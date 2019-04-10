Gettysburg School seeks bids for Suburbans

Gettysburg School has the following

For Sale by Sealed Bids:

2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500, 224,000 miles

2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500, 161,000 miles

Bids are for each vehicle separately.

For more information or to view vehicles, contact Chip Sundberg, 765-2436

Mail bids to:

Gettysburg School,

100 E King Ave,

Gettysburg SD 57442

Attn: Suburban bid

Bid deadline May 3, 2019

Gettysburg School Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $15.46

-041119-041819