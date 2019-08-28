Gettysburg City Council held special meeting Aug. 19

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

August 19, 2019

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on August 19, 2019, at 7:00 PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Phillip Nagel, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, and Kara Williams, Economic Development.

Linda Vail was not able to be at the meeting. P. Nagel discussed information he had from his recent visit with her regarding the demolition of the Vail building. Vail stated she has been in contact with a contractor and plans to have the building down by the end of October, 2019.

Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, motion to approve acceptance and signing of new CA 017 PCN 063U Gettysburg Community Access Grant for East, Potter, Broadway, & Harrison. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, the approval and signing of contract with Don Frost and Eric Ellwanger to complete tree work needing done at the city park. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

The first reading of the 2020 Budget Appropriations was held.

Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, motion to approve first reading of the 2020 Budget Appropriations pending line item changes discussed. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Correspondence: None.

Round Table: None.

Moved by P. Nagel, Archer seconded, to adjourn at 8:50 PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

