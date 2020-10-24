Gettysburg school does not qualify for free meals

October 12, 2020
October 2020-1
The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following:
Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg via phone, then in person, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen and Chad Rausch. Absent: Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Kelli Nagel, Mercedes Lemke, Caylee Sorum and Dean Marske.
The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM.
Open Forum: Dean Marske from HKG Architects presented the school with a donation of $10,000. The school board would like to thank HKG for this generous donation. Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kusser to accept the donation. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye; Kellogg aye; Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye and Rausch aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Rausch, second by Kellogg to approve the agenda with the following additions: Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 and approve hiring. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye; Kellogg aye; Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye and Rausch aye. Motion carried.
Motion by Kusser, second by Mikkelsen to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the 9-14-20 regular board meeting and the 9-15-20 special board meeting with the correction of Alexander Gimbel to Alexandra; approve the financial reports; approve the 10-8-20 claims; and acknowledge there are no new conflict of interest disclosures. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye; Kellogg aye; Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye and Rausch aye. Motion carried.
October 2020 Claims
In order of VENDOR, AMOUNT and DESCRIPTION.
GENERAL FUND:
ABERDEEN AWARDS 99.00 Battler XC supplies
ALL-AROUND GRAPHIX 19.00 Battler XC ribbons
AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. 169.74 Sept svcs
B&R TRUCK REPAIR, LLC 4,127.53 Svc/rprs gas in fuel tank(2)
BROADCAST MUSIC, INC. 152.72 Music license FY21
CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 310.02 Cust supplies
CHASE CARDMEMBER
SERVICES 3,764.09
Tech/COVID/ELEM/HS/Cust/Fiscal supplies
CITY OF GETTYSBURG805.51Water
COMMTECH INC 405.00 RPR intercom
DAKOTA FARM & RANCH
SUPPLY 162.80 Bus/Tech/Cust/Covid supplies
DESIGN BY DAYLE 75.00 Face masks/COVID
DOLLAR GENERAL 9.59 Elem supplies
ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS
INC. 785.90
Thermal camera lease/printer/copier supplies
EVERSON, BARBARA 28.52 Fiscal mileage
G’BURG SCHOOL –
IMPREST 1,917.86
Redfield School 40.00 CC entry fee
Nicole Bowman 110.00 VB official/riding time
Todd Sandal 140.40 VB official/mileage
Lee Johnson 125.00 FB official
Houstyn Heinz 125.00 FB official
Dennis Heinz 234.20 FB official/mileage
Brad McGirr 125.00 FB official
Klint Kinney 125.00 FB official
Dan Nikolas 174.00 VB official/mileage
Gary Weismantel 142.08 VB official/mileage
Post Office 275.00 Postage
DCI 86.50 Background checks on J.Hanson/J.Zweber
Ipswich School 45.00 CC Entry fee
Dollar General 71.84 AD/AG/Elem/HS/Fiscal supplies
CCASD 40.00 Viral Counselor workshop entry fee
GWB58.84Deposit slips
G’BURG SCHOOL –
T & A FUND 375.00 Reim Perkins expense(FFA)/Supt/Region 3 dues
GAS’N GOODIES 1,092.09 School vehicle gas
GIMBEL, LEXY 140.00Band masks/COVID
GOLDEN WEST
TECHNOLOGIES 345.00 Monthly networking fee
HANSON, DONNA 70.00 Band masks/COVID
HEARTLAND WASTE
MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 Sept grbg svc
IMAGINE LEARNING, INC. 100.00 Elem literacy license
IXL LEARNING 5,723.00 FY21 site license & teacher learning
LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 25.99 Elem/HS supplies
LEMKE, MERCEDES 17.04 Reim concrete pumpkins/Ag
MAAS, MIRIAM 100.00 Band masks/COVID
MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH
CHEM COR 758.08 Cust & COVID supplies
MIKE’S REPAIR 1,059.01Replace Tires/Minibus
MONTANA DAKOTA
UTILITIES 4,100.46 Electricity/Nat. gas
NETOP TECH, INC. 255.30 Tech/Vision Safety subscr
PETTY CASH 36.75 Postage
POTTER COUNTY NEWS 197.02 Fiscal printing/adv
SCHATZ ELECTRIC INC 663.58
Cust supplies/COVID therm cam outlet/jack
SCHLACHTER LUMBER 237.22 Bus barn elec/Jul-Sept
SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 103.58 Elem/HS/office supplies
SMITH, CRAIG E. 195.00 Legal fees
VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS
