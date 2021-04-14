Gettysburg PD policy resolution

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-4-5

ADOPTION OF POLICE POLICY

STANDARD

OPERATING GUIDELINES

A RESOLUTION ADOPTING THE POLICE POLICY STANDARD OPERATING GUIDELINES OF THE CITY OF GETTYSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT AS PROMULGATED BY THE CHIEF OF POLICE:

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GETTYSBURG, SOUTH DAKOTA:

1. That pursuant to South Dakota State law, the Police Policy Standard Operating Guidelines as set out in final draft dated April 5, 2021, by the Chief of Police of the City of Gettysburg Police Department is hereby adopted by reference herein, as if set out word for word.

2. That all resolutions or parts of resolutions in conflict herewith are hereby repealed to the extent of that conflict.

3. That it is ascertained and declared that it is necessary for the public peace and welfare of the citizens of the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, that this resolution shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage.

PASSED this 5th day of April 2021.

APPROVED:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

David Mogard, Chief of Police

Published once at the total approximate cost of $14.98

-041521