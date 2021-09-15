GHS Homecoming candidates

GHS students are getting ready to celebrate Battler homecoming next week, and candidates were selected from members of the senior class. King candidates are (l to r) Grant Luikens (Mandy and Ryan Spilde, Joel Luikens), Seth Sharp (Melissa and Danny Meinke), Logan Decker (Richard and Kari), Cooper Logan (Mark Logan and Shelli Bassett). Queen candidates from left are Grace Goebel (Dave Goebel and Allison Goebel), Kirstie Lake (Bridget and John), Makenna Miller (Bridget and Jason Nagel), and Makaivry Schatz (Mark Schatz and Sheila Schatz). Coronation willl be held at the GHS gym on Monday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS