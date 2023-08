In just over a week, a new group of GHS seniors will become alumni after their graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20.

The News is working on a special section for the Class of 2023, with the annual graduation edition on May 18. You can celebrate your seniors by placing a greeting in the section.

Email molly@pottercountynews.com or text 605-769-1180 to learn more, or check out the ad on page 8.

-MMcR