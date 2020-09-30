GHS homecoming this week

Celebration looks a little different, but parade will still take place on Friday

“Covid…The Show Must Go On!” was the theme chosen by the Gettysburg High School student council for this year’s homecoming, and GHS experienced that firsthand during this year’s event.

The annual homecoming festivities were postponed a week as Covid-19 infected students in both Potter County high schools, causing some to quarantine, which created the need for rescheduling some activities.

Monday night’s coronation at GHS was the first in which a king candidate appeared electronically through a computer tablet, which made it possible for the show to go on.

Although some of the homecoming games this week are postponed or cancelled, the parade is still scheduled to take place on Friday afternoon. The parade theme for the elementary students is “Disney Through the Years: Battlers, Show Us Your Magic!” It will begin at 1:30 on Friday, Oct. 2, with students dismissed at 11:30 that morning to get ready for the parade. Members of the community are invited to join in the parade, and if you have an entry please email the school at Lexy.Gimbel@k12.sd.us or call 765-2436 by 9 a.m. Friday to get on the line up list.

The parade will travel from west to east, starting on Main and Commercial. Those walking through the parade will be done on the corner of Commercial and East Street, but floats will continue and go past the Avera Oahe Manor so the residents may also enjoy the parade.

There are a few more changes regarding the sporting events. The volleyball game on Tuesday in Onida was postponed, but the girls are planning to play in Ipswich on Thursday night. There will not be a pep rally or football game on Friday. Cross country will still compete in Highmore at the Action Club Invitational on Saturday morning.

The key to success this year is remaining flexible. Plans may change as the health of students and the community continue to be the primary focus while the new “normal” is navigated to keep school moving forward.

For more details, check the school’s website at www.gettysburg.k12.sd.us