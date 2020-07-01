Gettysburg teen to compete in National Little Britches Rodeo

Years of hard work and practice paid off for one of Potter County’s outstanding rodeo duos, and next week they will head to the world famous Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma, to show the nation what teamwork is all about.

Gettysburg cowgirl Brooklyn Beringer and her seven year old Quarter horse, Sadie, will compete in the National Little Britches Rodeo July 6-12. The 13-year-old daughter of Thad and Michelle Beringer will ride in the Junior Girls Barrel Racing and Junior Girls Pole Bending at Nationals.

In order to qualify for the national rodeo, Beringer had to place in the top seven, five different times in her events. She qualified last fall in barrel racing and pole bending. Her qualifying rodeos were held in Huron, Rapid City, and a couple in Minnesota.

She also does goat tying, and needed one more placing to compete, but opted out of that event. She smiled to reveal one of the reasons behind that decision. “I got braces this spring,” she said, grinning. “I chose to not compete in that due to the nature of the goat tying. I was afraid to yank the goat string through my braces and tear them off!” Since she admitted that braces aren’t always fun, anyway, she is keeping her focus on the barrels and poles.

Beringer has not competed at the national level before, but is looking forward to the experience. “I am really excited because I get to do what I love and have fun. I really want to do my best,” she said, saying the experience is what she is most looking forward to.

The Lazy E arena will be a big stage, but Beringer is confident that her horse, Sadie, is “going to do great.” The two have been together since Sadie was a yearling, and trainers have worked with both the horse and rider. “She knows her job, and we will work together to do our job,” said Beringer. “She does take care of me.” To prepare for the nationals, Beringer has been riding Sadie daily, but said she is not overdoing her arena work. She said her horse is smart, and can tell when they are working or just out for a ride.

With the coronavirus pandemic, there is a little different level of stress for the family. Journeying into the middle of the country carries a new type of worry, but they are prepared with their masks and other safety measures, and will be self-contained in their trailer which will allow the to stay somewhat distanced. However, being a national event, there will be people from all over the country attending, and while they are looking forward to seeing friends from all over the nation, they admit that some of the excitement they would normally feel is dampened due to the health concerns. “We’re praying for safe travels, and good health for all,” said her mom.

Beringer’s 2021 rodeo season will start again right after they return from nationals, and this fall she is starting another four-year-old horse and is excited to see “how we gel.” She said, “He is gonna be fun to ride, and likes me.” She added that the horse even caught Patty Stoner’s horse, “so I know he is a good one!” She said that the late Gettysburg teacher and long time rodeo fan and horsewoman always kept an eye on Beringer and her riding, and was just one of the many people who helped her get to this stage.

“This is my second year in Little Britches, and first time heading to Nationals,” said Beringer, who will be in the eighth grade at Gettysburg this fall. She expressed her appreciation for all the people who have supported her throughout her journey. “I hope to make you guys proud!” she said.

For those who would like to see the event, it will be livestreamed on www.FloRodeo.com.