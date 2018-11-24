Gettysburg City Council held regular meeting Nov. 5

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

November 5, 2018

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on November 5, 2018, at 7:00 PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Pat Everson, Fran VanBockel, Kelly Archer, and Dawn Nagel. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Michael Larson, City Attorney, Todd Goldsmith, KLJ Engineering, Kaylei Clark, Mike Devine, Doug Larson and David Larson.

Moved by Everson, VanBockel seconded, motion carried to approve the minutes of October 1, 2018. No discussions.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $448.93; Ambulance $2,226.61; Council $6,143.78; Finance Office $2,704.81; Parks $2,344.18; Police $10,075.00; Rubble Site $1,147.98; Sewer $4,076.57; Streets $12,407.49; Swimming Pool $459.89; Water $10,098.43; Snow Removal $110.27

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $52.243.94

Net Payroll $24,056.75

Aflac, Insurance, $700.12; Agtegra, Fuel, $5,320.28; Applied Concepts, Inc., Equipment for Police Squad, $2,950.80; Bank of the West, Payroll Taxes and Sales Tax, $7,410.61; B&R Truck Repair, Inc., Street Auto Repairs/Maintenance, $225.20; Child Support Service, Payroll Deduction, $568.00; Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Snow Removal Equip. Repairs/Maintenance, $104.79;

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Airport, Street, Police, Water, Sewer, Snow Removal & Finance Office Supplies, $2,828.03; Dana Safety Supply, Inc., Police Supplies, $873.13; DCI Credit Service, Payroll Deduction, $150.00; Fred Pryor Seminars, Finance Officer – Excel Training, $79.00; Galls, Inc., Police Supplies, $69.96; Gas N Goodies, Police Car Washes, $61.00;

Gerber, Greg, Stabilization Pond Workshop, $99.20; Gettysburg Economic Development, BBB Taxes, $3,200.98; Gettysburg Collision Center, Police & Street Auto Repairs/Maintenance, $1,417.98; Heartland Waste Mgmt., Garbage Fees, $5,826.30; Hepper, Amanda, EMT Conference Fees, $160.00; Hero 24/7, Police Supplies, $182.00;

Johnson, Tember, EMT Conference Fees, $160.00; Insurance Benefits, Airport Liability Ins., $1,593.00; John Deere Financial, Sewer Equip. Repairs/Maintenance, $716.49; Keep It Safe, Computer Backups, $160.00; KLJ Engineering, Street Project Fees, $17,801.77; Lake Area Door, Fire Dept. Bldg. Repairs, $156.67; Lamb Motor Corp., Inc., Ambulance Repairs, $655.69;

Lamb’s Chevrolet & Implement, 2019 Squad Vehicle, $37,651.00; Law Enforcement Systems, Inc., Police Supplies, $135.00; Logan Electric, Oxygen Tank Refills & Hazardous Handling Fees, $43.11; Lynn Card Company, Police Supplies, $183.00; Marco, Finance Copier Lease, $107.78; McLeod’s Printing & Supply, Police Supplies, $47.05;

Mid Dakota Rural Water, City and Airport Water, $15,092.00; Midway Parts, Snow Removal, Police & Streets Repairs/Maintenance, $224.10; Modern Marketing, Police Supplies, $79.39; Mogard, Dave, Police Supplies – Narcan, $113.00; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric and Lighting, $4,564.34; New Creations, Finance Supplies, $25.80; Northern Plains Co-Op, LP Gas, $18.00;

Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Sewer & Water Supplies, $3,106.93; O’Herron, Police Supplies, $11.37; Petty Cash, Petty Cash, $19.47; Potter County News, Finance, Liquor, Water Ambulance Publications, $235.58; Praxair, Ambulance Supplies, $281.36; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, $80.34; Rural Health, Employee Physical & Shots, $285.00;

Sanitation Products, Sewer Supplies & Repairs/Maintenance, $804.06; SD Dept. of Revenue, Water Testing Fees, $211.00; SDML Worker’s Comp Fund, W/C Insurance Renewal, $13,002.00; SD Police Chief’s Assn., 2019 Membership Dues, $93.63; SD Public Assurance Alliance, Insurance Renewal, $35,687.70; SD Retirement System, Retirement, $3,629.98;

Servall, Finance, Airport, Ambulance, & Police Rugs, $110.38; Service Signs, Firehall Bldg. Repairs, $915.31; Sharpe Enterprises, Inc., Airport & Street Projects, $248,901.23; Sheraton Sioux Falls, Hotel – EMT Conferences, $654.00; South Dakota One Call, Water Locate Fees, $17.85; Stanley’s Inc., Police Supplies, $9.00; The Drug Education Press, Police Publication, $95.00;

True Value, Street & Police Supplies, $325.57; US Bank/First National, Sewer Loan, $8,930.13; US Postal Service, Water Supplies, $346.08; Venture Communications, Phones, Faxes, and Internet Services, $825.80; Verizon, Street and Police Phones, $506.89; Vilas Superstore, Street & Finance Supplies, $16.84; Wellmark BCBS, Health Insurance, $8,963.19; WEX Bank, Ambulance Fuel, $3.89; Zuber, Christopher, EMT Conference Fees & Mileage, $366.76.

