Gettysburg school does not qualify for free meals

October 12, 2020

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following:

Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg via phone, then in person, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen and Chad Rausch. Absent: Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Kelli Nagel, Mercedes Lemke, Caylee Sorum and Dean Marske.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM.

Open Forum: Dean Marske from HKG Architects presented the school with a donation of $10,000. The school board would like to thank HKG for this generous donation. Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kusser to accept the donation. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye; Kellogg aye; Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye and Rausch aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rausch, second by Kellogg to approve the agenda with the following additions: Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 and approve hiring. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye; Kellogg aye; Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye and Rausch aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kusser, second by Mikkelsen to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the 9-14-20 regular board meeting and the 9-15-20 special board meeting with the correction of Alexander Gimbel to Alexandra; approve the financial reports; approve the 10-8-20 claims; and acknowledge there are no new conflict of interest disclosures. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye; Kellogg aye; Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye and Rausch aye. Motion carried.

October 2020 Claims

In order of VENDOR, AMOUNT and DESCRIPTION.

GENERAL FUND:

ABERDEEN AWARDS 99.00 Battler XC supplies

ALL-AROUND GRAPHIX 19.00 Battler XC ribbons

AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. 169.74 Sept svcs

B&R TRUCK REPAIR, LLC 4,127.53 Svc/rprs gas in fuel tank(2)

BROADCAST MUSIC, INC. 152.72 Music license FY21

CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 310.02 Cust supplies

CHASE CARDMEMBER

SERVICES 3,764.09

Tech/COVID/ELEM/HS/Cust/Fiscal supplies

CITY OF GETTYSBURG805.51Water

COMMTECH INC 405.00 RPR intercom

DAKOTA FARM & RANCH

SUPPLY 162.80 Bus/Tech/Cust/Covid supplies

DESIGN BY DAYLE 75.00 Face masks/COVID

DOLLAR GENERAL 9.59 Elem supplies

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS

INC. 785.90

Thermal camera lease/printer/copier supplies

EVERSON, BARBARA 28.52 Fiscal mileage

G’BURG SCHOOL –

IMPREST 1,917.86

Redfield School 40.00 CC entry fee

Nicole Bowman 110.00 VB official/riding time

Todd Sandal 140.40 VB official/mileage

Lee Johnson 125.00 FB official

Houstyn Heinz 125.00 FB official

Dennis Heinz 234.20 FB official/mileage

Brad McGirr 125.00 FB official

Klint Kinney 125.00 FB official

Dan Nikolas 174.00 VB official/mileage

Gary Weismantel 142.08 VB official/mileage

Post Office 275.00 Postage

DCI 86.50 Background checks on J.Hanson/J.Zweber

Ipswich School 45.00 CC Entry fee

Dollar General 71.84 AD/AG/Elem/HS/Fiscal supplies

CCASD 40.00 Viral Counselor workshop entry fee

GWB58.84Deposit slips

G’BURG SCHOOL –

T & A FUND 375.00 Reim Perkins expense(FFA)/Supt/Region 3 dues

GAS’N GOODIES 1,092.09 School vehicle gas

GIMBEL, LEXY 140.00Band masks/COVID

GOLDEN WEST

TECHNOLOGIES 345.00 Monthly networking fee

HANSON, DONNA 70.00 Band masks/COVID

HEARTLAND WASTE

MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 Sept grbg svc

IMAGINE LEARNING, INC. 100.00 Elem literacy license

IXL LEARNING 5,723.00 FY21 site license & teacher learning

LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 25.99 Elem/HS supplies

LEMKE, MERCEDES 17.04 Reim concrete pumpkins/Ag

MAAS, MIRIAM 100.00 Band masks/COVID

MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH

CHEM COR 758.08 Cust & COVID supplies

MIKE’S REPAIR 1,059.01Replace Tires/Minibus

MONTANA DAKOTA

UTILITIES 4,100.46 Electricity/Nat. gas

NETOP TECH, INC. 255.30 Tech/Vision Safety subscr

PETTY CASH 36.75 Postage

POTTER COUNTY NEWS 197.02 Fiscal printing/adv

SCHATZ ELECTRIC INC 663.58

Cust supplies/COVID therm cam outlet/jack

SCHLACHTER LUMBER 237.22 Bus barn elec/Jul-Sept

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 103.58 Elem/HS/office supplies

