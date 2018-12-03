Gettysburg School seeks bids for window/mini split project

The Gettysburg School District is requesting bids for a window/mini split project.

This project includes the removal of existing glass blocks and window air conditioning units for all rooms involved. Room numbers include 201, 203, 205, 206, 207, 208, 211, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222 (only two windows), and 213 and 204 (Note: Room 213 (Elementary Library) and 204 already have mini splits that will need to be removed and reinstalled).

Total number of existing classroom windows to be closed up completely as per drawing and specs, with Manko window systems or equivalent. Quantity: 31

Total number of existing windows to have new window installation with approximate 6’3 ½“ X 5’ 10” Quantity: 33

Bathroom window replacement to have new window installation with Privacy Glass with approximate size of 22 ¾” X 74” Quantity: 5

“Old Kitchen” window replacement to have new window installation with approximate size 63” X 57” Quantity: 2

Wrestling Locker Room window replacement to have new window installation with Privacy Glass with approximate size of 48” X 31” Quantity: 8

**Style for classroom windows to be as per drawing and specs, with Manko window systems or equivalent.

**Style of “old kitchen”, bathroom, and wrestling room windows to be Manko window systems or equivalent.

**Contractor shall field verify window opening sizes before ordering, and verify placement of operating windows, and closed up windows in each room with the owner before installation.

Contractor will provide one mini split installed in newly closed up window are for each of the following classrooms: 201, 203, 205, 206, 207, 208, 211, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 221, and 222. Quantity: 14

**As per specs, must be Fujistu AOU24RLB, ASU24RLB with heat pump or equivalent.

Electrical for mini split hookups: Quantity 14

**Electrician needs to verify existing wiring for all units, which may be able to be used with modifications.

**Bidder shall supply 5% certified check with bid to be returned on the completion of the project.

**Window specs and mini split specs (or equivalents) can be found on the school website at www.gettysburg.k12.sd.us.

**Gettysburg School District has the right to adjust the above quantities before awarding the contract.

**This project is to be completed in two phases. The north elementary building is phase one with existing windows replaced, and mini splits installed and operational by June 28, 2019. The beginning date of the project is to begin on, or around May 20, 2019 with the first phase of the project to be completed by June 28, 2019. The second half of the project will be the south elementary wing to have existing windows replaced, and mini splits installed and operational, and must be completed before August 10, 2019.

**10% of payment will be withheld for each phase, until completion, and inspection.

** Project bids should be mailed to Gettysburg School District, 100 East King Avenue, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442. Bids should be sealed in an envelope with the words Elementary Windows Project written across the seal.

**Bids will be opened during the School Board Meeting on January 14, 2019.

**The Gettysburg School District has the right to approve/reject any, or all bids.

The Gettysburg School District does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age in its programs, activities, or hiring practices.

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $73.69

-112918-120618