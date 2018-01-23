GHS clay target team sign-up

By Potter County News | on January 23, 2018

Students ranging from sixth grade up to seniors in high school are encouraged to register for the GHS clay target team. The clay target team is organized, coached, and funded by the Potter County Sportsman’s Club, which is a local nonprofit organization.

The program focuses on firearm safety and  what is expected of shooters to learn how to shoot and hunt, with training done in a safe and fun environment.

Interested students can register at the school by Monday, Jan. 29. A meeting will be scheduled with the parents on Jan. 31.

