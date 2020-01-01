Gettysburg makes news with snow amounts

It’s a miserable way to get on the map, but Gettysburg was honored by the state television news for having one of the highest snowfall amounts over the weekend.

On Sunday, Dec. 29, television stations across the state had Gettysburg listed at 14 inches of snow, just a scant inch and a half behind the mountain town of Deadwood. Hoven was tied for third place with Edgemont at 12 inches.

The weather cancelled the annual Firemen’s Ball for the second time, which had been set for Dec. 28 after being snowed out on Thanksgiving weekend.

See inside for pictures of the piles of snow.