SMITH, CRAIG E. 195.00 Legal fees

VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS

INC 402.09 Communications

WAGER, SHANE 2,290.00 Tech svcs

WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING,

INC. 412.76 RPR leak mech room/CC rental

ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEATING 319.95

Rprs on appliances

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND:

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS

INC. 496.71 Printer/Copier leases

ENTERPRISE SALES

CO. 12,000.01 Downpmt on reroofing old gym

G & R CONTROLS 2,495.00 Facility software program

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND:

AVERA GETTYSBURG 210.00PT/OT svcs

CHASE CARDMEMBER

SERVICES317.36SpEd supplies

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS

INC. 59.65 SPED printer leases/copies

LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 23.38 Groc & supplies WESTERN PSYCHOLOGICAL

SERVICE 96.80 ABAS-3 teacher form

WILLIAMS, THEODORE L. 5,752.00 Psychological svcs

FOOD SERVICE FUND:

CHASE CARDMEMBER

SERVICES 137.94 FFV program coolers

HEARTLAND WASTE

MANAGEMENT INC. 120.00 Sept grbg svc

September Finance Statement

See statement included.

Business Manager Everson presented the bill from LEC for the band room, both inside and outside work, along with installation of the slide. She did not get it included when the claims were sent to the Board prior to the meeting. Motion by Rausch, second by Kusser to approve the claims to LEC for $54,859.77. Roll call vote: Robbennolt aye; Kellogg aye; Kusser aye, Mikkelsen aye and Rausch aye. Motion carried.

We received an estimate from Enterprise Sales for repairs on the new gym roof. The building committee will continue to evaluate solutions to this issue.

Elementary boilers issues and options were discussed. The building committee will be working on this.

Schatz entered the meeting at this time.

The back to school plan was discussed at length. Kellogg came to the meeting in person during this discussion. Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Schatz to change the school policy on close contact to that if a student has close contact to a positive case and both the student and the positive case are wearing masks, the close contact may come to school. They will be required to wear masks at all times at school and at all practices and co-curricular and extra-curricular events for 14 days and get their temperature taken 3 times/day while at school. This motion also includes return to play information to follow SDHSAA guidelines. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to appoint Daryn Zeigler to the Delegate Assembly. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Home School applications 2020-2021 15-16 were acknowledged.

Business Manager Everson reported that the FYE 2020 audit was completed on Friday and an exit interview will be held soon via telephone. She also reported that she has been in contact with the State CANS office and that the Gettysburg School does not currently qualify for the free meals through the end of the year. The Fresh Fruit & Vegetable program has begun and K-5 are receiving healthy snacks 3 days per week. She received the final assessments for our school district and our valuation decreased this year. Gettysburg School received an initial payment of $101,700 in Coronavirus Relief Funds and we will receive an additional approximately $10,000.

Mrs Wendy Smith handed out state assessments and discussed them. She reported on Homecoming week activities and thanked everyone for their help during this time and she also discussed upcoming events.

Mr. Sundberg reported that the school will be receiving free rapid Covid testing kits from the State. There was discussion on our nurse contract and functions.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Kusser to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 9:08 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 9:29 PM.

Motion by Rausch, second by Schatz to approve hiring Jason Johnson as a part-time (12-15 hrs/week) custodian at $12/hr. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

The next meeting is scheduled for November 9, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Mikkelsen to adjourn the meeting at 9:32 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager Brian Robbennolt, Board President

-102220