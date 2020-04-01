Gettysburg City Council held special meeting March 25

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

March 25, 2020

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on March 25, 2020, at 8:00 PM (via Zoom). Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Brad Frost, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Michael Larson, City Attorney, and Steven Zuber, EMT/Ambulance Director. Attending the meeting via Zoom from the public were as follows: Molly McRoberts, Kellee Persoon, Kyle Kusser, Nichole Archer, Mark Goebel, Amanda Hepper, Greg Gerber, Melissa Wigart, Elaine Hanley, Phillips, and Justin. Three i-phones in attendance were unidentifiable.

Appointment: Steven Zuber, as EMT/Ambulance Director, shared percentage possibilities of COVID-19 infection within our County and concerns with the community following CDC Guidelines to the best of their ability to limit the pandemic spread. Depending on actual percentages of infection, our hospital is only able to handle a certain number of patients and most would need to be transferred out via ambulance.

Resolution No. 2020-3-25, Resolution Promoting Health and Safety, was read aloud by S. Schatz. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, discussion regarding the first reading of Resolution No. 2020-3-25. Roseland stated the date should be changed to May 4, 2020, and P. Nagel suggested the wording “fine for each violation” should be changed to “fine for every day while in violation thereof”. Motion to approve first reading of said motion, second of same, and signing of Resolution No. 2020-3-25, Resolution Promoting Health and Safety, pending changes made as recommended by Roseland and P. Nagel was brought to a vote. All members present voted with roll call vote as follows: P. Nagel – Aye; Frost – Aye; VanBockel – Aye; D. Nagel – Aye; Archer – Aye; and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

The upcoming Ward 2 Election on April 14, 2020 was discussed with concerns of following CDC Guidelines. Currently, State guidelines are not allowing postponement or cancellation of local elections. Roseland encouraged to heavily promote the use of absentee voting and to follow CDC Guidelines to the best of our ability in social distancing and to ask citizens to call for appointments ahead of time to absentee vote in person. The day of election, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, will be ran accordingly with the limitation of only (3) voters in to vote at any given time. The appropriate distancing and sanitization will be of top priority. Moved by Roseland, Archer seconded, to approve advertising in the newspaper and on the City website and/or Facebook regarding absentee voting early. All members present voted with a roll call vote as follows: P. Nagel – Aye; Frost – Aye; VanBockel – Aye; D. Nagel – Aye; Archer – Aye; and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve our regular council meeting on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 7PM to be handled via Zoom. All members present voted with a roll call vote as follows: P. Nagel – Aye; Frost – Aye; VanBockel – Aye; D. Nagel – Aye; Archer – Aye; and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Roseland, D. Nagel seconded, to have a second special meeting via Zoom on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM regarding drawing up an ordinance to coincide with the resolution. All members present voted with a roll call vote as follows: P. Nagel – Aye; Frost – Aye; VanBockel – Aye; D. Nagel – Aye; Archer – Aye; and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

P. Nagel stated he does not like the idea that the government has to regulate private business, it is never good. However, to say the least, we are dealing with a very unique situation and, unfortunately, it is required.

Correspondence: None.

Round Table: None.

Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to adjourn at 9:00 PM. All members present voted with a roll call vote as follows: P. Nagel – Aye; Frost – Aye; VanBockel – Aye; D. Nagel – Aye; Archer – Aye; and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Published once at the total approximate cost of $40.80

-040220