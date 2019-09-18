Gettysburg City Council held regular meeting Sept. 4

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

September 4, 2019

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on September 4, 2019, at 7:00 PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Phillip Nagel, Brad Frost, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, and American Legion members – Ken Iverson, Doug Larson, Don Hericks and Dennis Kessel.

Moved by Archer, D. Nagel seconded, to approve the minutes of August 7 and August 19, 2019, regular and special meetings with one correction in the August 7, 2019, regular meeting minutes (Page 4, second to last paragraph) to read as follows:

Should read “possibility of erecting a seed warehouse”, not a feed warehouse. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $1,373.72; Ambulance $452.63; Council $0.00; Finance Office $1,914.81; Parks $2,331.37; Police $6,966.62; Rubble Site $1,882.84; Sewer $1,171.75; Streets $6,392.01; Swimming Pool $3,739.85; Water $4,698.30

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $30,923.90

Net Payroll $22,179.25

Aflac, Insurance, $1,035.34; Agtegra, Fuel, $9,088.20; Avera Occupational Medicine, Drug Testing, $2.81; Balco Uniform Co., Inc., Police Supplies, $316.12; Bank of the West, Payroll Taxes and Sales Tax, $7,033.66; Banyon Data Systems, Inc., Computer Backups, $795.00; Brown Agronomy, Park Supplies, $847.75; Cahill, Bauer & Associates, LLC, Audit, $9,750.00; CDW Government, Inc., Police Supplies, $66.07;

Child Support Service, Payroll Deduction, $568.00; Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Annex, Ambulance, Street, Sewer, Police, and Rubble Site Supplies, $576.32; Decker Repair & Welding, Water Repairs/Maintenance, $39.60; Dollar General, Pool Supplies, $44.75; Gas N Goodies, Police Car Washes & Pool Supplies, $220.99; Gettysburg Economic Development, BBB Taxes, $1,544.13;

Great Western Bank, Finance Office Supplies, $313.45; Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc., Garbage, $6,495.65; John Deere Financial, Parks Supplies & Repairs/Maintenance, $423.84; Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, Finance Office Supplies, $15.18; Keep It Safe, Computer Backups, $160.00; KLJ Engineering, Prof. Svs. – Projects, $3,367.41; Marco, Copier Lease, $109.28;

Menard’s, Water Supplies, $324.95; Michael Larson, Legal Professional Services, $427.50; Mid Dakota Rural Water, City and Airport Water, $30,080.25; Midway Parts, Parks, Police & Street Supplies, $61.14; Midwest Alarm, Auditorium Fire Alarm Monitoring, $78.00; Midwest Fire & Safety, Finance, Street, Annex, Ambulance & Fire Repairs/Maintenance, $228.50;

Mogard, Dave, Mileage, $50.40; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric and Lighting, $5,604.50; New Creations, Police and Finance Office Supplies, $323.88; NewEgg Business, Inc., Police Supplies, $1,124.35; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Sewer & Water Supplies, $4,183.92; Petty Cash, Petty Cash, $46.92; Potter County News, Finance, Police, & Pool Publications, $225.98;

Praxair, Ambulance Supplies, $95.51; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, $80.34; Proseal, Inc., Joint Seal & Crack Seal Streets, $83,830.58; Rees Communications, Police & Ambulance Supplies, $916.00; Schatz Electric, Inc., Airport Supplies, $2,595.10; Schlachter Lumber, Water and Annex Supplies, $360.62; SD Dept. of Revenue, Water Testing Fees, $30.00;

SD Solid Waste Mgmt., Professional Svs. – 2019 Membership Renewal, $100.00; Servall, Finance, Airport, Ambulance, & Police Rugs, $115.86; South Dakota One Call, Water Locate Fees, $21.00; South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement, $3,570.60; TMA – Pierre, Police Supplies, $945.20; True Value, Annex, Pool, Water, Street, and Police Supplies, $764.56;

US Postal Service, Water Bills Postage, $170.52; Van Diest Supply Co., Mosquito Supplies, $2,867.00; Venture Communications, Phones, Faxes, and Internet Services, $933.06; Verizon, Street and Police Phones, $393.95; Wager, Shane, Monthly IT Retainer, $120.00; Wellmark BCBS, Health Insurance, $9,504.39; WEX Bank, Ambulance Fuel, $920.04; Wright, James, Mailbox Reimbursement, $54.30.

