Gettysburg school board election is April 13

January 11, 2021
January 2021-1
The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following:
Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Kelly Nagel, Mercedes Lemke and Aleisha McCarthy.
The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 6:30 PM.
A thank you note from Sara Wuttke was read.
Open Forum: None
Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to approve the agenda with the following additions: Add FSA programs and Executive Session for Legal, SDCL 1-25-2-3. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Kusser, second by Zeigler to approve the following consent agenda: Approve the Dec. 14, 2020 regular board meeting minutes and the Dec. 21, 2020 special board meeting minutes; approve the financial reports; approve the January 7, 2020 claims and recognize there were no new conflict of interest disclosures. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Schatz recognizes that he has a conflict of interest with claims to Schatz Electric and his aye vote does not include that claim.
January 8, 2021 Claims
GENERAL FUND
Vendor Amount Description ARAMARK 85.40 Dec svcs
B&R BAUER, INC. 300.00 Cust/winterize FB complex
BAN-KOE SYSTEMS, INC. 2,510.21 Rpr smoke detector locker rms
CAREERSAFE 475.00 Ag/OSHA certifications
CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 960.94 Cust/COVID supplies
CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 267.03 AD/COVID/AG/HS supplies
CITY OF GETTYSBURG 297.63 Water
DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 19.58 Tech/Fus supplies
DECKER REPAIR & WELDING, LLC 20.90 Ag/iron
ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 676.24 Printer/Copier copies/
Thermal Camera
FAULKTON SCHOOL DIST 24-2 125.00 WR entry fee
G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 2,124.55
aylee Sorum 15.45 Reimb one-act supplies
irsten Hansen 20.22 Reimb classroom supplies
ris Frericks 84.00 GBB official
aren Lorenz 120.00 GBB official
aul Rozell 120.00 GBB official
ark Ulrich 139.20 BBDH official
arin Vetch 166.60 BBDH official
ason Rabenberg 177.01 BBDH official
ason Rabenberg 150.00 BBDH official
elly Eismann 150.00 BBDH official
ryan Zahn182.07BBDH offiical
enny Wheeler 100.00 Bonus (from donation)
im Tennant 200.00 Bonus (from donation)
hawn Tennant 200.00 Bonus (from donation)
hane Wager 200.00 Bonus (from donation)
G’BURG SCHOOL – LUNCH FUND 611.35 Lunch 2nds and snack
milk pd by Board/Nov
GAS’N GOODIES 402.00 Vehicle gas & car wash
GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 345.00 Monthly networking fee
HEARTLAND WASTE MNGMT. INC. 240.00 Dec svcs
HEGSTROM, RANDY 290.00 Pest spraying svcs
IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL 75.00 WR entry fee
JAYMAR 149.38 Fiscal forms
JOSTENS, INC. 612.36 AD/Chenille letters
LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 70.25 FACS groc & supplies
LYMAN WRESTLING CLUB 100.00 WR entry fee
MCCOOK CENTRAL SCHOOL 125.00 WR entry fee
MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH
HEM COR 1,036.02 Cust supplies
MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 5,959.6a5 Elec/Nat gas
NAGEL, KELLI 107.31 Reim supplies/GBB
coach’s membership
OFFICE OF WEIGHTS & MEASURES 56.00 Certify WR scales
PETTY CASH 53.20 Postage
POTTER COUNTY NEWS 45.00 Elem Lib subscr
SCHATZ ELECTRIC INC. 345.00 Change lights school sign
SCHLACHTER LUMBER 58.57 Cust supplies
SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. 83.40 Fiscal/school office supplies
SDHSAA 50.00 GBB coaching class fine
SIGN DESIGN & LABELING, INC. 331.00 WR wall charts
STANLEY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 75.00 WR entry fee
STANLEY’S, INC. 873.86 Bus diesel
TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 119.56 Ag/AD supplies
VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC. 403.64 Communications
WAGER, SHANE 2,140.00 Jan tech svcs
CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND
COMMTECH INC. 1,437.69 Add keyfob/playground doors
ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 496.71 Copier/printer leases
HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS 130.90 BBB uniform
LOOKOUT BOOKS 247.70 HS Lib books
SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND
AUTISM BEHAVIORAL
ONSULTING, LLC 3,659.28 Professional svcs
CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 352.87 SpEd supplies
ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 61.45 SpEd printer leases/copies
SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 35.50 SpEd supplies
WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 2,084.00Psychological svcs
FOOD SERVICE FUND
HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 120.00 Dec svcs
TAHER, INC. 10,927.71 Nov purchased services
Mikkelsen left the meeting at this time.
Mr. Sundberg reported that the old gym roof work is progressing well. The elementary heating project and options were discussed. Locker room clocks will be ordered.
The Back to School plan with tiers and numbers out of school discussed.
The FSA program discussion, regarding our test plot, was tabled until the next meeting.
Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to approve amending policy JFB and the 1st readings of JECG, JFB-R(1), JFBC, JFB-E(1) and JFB-E(2). All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Rausch, second by Zeigler to set the election date as April 13, 2021. Brian Robbennolt and Daryn Zeigler’s 3 year terms are up this year. The first day to take out a petition is January 29, 2021.
Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve OE 2020-21 #4. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Business Manager Everson discussed COVID testing. She also informed the Board that our CD was due to be renewed, but because of the low interest rates, that the money from the CD was deposited into the Business Money Market account. CD rates will be re-assessed in 6 months.
Mrs. Wendy Smith discussed the possibility of a foreign exchange student continuing in our school next year and the process with that. She discussed upcoming activities. She also thanked the anonymous donor for the bonuses for staff.
Mr. Sundberg informed the Board that the legislative session begins tomorrow. He discussed the COVID vaccine and the possibility for a vaccination clinic in the school. He discussed additional COVID funding along with the possibility for 2.4% increase in state funding for next year.
Motion Kusser, second by Rausch to adjourn for Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 7:12 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 7:55 PM.
Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to adjourn for Executive Session for Legal, SDCL 1-25-2-3 at 7:56 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 8:00 PM.
The next meeting will be on Wed., February 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM.
Motion by Kusser, second by Zeigler to adjourn the meeting at 8:05 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Barbara Everson, Business Manager
Brian Robbennolt, Board President
