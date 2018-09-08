GHS homecoming parade route changed

Gettysburg High School is celebrating homecoming this week.

This year’s parade is following a theme of “The Battlers Got Game!” which covers everything from game shows to board and video games.

Members of the community are invited to join in next Friday’s parade which starts at 1:30 p.m. If you plan to have an entry in the parade, please email the school at tember.johnson@k12.sd.us or call at 765-2436 by Friday morning at 9 a.m. to let them know you plan to participate and to make sure to get on the line up list. Principal Wendy Smith asks that float information be provided including the business name, a contact name and phone number, and any information about the float that can be read during the parade.

Parade route west to east

In an effort to be more inclusive for the community’s older residents, this year there will be a new parade route. The parade will travel from west to east, starting on Main and Commercial with floats going past the manor so the residents may also enjoy the parade. Don’t worry, though — those who are walking in the parade will be done on the corner of Commercial and East St, by the Schatz Electric building (or the former Schlachter Lumber and Scheifelbein Apartments corner for those who are old school).

Parade line up starts around 1 p.m. on the west side of Commercial Avenue and those entering floats will be contacted by the school with the line up order. Following the parade, a pep rally will be held at the school gym.

Sports are a big part of homecoming, and there is something for every Battler fan going on throughout the week. On Thursday, the Lady Battlers will host Faulkton with the JV team starting at 6:30 p.m, and on Saturday they will host Miller at the same time. The cross country team will head to the Ipswich Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 8, starting at 10 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 7 will be the big day for the Mighty Potter County Battlers when they take on Parkston Trojans for the homecoming game with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Battler Field.

If you can’t make it to the games, you can watch them on the livestream at the www.pottercountynews.com website.

Class reunions are scheduled for the weekend, along with other family reunions and celebrations.

Welcome home GHS alumni!

-Molly McRoberts