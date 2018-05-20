GHS graduation Saturday

Thirteen students will become graduates of Gettysburg High School on Saturday afternoon during the annual commencement ceremony.

Graduation will be held in the school gym starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 19. The commencement address will be given by Mrs. Julie Poeppel, who is a retired teacher, having served many years at the Gettysburg School.

The class valedictorian, Hope Cordell, daughter of Amy and Todd Cordell, and class salutatorian, Karen Smith, daughter of Wendy and Jim Smith, will also address the crowd during graduation.

Following the ceremony, the graduates will greet well-wishers in a reception line.

This edition of the News includes a special section dedicated to the GHS graduates from the Class of 2018.

-Molly McRoberts