TOTAL CHECKS, $464,247.66

Moved by Everson, Nagel seconded, motion carried to approve the vouchers payable. No discussions.

Wuttke read the following proclamation honoring Ronald Larson:

Whereas, the City of Gettysburg and the broader community lost a valued member and leader on October 2, 2018, with the death of Ronald Larson; and

Whereas, Ronald Larson served 7 years as a Council Member and distinguished himself for his character and devotion to the interests and growth of the City of Gettysburg and won for himself the respect of the public for his services to the community, not only as a private citizen, but as a public servant; and

Whereas, Ronald Larson’s sense of humor, energy and graciousness enriched those fortunate enough to know and work with him; and

Resolved, by the Mayor and the City Council of the City of Gettysburg, recognizes the significant contributions of Ronald Larson over the course of his career and mourn his death; and

Resolved, the City of Gettysburg extends its sincerest condolences to his family and friends.

Dated this 5th Day of November, 2018.

Bill Wuttke, Mayor, City of Gettysburg

Attest: Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Todd Goldsmith from KLJ Engineering addressed the council giving updates on the Airport Fuel Project and the Elevator Street Project. Moved by VanBockel, Everson seconded, motion carried to approve pay request to Sharpe Enterprises, Inc., in the amount of $37,486.80 for the Airport Fuel Project. No discussions. Moved by Everson, seconded by VanBockel, motion carried to approve pay request to Sharpe Enterprises, Inc., in the amount of $211,414.43 for the Elevator Street Project. No Discussions.

Kaylei Clark addressed the council on the transfer of the Alcoholic Beverage License (Package off-sale Liquor) from City of Gettysburg/Vilas Superstore/Community Pharmacies, Inc., to her for Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, LLC. Moved by Everson, VanBockel seconded, motion carried in council approving Notice of Public Hearing on Application for Transfer of Alcoholic Beverage License and allowing Jim Stephens of Vilas Superstore/Community Pharmacies, Inc., to opt out of/terminate his existing contract, without the 90-day written notice, and allow Kaylei Clark to start her new contract for Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, LLC., for said liquor license pending the signing of said addendum being drawn up by City’s Attorney and all parties signing thereto. No discussions. Kaylei’s goal date is November 30, 2018, but her actual deadline date is December 15, 2018.

Mike Devine addressed the council with a safety concern he has on too many vehicles being parked on both sides of the street at the intersection of East Blaine Avenue & North Harrison Street, causing one-lane traffic and becoming a safety hazard. Mogard suggested no parking allowed from Potter Street to Harrison Street on the North side of the street, first entire block. Nagel suggested starting by talking to the party living at that intersection first with regard to all the cars being parked there. Dave agreed to do so. Moved by Everson, seconded by VanBockel, motion carried to do further investigation on the issue and table it for discussion at next month’s regular meeting. No discussions.

Archer discussed Animal Control ordinance changes are still being worked on. City’s Attorney will be making changes and emailing to Archer and Nagel to go over said changes. Mogard asked that wording be added in the ordinance with regard to animal waste and individual owners cleaning up after their animals and possible fines that could occur if not addressed properly.

Wuttke addressed the fire whistle discussion which was tabled from last month’s regular meeting until further research was done regarding the whistle blowing from the hours of 2AM to 6AM. The firemen discussed this at their last fireman’s meeting and the consensus was to leave it as is. Nagel commented that her understanding was we had gotten a couple of phone calls and it was stated that sometimes the whistle blowing in the middle of the night has woken firemen up that have made it to the call and it is also considered a safety issue for any surrounding residents that may not be aware that there is a fire but may need to exit off the premises in nearby areas.

The awning at the Firehall has been repaired and looks nice.

Discussion was had on Robbennolt updating the current web site for the City. Council would like to be able to go out and look at it as time allows and discuss it for approval at a future council meeting. There is a possibility of changing the domain name. Moved by Nagel, seconded by Archer, motion carried to table the discussion until further research could be done on the domain name and Robbennolt could be at the meeting to present it and answer questions. No discussions.