TOTAL CHECKS $216,141.72

Moved by Archer, Roseland seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Ted Dickey of NECOG addressed the council regarding the upcoming Highway 212 project. Moved by Archer, P. Nagel seconded, to approve entering into the State Water Plan Application to include both water and wastewater. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Ted will get the new application put together and sent to Schatz for Mayor Wuttke to sign. He also touched on a few other grants available for different types of projects and will send further information. Discussion was had on a possible retrofit of auditorium to turn into the dual purpose of a storm shelter and an addendum would need to be done to the pre-disaster mitigation plan if such was able to take place.

Members of the American Legion addressed the Council regarding financial hardship of keeping the legion up and running. Discussion was had if the City may have any interest in purchasing or leasing the business to keep it open and running. It was presumed the Annex would probably be of interest for community use. Further research needs to be done and more discussion will be had at the October meeting.

Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, second reading and approval of Ordinance No. 2019-7-11 regarding an ordinance establishing procedure for the issuance and regulation of on-sale licenses for full-service restaurants in the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota. Roll call was as follows: P. Nagel – Aye; Frost – Aye; VanBockel – Aye; D. Nagel – Aye; Archer – Aye; and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, second reading and approval of Ordinance No. 2019-7-12 regarding an ordinance amending Chapter 5.08.040 Alcoholic Beverages – License Classification – Fees. Roll call was as follows: P. Nagel – Aye; Frost – Aye; VanBockel – Aye; D. Nagel – Aye; Archer – Aye; and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Williams updated the Council that there is a meeting now scheduled with Economic Development and the interested party to discuss the possibility of purchasing a lot at the economic development industrial lot for the possibility of erecting a seed warehouse.

Archer addressed the Council with wanting to go through the current Title 10 (Vehicles and Traffic) ordinances. It was discussed the ordinances could be cleaned up and updated and the Street Committee will need to meet to discuss the same. This will be followed up in a future meeting.

Moved by P. Nagel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve the Mayor’s signing of Consent for Access to Property and Waiver of Liability so that DENR could have proper access to the cop shop property to do necessary inspections regarding the building of new hospital. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

The sale/transfer of City property to Avera was discussed. Moved by P. Nagel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve Resolution 2019-9-4 Resolution for Gratuitous Transfer of Real Property; Quit Claim Deed; and Warranty Deed to convey and transfer said real property to the nonprofit corporation, the Avera Gettysburg. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Wuttke informed that everyone is invited to the Avera groundbreaking on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11:30AM.

Ordinance No. 2019-8-7 (2020 Appropriation Ordinance) was discussed in final. All changes from first reading were made and approved of and all questions were answered. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, second reading and approval of Ordinance No. 2019-8-7 (2020 Appropriation Ordinance). Roll call was as follows: P. Nagel – Aye; Frost – Aye; VanBockel – Aye; D. Nagel – Aye; Archer – Aye; and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Rubble site fees were discussed for the demolition process in building the new hospital. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve a one-time rubble site fee of $10,000.00 for the entire demolition in building the new hospital, specifying “rubble only – no extra garbage”. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Archer discussed possible drainage work needing to be done in the South Park/North Main area and more gravel be put in that alleyway to help with water issues. Also, Roy Combellick’s curb stop needs to be tested for a possible leak. Anderson will be looking into it.

Mogard gave his police report. Mogard mentioned he contacted SD Emergency Mgmt. and will have numerous emergency blankets for survival kits available to be given out. Get into contact with Chief Mogard if interested in receiving one.

