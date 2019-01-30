Gettysburg School Board notice of vacancies

NOTICE OF VACANCY

ON SCHOOL BOARD

GETTYSBURG SCHOOL

DISTRICT 53-1

The following school board positions will become vacant due to the expiration of the present terms of office of the following school board members:

Matthew Cronin 3 year term

Kevin Geditz 3 year term

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 25, 2019 and petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at Gettysburg School, 100 E King Ave, Gettysburg SD between the hours of 8AM and 4:30 PM CST not later than February 22, 2019 at 5:00 PM CST or mailed by registered mail not later than February 22, 2019 at 5PM CST.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $17.62

-012419-013119