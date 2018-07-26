Gettysburg VFW Post presented national award

Great pheasant hunting coupled with hometown hospitality are traits found all across South Dakota, but the Winston M. Toomey VFW Post 8530 in Gettysburg took it to a new level, sharing both with Purple Heart recipients from around the country. The experience provided them unique opportunities to relax and share camaraderie in the scenic heart of Potter County.

In addition to making new friends and great memories, the week long pheasant hunt in Potter County earned the local VFW Post the National Award of Excellence during the 199th VFW National Convention in Kansas City, MO on Monday, July 23.

Gettysburg’s VFW Post 8530 was specifically named for the organization of its Decorated Veterans Pheasant Hunt, which brings five Purple Heart recipients together around Veterans Day for an all-expenses-paid, week-long pheasant hunt.

According to VFW member Lonny Potts, who served as the hunt chairman in 2017, the event was made possible with a tremendous amount of support from the local community, businesses, and friends, along with the VFW Department of South Dakota and Posts across the state.

The Award of Excellence, part of the organization’s Fred C. Hall Memorial Outstanding Post Special Project competition, is designed to reward VFW Posts, County Councils, Districts and Departments for unique and outstanding community service projects. VFW Post 8530 will receive a $5,000 service grant for future community projects.

-compiled by Molly McRoberts