Moved by VanBockel, Everson seconded, motion carried to approve the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan that is done every (5) years which was discussed at last month’s regular meeting. No discussions.

Discussion was had regarding a Council Member Opening due to the passing of council member, Ronald Larson. Moved by Everson, Nagel seconded, motion carried to approve publishing an ad in local newspaper regarding vacancy and council member opening. No discussions.

Moved by VanBockel, Nagel seconded, motion carried to advertise for a Public Hearing on the transfer of the liquor license from The Burg to Gas N Goodies.

The meeting was open to the public for the renewal of Liquor License to operate within the City of Gettysburg for 2019:

• City of Gettysburg, Stan’s, Package (off-sale) Liquor

• City of Gettysburg, Kaylei’s Liquor Store & and More, LLC, Package (off-sale) Liquor

• City of Gettysburg, Gettysburg Country Club, Retail (on-sale) Liquor

• City of Gettysburg, Mug’s Bar & Grill, Retail (on-sale) Liquor

• City of Gettysburg, American Legion, Retail (on-sale) Liquor

• City of Gettysburg, Westside Firehouse Diner, Retail (on-off sale) Wine and Cider

• City of Gettysburg, Gettysburg Flowers Coffee Bean, Retail (on-off sale) Wine and Cider

• City of Gettysburg, Dollar General, Retail (on-off sale) Wine and Cider

Moved by VanBockel, Nagel seconded, motion carried to approve these liquor licenses for 2019 with the Dollar General’s liquor license pending the arrival of said license on time to send to the State by current due date. No discussions.

Mogard gave his police report. An update was given that the new police squad car is on its way here for delivery and most of the equipment for it is in, as well. Mogard reported on properties in code enforcement violation and explained the report is still being worked on and should be available soon. Mogard addressed that Linda Vail has spoken with him regarding the deterioration of her building on the northeast corner of Commercial & Exene and she has hired someone to take the building down and is hoping it will be completed by the end of January, 2019. The City maintenance crew has put up a fence there, currently, for safety reasons. Mogard updated the council that Robbennolt will be attending the police academy from November, 2018, through March, 2019. Discussion will need to be had in executive session regarding temporary help to be hired to fill in while Robbennolt is gone. Mogard gave an update on City codes and fines and passed out a handout to the council, with the exception of an animal waste fine which wording is still pending to be added to the ordinance.

Discussion was had on the Street Sign Project.

Mogard addressed the council regarding conversion of our shot guns to less lethal, using bean bag rounds, as we have the ARs for long distance and tasers for close distance. We would like to have another long distance option other than having to take a possibly fatal shot. This would be another option. Moved by Archer, Everson seconded, motion carried to convert the current shot guns to less lethal, using bean bag rounds. No discussions. Mogard addressed the council that he will be ordering and changing out (4) new batteries in the portable radios rather than replacing the radios now and having to do so again in (5) years. Mogard informed the council of a DUI cannabis training on November 19, 2018, a one-day class in Pierre he is going to be attending. Mogard updated the council that the fee for an accident report will be raised from $3.00 to $5.00. Mogard updated the council regarding the Narcan training that was done this last month with himself, Robbennolt and the Sheriff’s office with Beth Hamburger, Ambulance Director, giving the training. They are now carrying Narcan. Mogard handed out a map outlining where all the 15mph signs will be located around the school premises.

Anderson gave his update on the Street Sign Project and was very happy with the good job they did. Some discussion was had on yield signs vs. stop signs. It was requested that a list be done on any suggestions or complaints of current sign changes that may be brought to our attention to be discussed at a future council meeting after inspection has been completed.

Archer addressed the council with questions regarding getting fuel at the airport, currently, until the Airport Fuel Project is complete. Michael Fischer and/or Tyler Fischer may be contacted to help get a hold of Tyrone regarding fuel in case the number that is posted at the airport has no response.

Anderson updated the council that the Lease Agreement from SITA is currently being looked over by City’s Attorney and will be discussed and motion presented for approval at next month’s regular council meeting.

Anderson discussed snow season is upon us and he would like to put a reminder ad in our local newspaper to help remind the public of trying to keep cars off the streets during the snow removal process. Moved by VanBockel, Nagel seconded, motion carried to approve putting a snow removal reminder ad in the local newspaper. No discussions. Reminders will also be posted by Mogard in the police corner in the local newspaper and on the police Facebook page and will send something out on Nexil. It will also be added to the City Facebook page and WebSite, as well.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $2.485, Ruby Fieldmaster $2.70, and #1 Ruby Fieldmaster $2.95. Moved by VanBockel, Nagel seconded, motion carried to accept the bid from Agtegra. No discussions.

