Gettysburg motel open for now

A Gettysburg motel owned by AG Dakota of California, in addition to a number of similar properties across that state, has been the subject of questions primarily because of what one of the owners described as “bad business decisions.”

Gettysburg Inn and Suites, located on east Hwy 212 in Gettysburg, is back open for business, although is short staffed and the plans are to close this month. The motel has been the topic of a Kelo TV investigation, and last week the motel was left without staff to cover it, which prompted Alan Gross and Dave Hooper of AG Dakota to contact the Potter County News. Gross is reported to be transitioning out of the company and Hooper is taking over the operations.

A number of motels in the state were purchased by the company starting in 2018, and since the change in management, employees and contractors at various motels reported that they weren’t paid. Some property taxes were delinquent as well.

Hooper told the News that it was untrue that employees were left without being paid for up to four months, and that no local vendors were “stiffed.” When asked about liens filed against the company by local contractors, he said that was not unusual in business, and payments are being made to everyone. He also said that the company had experienced some employees setting up business accounts at area retail stores by giving a phantom address in Sioux Falls, then running up bills without the approval of the property owners.

He explained that Gross purchased the motel property and has continued to invest personal funds into the business, but that cannot continue. He said that although Gross should have filed bankruptcy, he hasn’t because he did not want anyone to be left unpaid.

Hooper also indicated that unfair and negative press has been much of the reason for problems faced by the business.

The motel has been in operation in Gettysburg since the early 1990s, originally built as a Super 8, then later owned by the Klocker family. It was purchased by AG Dakota in late 2018.

The Gettysburg Inn and Suites is currently for sale. AG Dakota runs motels in Sioux Falls, Wagner, and Clear Lake, and a motel in Canistota was sold by the company. They are also working to sell property in Salem and Chamberlain, in addition to the Gettysburg motel.

While Gross said he is not declaring bankruptcy and is trying to make payments, he also said that he believed that the business can successfully make it under local management. He said he has had inquiries to purchase the motel and hopes to be able to sell it and new owners can keep the Gettysburg location open.

There are also rooms available through KJ’s Inn and Suites which is the former Sage Motel at 605-765-2471, 212 Extended Stay Suites at 605-765-2932, Brown’s Hunting Lodge at 605-765-9150; along with area resorts and airbnb.com rentals.