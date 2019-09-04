GHS Financial Aid Night

Gettysburg High School will host a Financial Aid Night for parents of seniors, and junior parents and other members of the community are welcome to attend as well. The event will be at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11 in the counseling classroom located next to the business office.

Information will be presented by Cathy Mueller, a financial representative from the Mapping Your Future Organization. Local and state scholarship information will also be presented by Gettysburg school counselor Mrs. Kim Goebel and there will be time for questions after the presentation.

Topics to be included are determining eligibility for federal financial aid, types of financial aid such as grants, loans, scholarships, work study, etc., completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and resources for answers to financial aid questions.

Contact Mrs. Goebel at the school by calling 765-2436 Ext. 203 with any questions regarding this event.