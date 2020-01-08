Gettysburg City Council held year end meeting Dec. 30

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

December 30, 2019

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on December 30, 2019, at 7:00PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Brad Frost, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police and Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer.

Moved by Roseland, Archer seconded, to table the approval of the December 2, 2019, meeting minutes until the January 6, 2020, regular council meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport, $984.92 ;Ambulance, $3,515.88; Finance Office, $2,949.21; Parks, $180.00; Police, $8,235.90; Rubble Site, $551.93; Sewer, $1,816.39; Streets, $12,558.38; Swimming Pool, $635.47; Water, $5,406.40

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $36,834.48

Net Payroll $26,502.19

Aflac, Insurance, $517.67; Agtegra, Fuel, $7,046.33; Avera Health Plans Health Ins., $9,910.43; Bank of the West, Payroll Taxes and Sales Tax, $8,121.43; Blue Tarp/Northwestern Tool, Police Supplies, $15.99; Cam-Wal Electric Co-Op, Lights, $22.00; CDW Government, Inc., Police Equip., $386.03; Child Support Services, Payroll Deduction, $568.00; City of Gettysburg, Customer Water Deposit Corr., $175.00;

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Streets & Police Supplies, $940.07; Dean’s Repair, Police Repairs/Maintenance, $108.79; Decker Repair & Welding, Streets Supplies, $54.65; DENR, Prof. Svs., $1,500.00; Dollar General, Streets & Police Supplies, $49.00; Economic Development, 4th Qtr. Stipend, $5,000.00; Emergency Medical Products, Inc., Ambulance Supplies, $396.82;

Gas-n-Goodies, Car Washes, $27.00; Gettysburg Development Corp., BBB Taxes, $4,022.92; Great Western Bank, Ambulance & Finance Office Supplies, $411.79; Haupert, Shiann, Travel & Conference, $31.90; Heartland Payment Systems, Monthly Airport Fuel CC Fees, $98.55; Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc., Garbage, $6,200.85; In Stitches, Police Supplies, $28.00;

Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc., 1994 International Truck, $22,000.00; John Deere Financial, Streets Supplies, $22.18; Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, Police Supplies, $38.41; Keep It Safe, Computer Backups, $160.00; KLJ Engineering, Prof. Svs. – Projects, $503.02; Logan Electric, Inc., Oxygen Tank Refill & Light Repairs, $419.35; Marco, Copier Lease, $137.82;

Menard’s, Police Building Supplies, $110.79; Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems, Water Usage, $14,198.50; Midway Parts, Police Supplies & Streets Maintenance, $101.69; Mike’s Repair, Streets Repairs/Maintenance, $179.18; Mogard, Dave, Police Supplies, $62.00; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric and Lighting, $6,517.95; New Creations, Police & Finance Office Supplies, $161.83;

Northwest Pipe Fittings, Water & Sewer Supplies, $480.15; Petty Cash, Petty Cash, $18.13; Potter County News, Finance Office, Water & Streets Publications, $198.62; Praxair, Ambulance Supplies, $92.93; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, $80.34; Public Safety Center, Police Supplies, $97.92; Schlachter Lumber, Police Bldg. & Streets Supplies, $437.08;

SD Assn of Rural Water System, Annual Membership, $225.00; SD Dept. of Revenue, Water Testing Fees, $30.00; SD Dept. of Transportation, Airport Pavement Maintenance, $1,192.41; SD Municipal Attys. Assoc., Annual Dues, $20.00; SD Retirement Systems, Retirement, $4,430.74; Servall, Finance, Airport, Ambulance, & Police Rugs, $131.79; South Dakota One Call, Water Locate Fees, $8.40;

Standard Ins. Co., Dental & Vision Ins. – ACH, $218.96; True Value, Police & Streets Supplies, $516.36; US Postal Service, Water Bills Postage & Permit #19, $403.56; Venture Communications, Telephone/Fax/Internet, $896.96; Verizon Wireless, Streets & Police Phones, $319.21; Wager, Shane, Monthly IT Retainer, $120.00; WEX Bank, Fuel, $401.02; Zuber Refrigeration & Htg., Repairs/Maintenance, $87.85.

TOTAL CHECKS $127,155.56

Moved by Roseland, P. Nagel seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

A discussion was had on the (3) procare proposals submitted to the City from Stryker on our ambulance equipment. Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve the purchase of the second proposal – the 3-Year EMS Prevent plan at an upfront discounted price of $16,466.20. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Motion by P. Nagel, seconded by Frost, to approve Resolution 2019-12-2 Contingency Transfer. All members present voted and roll call was as follows: P. Nagel – Aye; Frost – Aye; Archer – Aye; Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Motion Automatic Budget Supplement – Airport – 101-43500

Motion by Archer, seconded by Roseland, to approve an automatic budget supplement in the amount of $406,500.00 as per SDCL 9-21-9.1 to the following accounts for federal grant revenue 101-33100 in the amount of $287,766.72 and state grant revenue 101-33400 in the amount of $178,699.00 received to be expended on the airport projects: 101-43500-42200 Professional Services and Fees and 101-43500-42900 Improve Other Than Buildings. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Motion Automatic Budget Supplement – West Nile Prevention – 101-44130-42610

Motion by P. Nagel, seconded by Frost, to approve an automatic budget supplement in the amount of $2,500.00 as per SDCL 9-21-9.1 to the following account for State grant revenue received to be expended in the West Nile Prevention department: 101-44130-42610. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to go into Executive Session for personnel at 7:20 PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 7:25 PM.

Schatz gave the finance office report. Moved by Roseland, Archer seconded, to approve to publish the Listing of 2019 Salaries. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Correspondence: Schatz announced a Thank You would be going out to Doug Quiett showing our appreciation for donations he recently made to the City.

Round Table: P. Nagel wanted to thank Doug Quiett for the donations he recently made. Archer also wanted to thank Doug Quiett for the donations he recently made and to also thank the City maintenance crew for moving the snow as quickly as they did.

Moved by P. Nagel, Archer seconded, Motion to Adjourn at 7:30PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

