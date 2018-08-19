Gettysburg students head back to class Wednesday

Gettysburg students will start classes for the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

The bell will ring at 8:15 to start the school day. This year there will be no early dismissal on the first day, with classes ending at the regular time.

Dismissal for grades Kindergarten through fifth grade will be at 3:23 p.m., with sixth grade through high school ending their school day at 3:29.

Buses will run starting the first day of school, and parents will be notified of the approximate time of pickup and return.

Parents who have any questions are encouraged to call the school at 765-2436.

Immunizations

All kindergarten students, 6th grade (that are 11, if not 45 days past their 11th birthday) have immunizations required by law before they can attend school. The school is required to have a copy of all shot records for students on file or an exemption form. Records can be turned into Tember Johnson in the office.

Important dates

Students will get their first day off school with Labor Day vacation falling on Monday, Sept. 3. Battler Homecoming week in Gettysburg gets underway Sept. 4 culminating with the parade and football game on Friday, Sept. 7. Homecoming in Hoven will be on Friday, Oct. 12.

The Mighty Battler football team will open the seasons this week at home with the Potter County Battlers taking on the Sully Buttes Chargers of Onida on Friday, Aug. 17 in football action with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Lady Battlers will take on Hitchcock/Tulare starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23 in Gettysburg. If you can’t make it to the home games, you can watch them on the livestream at www.pottercountynews.com.

The cross country team will head to Mobridge for their invitational meet on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 9:30 a.m.

It won’t be long now, seniors! Graduation will be held on May 18, and the last day of school will be May 16.

School Menu

Breakfast

Wednesday: French Toast Sticks

Thursday: Egg and Cheese Biscuit

Friday: Long John Donut

Lunch

Wednesday: A. Macaroni and Cheese, Bread, and Sidekicks Frozen Juice Cup. B. Corn Dog and Sidekicks Frozen Juice Cups.

Thursday: A. Chicken Enchilada, Tortilla Chips, and Carrots. B. Popcorn Chicken, Tortilla Chips, and Carrots.

Friday: A. Ham and Scalloped Potatoes, Bread, and Green Beans. B. Pepperoni Pizza and Green Beans.