INC 402.09 Communications
WAGER, SHANE 2,290.00 Tech svcs
WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING,
INC. 412.76 RPR leak mech room/CC rental
ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEATING 319.95
Rprs on appliances
CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND:
ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS
INC. 496.71 Printer/Copier leases
ENTERPRISE SALES
CO. 12,000.01 Downpmt on reroofing old gym
G & R CONTROLS 2,495.00 Facility software program
SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND:
AVERA GETTYSBURG 210.00PT/OT svcs
CHASE CARDMEMBER
SERVICES317.36SpEd supplies
ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS
INC. 59.65 SPED printer leases/copies
LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 23.38 Groc & supplies WESTERN PSYCHOLOGICAL
SERVICE 96.80 ABAS-3 teacher form
WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 5,752.00 Psychological svcs
FOOD SERVICE FUND:
CHASE CARDMEMBER
SERVICES 137.94 FFV program coolers
HEARTLAND WASTE
MANAGEMENT INC. 120.00 Sept grbg svc
September Finance Statement
See statement included.
Business Manager Everson presented the bill from LEC for the band room, both inside and outside work, along with installation of the slide. She did not get it included when the claims were sent to the Board prior to the meeting. Motion by Rausch, second by Kusser to approve the claims to LEC for $54,859.77. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye; Kellogg aye; Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye and Rausch aye. Motion carried.
We received an estimate from Enterprise Sales for repairs on the new gym roof. The building committee will continue to evaluate solutions to this issue.
Elementary boilers issues and options were discussed. The building committee will be working on this.
Schatz entered the meeting at this time.
The back to school plan was discussed at length. Kellogg came to the meeting in person during this discussion. Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Schatz to change the school policy on close contact to that if a student has close contact to a positive case and both the student and the positive case are wearing masks, the close contact may come to school. They will be required to wear masks at all times at school and at all practices and co-curricular and extra-curricular events for 14 days and get their temperature taken 3 times/day while at school. This motion also includes return to play information to follow SDHSAA guidelines. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
October 2020-3
Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to appoint Daryn Zeigler to the Delegate Assembly. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Home School applications 2020-2021 15-16 were acknowledged.
Business Manager Everson reported that the FYE 2020 audit was completed on Friday and an exit interview will be held soon via telephone. She also reported that she has been in contact with the State CANS office and that the Gettysburg School does not currently qualify for the free meals through the end of the year. The Fresh Fruit & Vegetable program has begun and K-5 are receiving healthy snacks 3 days per week. She received the final assessments for our school district and our valuation decreased this year. Gettysburg School received an initial payment of $101,700 in Coronavirus Relief Funds and we will receive an additional approximately $10,000.
Mrs Wendy Smith handed out state assessments and discussed them. She reported on Homecoming week activities and thanked everyone for their help during this time and she also discussed upcoming events.
Mr. Sundberg reported that the school will be receiving free rapid Covid testing kits from the State. There was discussion on our nurse contract and functions.
Motion by Kellogg, second by Kusser to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 9:08 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 9:29 PM.
Motion by Rausch, second by Schatz to approve hiring Jason Johnson as a part-time (12-15 hrs/week) custodian at $12/hr. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
The next meeting is scheduled for November 9, 2020 at 7:30 PM.
Motion by Kellogg, second by Mikkelsen to adjourn the meeting at 9:32 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.
Barbara Everson, Business Manager Brian Robbennolt, Board President
Published once at the total approximate cost of $175.43.
-102220
Leave a Reply