Gettysburg School Board notice of vacancies

NOTICE OF VACANCY
ON SCHOOL BOARD
GETTYSBURG SCHOOL
DISTRICT 53-1
The following school board positions will become vacant due to the expiration of the present terms of office of the following school board members:
Matthew Cronin 3 year term
Kevin Geditz 3 year term
Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 25, 2019 and petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at Gettysburg School, 100 E King Ave, Gettysburg SD between the hours of 8AM and 4:30 PM CST not later than February 22, 2019 at 5:00 PM CST or mailed by registered mail not later than February 22, 2019 at 5PM CST.
Barbara Everson, Business Manager
