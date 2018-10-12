Gettysburg Veteran part of Honor Flight…

Korean War veteran Karl Nagel of Gettysburg was part of the Honor Flight to Washington, DC on Tuesday, Sept. 25. The special one-day flight was from Sioux Falls, and took veterans from around the area who served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam to the nation’s capitol to tour war monuments and other points of interest. Nagel was joined on the trip by his son, Karlton. When the flight returned that evening, Nagel was welcomed home by family and friends at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Pictured at the ceremony are (l to r) Bill Hall of Gettysburg, Karlton Nagel of Louisiana, Jenn Rothenbuehler of Brandon, Bryan Hall and Melody Hall of Volga, Sandra Nagel, Darla Hall of Gettysburg, Deb and Roger Martz of Shell Knob, MO, Peggy Van Bockel of Howard, SD, floor Molly Nagel who is Karlton’s wife, Jessica Nagel of Omaha, Beth Cooper, Gary Nagel of Gettysburg, Shirley and Karl Nagel, Matt Blais, Kira Blais and son Jaxton of Harrisburg, Randy Shilling holding granddaughter Adelyn and Cindy Shilling from Britton, and their son Dustin Shilling of Harrisburg.