Officer Haupert has started her D.A.R.E. program at the school. In October, there are a couple Advanced Roadside Impaired Driver Enforcement (ARIDE) training sessions within the State and Mogard would like to attend one session that is nearby. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve Mogard to attend training on 10-1/10-2 in Chamberlain. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Also, on 12-3/12-4, Mogard would like to send Officer Haupert to Cannabis Detection Training. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve Officer Haupert to attend Cannabis Detection Training in Sioux Falls on 12-3/12-4. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson gave his maintenance report. Anderson asked for a motion approving signing of Grant Offer for Airport Improvement Program so the taxilane project may get started. Moved by Roseland, Frost seconded, to approve Mayor Wuttke and Attorney Larson to sign the Grant Offer for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) Project No. 3-46-0017-011-2019 for the Gettysburg Municipal Airport. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson also asked for approval to advertise for bids for more or less, 1500 ton of road gravel. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to advertise for bids on more or less, 1500 ton of road gravel to be delivered to City Shop. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Sealed bids must be delivered to City Office no later than 10:00AM CST on Friday, September 20, 2019, and will then be publicly opened and read aloud at 11:00AM CST at said office.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $2.275, Ruby FieldMaster $2.29, and AvGas $4.30. Moved by D. Nagel, P. Nagel seconded, to accept the bid from Agtegra. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, to approve ambulance write-offs in the amount of $2,824.76. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave financial report. Schatz asked a few questions regarding minutes. Her questions were answered by Council.

Schatz asked what she needed to get ready for EMTs attending the upcoming EMT Conference in Aberdeen and if a motion needed to be made approving such. Moved by D. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to table this discussion until October meeting once all information was given. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz informed Council that the Ag teacher, Mercedes Lemke, called to let us know that as one of her classes’ assignments, they would like to clean up Loitwood Park. Council was fine with this and very appreciative.

Moved by P. Nagel, Archer seconded, to approve signing the Anniversary Rating Supplement from South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance (SDPAA) to cover this year’s property and auto insurance. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. One snapper mower will be removed and the solar powered speed sign on King Avenue will be added.

Schatz asked approval to attend the 2019-2020 Election Workshop in Ft. Pierre on September 19, 2019. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve Schatz to attend the 2019-2020 Election Workshop in Ft. Pierre on September 19, 2019, and to pay the $25.00 registration. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve the following moving, demolition and building permits:

Moving Permit — Chad Rausch – 705 E Lincoln Ave. – move trailer house out/in

Demolition Permit – Avera – 700 E Garfield Ave. – tear down old hospital for new construction

Building Permits – Montana Dakota Utilities – 1104 E Custer – warehouse, office and garage; Vaughn Larson – 903 E Custer – shop sidewalk; Avera – 700 E Garfield Ave. – new hospital; Terry Axsom – 407 W Lincoln Ave. – 15×15 wood loading dock on N side of house

All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by D. Nagel, Archer seconded, to go into executive session for personnel at 9:03PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 9:20PM. Certifications were reviewed in executive session.

General Updates: Mogard asked if Officer Haupert could attend free training on Child Maltreatment Investigation in Aberdeen on September 26, 2019. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve Officer Haupert to attend free training on Child Maltreatment Investigation in Aberdeen on September 26, 2019. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Correspondence: 2020 Census Ad & Flyer; August – Airport Fuel Report;

Round Table: Officer Haupert stated the kids wanted her back to the school for D.A.R.E. next week and it will go through until November 19, 2019. Williams wanted to thank the Council on behalf of the Gettysburg Development Corporation for their continued support. VanBockel suggested Schatz and McRoberts discuss in the future any questions or concerns either may have regarding newspaper editorial vs. formal minutes. P. Nagel stated he had several people asking him about spraying conditions for mosquitos in town and how often are spraying. It was explained that we are still spraying but weather conditions (i.e. rain, wind and humidity) have affected this somewhat. P. Nagel also stated he will not be able to attend the Avera groundbreaking ceremony but wanted to say “Congratulations” to them.

Public Comment: None

Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to adjourn at 9:26PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Witness:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

-091919