Gettysburg School Board notice of vacancy

NOTICE OF VACANCY ON SCHOOL

BOARD GETTYSBURG

SCHOOL DISTRICT 53-1

The following school board positions will become vacant due to the expiration of the present terms of office of the following school board members:

Kenny Goebel 3 year term

Paul Kellogg 3 year term

Mark Schatz 3 year term

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 31, 2020 and petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at Gettysburg School, 100 E King Ave, Gettysburg SD between the hours of 8AM and 4:30 PM CST not later than February 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST or mailed by registered mail not later than February 28, 2020 at 5PM CST.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $17.98

-011620-012320