachters have donated to different activities throughout the community. By doing business out of town, it hurts the local businesses. VanBockel was happy that Schlachter brought this up and stated we try to be very conscious of purchasing as much as possible within our community.

Moved by Roseland, Frost seconded, to adjourn at 9:50 PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Witness:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

