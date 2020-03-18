Gettysburg school remains closed

A special school board meeting was held the evening of Friday, March 13 at the Gettysburg School. A state mandated school closure was discussed, along with what will be done in the best interest of the students and staff during that time.

A timeline presented by Gettysburg school’s superintendent Mr. Chip Sundberg showed information provided to his office between 7:32 a.m. until 4:29 p.m. on Friday, and how information changed as it was given to the school throughout the day. It ended with the announcement requiring schools across the state be closed this week to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Teachers and support staff were in school the first half of the week to do deep cleaning and assemble information/learning packets for parents of students. During that time, teachers were also preparing for online/e-learning classwork with the students. The hope is to have teachers comfortable enough to start online work by Thursday. More information on that will be provided as it becomes available.

Mr. Sundberg said that the e-learning preparations are being done primarily in the event the school closure is continued longer than a week, stressing the importance of continuing to educate the kids. Although he said the remote access learning is not ideal, it is necessary and the school needs to educate them as best they can; if that needs to be done remotely, that’s what the school will do. He added that it will be a big learning curve for everybody, with the focus on doing the best they can for the kids and this is one way to be able to continue educating them during the closure.

Plans may change, and it is important to be flexible and patient. He asked that people check the Gettysburg school’s website at www.gettysburg.k12.sd.us and facebook page for information updates. A text message was sent to parents’ cell phones with a survey link to help the school determine the availability and need for home/student computer access, and to get a count for those students who may still want breakfast and lunch from the school. Contact the school with additional questions.