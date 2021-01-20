Gettysburg school board election is April 13

January 11, 2021

January 2021-1

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following:

Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Kelly Nagel, Mercedes Lemke and Aleisha McCarthy.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 6:30 PM.

A thank you note from Sara Wuttke was read.

Open Forum: None

Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to approve the agenda with the following additions: Add FSA programs and Executive Session for Legal, SDCL 1-25-2-3. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kusser, second by Zeigler to approve the following consent agenda: Approve the Dec. 14, 2020 regular board meeting minutes and the Dec. 21, 2020 special board meeting minutes; approve the financial reports; approve the January 7, 2020 claims and recognize there were no new conflict of interest disclosures. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Schatz recognizes that he has a conflict of interest with claims to Schatz Electric and his aye vote does not include that claim.

Mikkelsen left the meeting at this time.

Mr. Sundberg reported that the old gym roof work is progressing well. The elementary heating project and options were discussed. Locker room clocks will be ordered.

The Back to School plan with tiers and numbers out of school discussed.

The FSA program discussion, regarding our test plot, was tabled until the next meeting.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to approve amending policy JFB and the 1st readings of JECG, JFB-R(1), JFBC, JFB-E(1) and JFB-E(2). All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rausch, second by Zeigler to set the election date as April 13, 2021. Brian Robbennolt and Daryn Zeigler’s 3 year terms are up this year. The first day to take out a petition is January 29, 2021.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve OE 2020-21 #4. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson discussed COVID testing. She also informed the Board that our CD was due to be renewed, but because of the low interest rates, that the money from the CD was deposited into the Business Money Market account. CD rates will be re-assessed in 6 months.

Mrs. Wendy Smith discussed the possibility of a foreign exchange student continuing in our school next year and the process with that. She discussed upcoming activities. She also thanked the anonymous donor for the bonuses for staff.

Mr. Sundberg informed the Board that the legislative session begins tomorrow. He discussed the COVID vaccine and the possibility for a vaccination clinic in the school. He discussed additional COVID funding along with the possibility for 2.4% increase in state funding for next year.

Motion Kusser, second by Rausch to adjourn for Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 7:12 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 7:55 PM.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to adjourn for Executive Session for Legal, SDCL 1-25-2-3 at 7:56 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 8:00 PM.

The next meeting will be on Wed., February 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM.

Motion by Kusser, second by Zeigler to adjourn the meeting at 8:05 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Published once at the total approximate cost of $181.03.

-012121