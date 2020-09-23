GHS homecoming rescheduled

Coronavirus moves homecoming events to next week, conferences to Thurday this week

Students in Potter County schools are learning that they must be flexible during the pandemic. Hoven’s homecoming game was cancelled on Friday night due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, and Gettysburg’s homecoming has been postponed a week for the same reasons.

Homecoming week in Gettysburg will now get underway Sept. 28-Oct. 2, and although masks are required for those attending the indoor events, the week’s activities are still planned at this time. The first is coronation on Monday night starting at 7:30 p.m. in the old school gym. Candidates selected to represent the senior class for king are Kayden Ahlemeier, Dylan Drew, Ethan Pitlick, and Brayden Schlachter. Queen candidates are Rachel Goebel, Abbie Larson, Leah Mogard, and Madison Wigart.

The school is sharing themes for the homecoming week, with the middle school and high school students following a movie theme, “COVID, The Show Must Go On!”

Those students have “dress up days” throughout the week. Elementary students will dress for the parade following the theme, “Disney Through the Years: Battlers, show us your magic!”

The parade through downtown Gettysburg will start at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. Students will be dismissed at 11:30 that morning to get ready for the event.

Parent-teacher conferences, originally set for next week, have been moved up to Thursday of this week, Sept. 24. School will be dismissed at 2 p.m. so conferences can get underway, with no classes held in Gettysburg on Friday.

Last week was Hoven High School’s homecoming, but it was cut short when the football game was cancelled.

The Gettysburg School website reported that the Hoven school was closed on Monday and Tuesday of this week to prepare for virtual learning for the remainder of the week due to positive cases of the virus in the school district.

Gettysburg’s homecoming was moved because co-op activities were suspended for the week.

For more details, check the school's website at www.gettysburg.k12.sd.us