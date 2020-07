Gettysburg School 2020-2021 Proposed Budget

PROPOSED BUDGET & MEANS OF FINANCE FOR FY 2020-2021

Gettysburg School District

APPROPRIATIONS: GENERAL FUND CAPITAL OUTLAY SPECIAL EDUCATION BOND RED

INSTRUCTIONAL PROGRAMS450,000

ELEMENTARY396,146.0038,625.00

JUNIOR HIGH185,531.006,000.00

SECONDARY442,748.0019,200.00

SPECIAL PROGRAMS0.00

SPECIAL ED PROGRAMS394,695.00

TITLE I57,985.00

TOTAL INSTRUCTIONAL1,082,410.0063,825.00394,695.00

SUPPORT SERVICESGUIDANCE57,383.00NURSE/HEALTH SVCS2,500.00504 SERVICES500.00PSYCHOLOGICAL SERVICES20,000.00

SPEECH PATHOLOGY52,179.00

AUDIOLOGY SERVICES800.00

STUDENT THERAPY SERVICES16,800.00

IMPROVEMENT OF INSTRUCTION42,655.00EDUCATIONAL MEDIA51,650.005,600.00

BOARD OF EDUCATION27,427.00EXECUTIVE ADMIN SERVICES58,647.00900.00

OFFICE OF PRINCIPAL SERVICES177,497.00OTHER SUPPORT SERVICES29,000.00FISCAL SERVICES99,903.007,132.00

CONSTRUCTION/IMPROVEMENTS50,000.00

BUILDING RENTAL10,000.00

OPERATION OF PLANT SERVICES277,910.0015,800.00

PUPIL TRANSPORTATION SERVICES36,787.000.00

STAFF SERVICESOTHER COSTS950.000.0011,100.00

TOTAL SUPPORT SERVICES862,809.0089,432.00100,879.00

UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS250.00DEBT SERVICE0.00

MALE COCURRICULAR ACTIVITIES66,571.000.00

FEMALE COCURRICULAR ACTIVIES43,578.000.00

TRANSPORTATION FOR COCURRICULAR ACT11,535.00COMBINED COCURRICULAR ACTIVITIES74,404.000.00

CONTINGENCY20,000.00TRANSFER TO GENERAL FUND148,460.00

RESERVED FOR FUTURE YRS333,533.000.00

RESERVED FOR VEHICLE/TRACK UPDATES17,500.00

TOTAL APPROPRIATIONS2,161,557.00652,750.00495,574.00$450,000.00

MEANS OF FINANCE: LOCAL REVENUE TAXES-RECEIVABLE, CURRENT 835,838.00 650,000.00 387,953.00 450,000.00

TAXES-RECEIVABLE, DELINQUENT4,000.001,250.00800.00

GROSS RECEIPTS90,000.00INTEREST4,000.00500.00500.00

ADMISSIONS/CO-OP REV74,000.001,000.00

RENTAL1,500.00DONATIONS & CONTRIBUTIONS4,100.000.00

OTHER18,400.000.000.00

LOCAL RESERVE0.000.0054,687.00

MEDICAID DIRECT SVCS0.00

MEDICAID INDIRECT SVCS7,000.00700.00

TOTAL LOCAL REVENUE 1,038,838.00 652,750.00 444,640.00

INTERMEDIATE REVENUECOUNTY APPORTIONMENT19,000.00STATE REVENUESTATE AID790,915.00EXCEPTIONAL CHILD0.00

APPORTIONMENT20,000.00BANK FRANCHISE TAX39,000.00OTHER RESTRICTED GRANTS-IN-AIDOTHER STATE AID

TOTAL STATE REVENUE849,915.000.000.00

FEDERAL REVENUESPED PRESCHOOL3,010.00

SPED IDEA PART B47,924.00

SPED IDEA PART C0.00

OTHER FEDERAL REVENUE105,344.00

TOTAL FEDERAL REVENUE105,344.000.0050,934.00

TRANSFER FROM CAPITAL OUTLAY148,460.00SALE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY0.00

TOTAL MEANS OF FINANCE 2,161,557.00 652,750.00 495,574.00 $450,000.00

FOOD SERVICEExpenditures 140,000.00 Revenue 140,000.00 Enterprise Fund-Expenditures $13,392 Revenue $13,392

There will be public hearing on this 2020-21 proposed budget at 7:00 PM on July 13, 2020 in the Chorus room.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published once at the total approximate cost of $251.67 -070920