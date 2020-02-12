Gettysburg Principal honored in Region 5

An announcement Tuesday morning from the South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals reported that Gettysburg High School principal Mrs. Wendy Smith has been named the Region 5 Principal of the Year.

She was nominated by her peers in the region for this honor because of her leadership which is evident not only in the Gettysburg school district, but throughout the region and across the state. She will receive her formal award during a banquet held at the State Principal’s Conference on Thursday, April 2 at Arrowwood Cedar Shores Resort in Oacoma.