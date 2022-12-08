Gettysburg woman to serve as SD Human Trafficking Coordinator

Two new positions have been filled by Attorney General Mark Vargo, and one will be headed by a Gettysburg woman.

Mary Beth Holzwarth has been named South Dakota’s Human Trafficking Coordinator, with Allison Morrisette taking on the duties of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator. They began their duties on Monday, Nov. 28.

For the past 13 years Holzwarth has served as the CEO of Endeavor 52, a grassroots organization dedicated to child sexual assault prevention. “Joining the Attorney General’s Office in this new role gives me the opportunity to carry on my work combatting childhood sexual abuse and widen my focus to address other manifestations of exploitation including sexual and labor trafficking,” said Holzwarth.

Vargo said he was looking forward to seeing the positive impact these two Coordinators can make for the citizens of South Dakota. “I am thrilled to welcome the breadth and depth of expertise Allison and Mary Beth bring to the Attorney General’s Office and am confident they will help the Office live up to its motto of ‘Equal Justice Under the Law,’” he said.

Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley agreed, saying about the addition of Holzwarth to the office, “Mary Beth Holzwarth’s long track record of advocating for children will be a needed and powerful tool in our fight against human trafficking.”

-SD Office of the Attorney General