Anderson addressed the council with the need for a Supplemental Appropriations Ordinance of our 2018 budget for the Airport Fuel Project to properly show monies moving out to pay invoices currently billed to us that we will be getting reimbursed 95% back for due to having the grant. Moved by Nagel, VanBockel seconded, motion carried that Supplemental Appropriations Ordinance – Ordinance #2018-8-2 be approved for first reading. No discussions.

Anderson discussed further action to be taken on the old library which was discussed previously. It was decided that the power would be turned back on to start looking into the shape of the inside of the old library.

Nagel also asked if a gate was or was not being placed on the fence at the sand box park. Anderson responded that there would not be a gate being put on.

Moved by VanBockel, Everson seconded, motion carried to approve ambulance write-offs in the amount of $1,424.10.

Schatz gave the finance office report. Schatz asked that a motion be done to approve authorizing Finance Officer to pay payroll and all regular monthly bills in a timely manner to avoid penalties and to take advantage of discounts for auditing reasons as it should be done yearly and/or when a new Finance Officer comes into place. Moved by VanBockel, Nagel seconded, motion carried to approve authorizing Finance Officer to pay payroll and all regular monthly bills in a timely manner to avoid penalties and to take advantage of discounts. No discussions.

Schatz discussed recent training she had had with Banyon and with Anita Lowrey and was very pleased in what she had learned. A 1-day Excel training was approved at last month’s meeting that Schatz will be attending in December. Schatz will watch for webinars also coming up in December regarding elections. Schatz received notice from SDML of a free 1-day workshop for finance officers and/or clerks by the SD Department of Legislative Audit that she will be attending in January of 2019.

Schatz discussed research she had done on current CD rates and the possibility of moving some funds in the future to gain revenue by doing so, if approved by the Council. It was decided that further research would be done and tabled to discuss again at next month’s regular meeting.

Schatz informed the council that the SDPAA Renewal was completed and sent in.

Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, motion carried to approve demolition permit of Steven Zuber, property at 510 West Garfield (Lot 5 & 6 Block 2 Western Addition), demo by Logan Electric and building permits of Steven Zuber, property at 510 West Garfield (Lot 5 & 6 Block 2 Western Addition) new home, Contractor – Logan Electric and Gettysburg Country Club, property at 500 E Railway Avenue, volunteer work on storage structure. No discussions.

Moved by Everson, Archer seconded, motion carried to go into executive session for personnel at 8:34PM. Council reconvened at 8:50PM.

Correspondence: Schatz drew up and handed out a new phone list at the request of council and a Thank You was read that was sent to us from the Ron Larson family.

Round Table: Mogard discussed an internet order that he needed to order ASAP with an item for Robbennolt to be able to take to the academy with him along with some radio batteries. The item was first ordered locally but timing to get it was too far out. He will be placing the order and the City will be reimbursing him for such items with the approval from council. Nagel mentioned that some people have talked to her about wondering if the public is going to realize that for all the business that is not done in town, we are not getting a City sales tax for all of the items that are bought on-line and delivered to town and how it will eventually make and have an effect on our revenue for the City, and they are wondering when we are going to address that. It was discussed that it has been addressed by the State, etc, and should be coming to the City now as it is all done by zip code. It was pointed out that the City does everything they can to keep everything local that they possibly can when purchasing items for the City. Mogard mentioned that there have been some complaints with Robbennolt making a lot of traffic stops, but pointed out he is doing his job properly, not ticketing all of those stops, and is getting drugs off of our streets. Discussion was had on the 15mph signs vs. the signs that are15mph “when children present”. Also, it was discussed that all of the “slow – children at play signs” were pulled and some new “teeter totter signs” were put up near playground and park areas and daycares. It was requested that a list of problematic signs be typed up for discussion at future meeting. Williams reminded that on behalf of the Chamber that they will be doing their Shop At Home Sweepstakes and will be sending out letters to businesses in November & delivering participants the boxes the first part of December. Williams thought it was undetermined at this time if they would have the Parade of Lights yet, but she thought they would. They will be doing the yard decorating contest with MDU again. Archer and Mogard discussed that there is currently a camera in the ambulance portion of the firehall but that the firemen did not feel there was an issue with the firemen portion needing one. It is taken care of.

Public Comment: None

Moved by Everson, VanBockel seconded, motion carried to adjourn at 9:05PM.

Attest:

Witness

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

