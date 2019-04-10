Gettysburg School seeks bids for Suburbans

Gettysburg School has the following
For Sale by Sealed Bids:
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500, 224,000 miles
2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500, 161,000 miles
Bids are for each vehicle separately.
For more information or to view vehicles, contact Chip Sundberg, 765-2436
Mail bids to:
Gettysburg School,
100 E King Ave,
Gettysburg SD 57442
Attn: Suburban bid
Bid deadline May 3, 2019
Gettysburg School Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Published twice at the total approximate cost of $15.46
-041119-041819
